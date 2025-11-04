Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 251 Existing Data Centers, 70 Upcoming Data Centers, and 92 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil is set to remain the dominant force in Latin America’s data center market, holding the largest share of both existing and upcoming capacity. The region’s existing capacity has surpassed 1.36 GW, supported by over 8.4 million sq. ft. of built space and more than 240,000 racks.

Strong growth continues, with upcoming capacity expected to reach approximately 2.7 GW, driven by rising hyperscale and colocation demand, and nearly 1 GW of additional IT power projected to go live by the end of 2026.

Mexico and Colombia are emerging as key growth hubs, led by large-scale developments in Querétaro and Bogotá, while Santiago (Chile) and Lima (Peru) are also expanding rapidly with new facilities under construction and planned upgrades.

Key Market Highlights



This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed analysis of 251 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 70 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (251 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (70 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/investors Covered in This Latin America Data Center Market Database

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Air Link Communications

Anacondaweb

Angola Cables

Antel

ARSAT

ASAP Telecom

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)

Ava Telecom

Blue NAP Americas

Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)

Centrilogic

Cirion Technologies

Claro

ClaroVTR

CloudHQ

CTEX

Cybolt

Datalab

DHAmericas

DialHost

Digicel Group

Digital Realty

E-Commerce Park

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Elea Data Centers

Entel

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

Fujitsu Caribbean

G2K

Gigared

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

HostName

InterNexa

IPLAN

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Kyndryl

Latechco

Layer 9 Data Centers

Link Telecom

Locaweb

MDC Data Centers

Megatelecom

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax

National Computer Center

Navegalo

Neogrid (TecPar)

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

Novvacore

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

Optical Networks (Win Empresas)

PowerHost

Provincia NET

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Qxygen

S&A Consultores Asociados

SBA Communications (Matrix)

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Sky Online

Soluti

SONDA

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.

Takoda (TIVIT)

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telmex (Triara)

Tigo Business

Tigo Panama

UFINET

Unifique

Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

Win Empresas

WireNet

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w22ryu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.