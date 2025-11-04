Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 251 Existing Data Centers, 70 Upcoming Data Centers, and 92 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil is set to remain the dominant force in Latin America’s data center market, holding the largest share of both existing and upcoming capacity. The region’s existing capacity has surpassed 1.36 GW, supported by over 8.4 million sq. ft. of built space and more than 240,000 racks.
Strong growth continues, with upcoming capacity expected to reach approximately 2.7 GW, driven by rising hyperscale and colocation demand, and nearly 1 GW of additional IT power projected to go live by the end of 2026.
Mexico and Colombia are emerging as key growth hubs, led by large-scale developments in Querétaro and Bogotá, while Santiago (Chile) and Lima (Peru) are also expanding rapidly with new facilities under construction and planned upgrades.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 251 existing data centers
- Detailed analysis of 70 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (251 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (70 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Latin America Data Center Market Database
- 247 Data Centers
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Air Link Communications
- Anacondaweb
- Angola Cables
- Antel
- ARSAT
- ASAP Telecom
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)
- Ava Telecom
- Blue NAP Americas
- Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)
- Centrilogic
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- ClaroVTR
- CloudHQ
- CTEX
- Cybolt
- Datalab
- DHAmericas
- DialHost
- Digicel Group
- Digital Realty
- E-Commerce Park
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Elea Data Centers
- Entel
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- Fujitsu Caribbean
- G2K
- Gigared
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
- HostDime
- HostName
- InterNexa
- IPLAN
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Kyndryl
- Latechco
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Link Telecom
- Locaweb
- MDC Data Centers
- Megatelecom
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Nabiax
- National Computer Center
- Navegalo
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- Novvacore
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX Data Center
- Optical Networks (Win Empresas)
- PowerHost
- Provincia NET
- Prumo Logistica
- Quantico Data Center
- Qxygen
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- SBA Communications (Matrix)
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Sky Online
- Soluti
- SONDA
- Supernova and Mapa Investimentos
- Surfix Data Center
- SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.
- Takoda (TIVIT)
- Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telmex (Triara)
- Tigo Business
- Tigo Panama
- UFINET
- Unifique
- Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)
- Win Empresas
- WireNet
