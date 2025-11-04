Humanoid Global Announces Commitment to a Strategic Investment in HowToRobot, a Global Marketplace for Robotics Solutions

Vancouver, BC & Frederiksberg, Denmark, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has committed to a strategic investment in HOWTOROBOT HOLDING INC. (“HowToRobot”).

Founded in 2017, HowToRobot was established to help address several challenges facing organizations adopting automation technologies, including limited internal expertise, fragmented vendor markets, and a lack of reliable pricing benchmarks. The company provides structured, end-to-end automation support designed to help businesses identify, source, and implement automation solutions suited to their operations. Operating independently of vendors, HowToRobot connects buyers and solution suppliers through its Automation Platform to help align technology requirements, pricing, and delivery expectations. Its team also supports clients with sourcing guidance and implementation support.

“HowToRobot has become a go-to platform for companies seeking clarity and solutions in a fragmented automation market,” said Søren Peters, CEO of HowToRobot. “With Humanoid Global’s support, we believe that we can accelerate our global reach and strengthen the platform to help make automation even more accessible to businesses worldwide.”

HowToRobot intends to support the automation and robotics strategy across Humanoid Global’s portfolio companies. Humanoid Global is expected to leverage HowToRobot’s independent automation platform and industry experience to help identify and assess potential automation opportunities and, where appropriate, implement tailored solutions.

“We believe that the future of robotics lies not just in machines, but in the ecosystems that empower them,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “Our proposed investment in HowToRobot reflects our intent to support stronger connections between robotics suppliers, integrators, and the industries they serve. By supporting platforms that make robotics more discoverable and accessible, we aim to help advance a more efficient and collaborative automation landscape.”

Humanoid Global has committed $US 75,000 to its strategic investment in HowToRobot. The investment has not yet closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the execution of final documentation and receipt of any required corporate or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the investment will be completed as currently contemplated or at all. The Company will provide additional details regarding the investment and any related agreements in a subsequent news release once the transaction has been completed, or as otherwise required under applicable securities laws.

Following the completion of the proposed investment, net proceeds are expected to be used by HowToRobot to support its transition toward a SaaS-based model. According to HowToRobot, the funds will be directed toward developing its AI-driven quotation tool for SME and enterprise subscriptions, digitalizing workflows to enable a self-service platform, and, where appropriate, expanding sales operations in the U.S. and U.K. to help scale customer adoption.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

