Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 1414 Existing Data Centers, 308 Upcoming Data Centers, and 439 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Data, Data4 Group, and Vantage Data Centers are among the leading operators in Europe by capacity.

The UK dominates the region’s upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 25% of total future power capacity. Europe is expected to add approximately 25–30 GW of new power capacity in the coming years, driven by strong hyperscale and colocation demand.

While most upcoming developments are concentrated in the UK and Spain, followed by Germany and France, new growth hubs are emerging in Portugal, Romania, and Greece, signaling broader regional expansion.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1414 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 308 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (1414 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (308 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The Major Operators/investors Covered in This Europe Data Center Market Database

3data

3S

3U Telecom

A1 Telekom Austria AG

Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)

Adamant

Adgar Investments & Development

Advanced MedioMatrix

AIMES

Aixit

AlphaCloud

Alpine DC

AmberCore

Anet

ANS Group (UKFast)

Applico Digital Labs

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Ar Telecom

Arcen

Ark Data Centres

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Artnet

Asanti (Daisy Group)

Asco TLC (Acantho)

Asseco Data Systems

ASP Server

Atlantik Data Infrastructure (ADI)

AtlasEdge

Atlantic Hub

Atman

Atom86

ATOMDATA (Rosatom)

Avaio

AXL360

Axtel

Axtell

Azure Data Centers

AzInTelecom

Azora

Bahnhof

Bahnof

Baltneta

Bancadati SA

Basefarm (Orange)

BEMOBILE

Beyond.pl

Binero Group

BIT

Blix Solutions AS

Blue

BlueFjords

Blue Box

Borealis

Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

BrainServe

Bravura

Brightsolid

Broadcasting Center Europe

BT BLUE

BT Ireland

BT Italia

Bulk Infrastructure

Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)

Caineal

Caldera21 (CDLAN)

CapitaLand

Carrier Colo

Casablanca INT

Castleforge and Galaxy DC

Catella (Trinity DC)

CCS Leeds

CE Colo

CELESTE

Cibicom

CIV

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

ClusterPower

CloudHQ

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudRock

Cogent Communications

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

CompassForge Ventures

Comtrance

Comvive Servidores SL

Conapto

Conapto AB

Convergenze S.p.A.

Cork Internet eXchange

Corscale

CROC

Curanet (team.blue)

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

Data4 Group

DataBank

Data Castle

DataCube

Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)

Data Felix

DataHata

Datahouse

DataLahti

DataOne

DataPro

DataSpace

DataSpace (Russia)

DataSpring

Datacenter.com

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter United

Datacentreplus

Datagroup

Datagrex

Datalahti

Datavita

Datum Datacentres

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)

DC01UK

DC2Scale

Dcenter.pl.sp

DEAC

DECSIS

DEEP

Delska

Denv-R

Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space

distinct Data Center

DLX.DK

DOKOM 21

Dream Line Holding

D-ALIX

DTC Telecom

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Edgnex

EdgeMode

Elisa

Elmec Informatica

Eni

EngineNode

Envia TEL

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Eros Data Center

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

E-Werk Mittelbaden & Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)

Evolink

Evroc

Exea

Exe.IT SRL SB

Extendo Datacenter

Fastnet

Fastweb

FCDC Corp

Fibre23

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Ficolo

FirstColo

Foliateam

Form8tion Data Centers

Free Pro

Friktoria

Fujitsu

fullsave

GleSYS

Global Connect

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

GlobalConnect

Goodman

GRAss-Merkur

Green Computing

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain

GreenScale

Greenhouse Datacenters

Greenergy

Greykite

Grupalia Internet S.A

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hispaweb

Hostmein IKE

Hosttech

Huawei

Hyperco

IBM (On Demand Data Center)

Icade

IMAQLIQ

InAsset (RETELIT)

Indectron

Indra

Infinite Chiain

Infonet DC

INFOMANIAK

Inovative Cloud

Invitech

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Irideos

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITB2 Datacenters

ITENOS

IT Gate

ITPS

Itself

IWB

IXcellerate

Jaguar Network

JCD Group

JN Data

Kao Data

Kapsch BusinessCom

K2 Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

Key Point

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter)

Korbank Data Center

Kyoto DC

LabGroup

Lancom

Latos Data Center

LCL Data Centers

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)

Liberum Navitas

Lincoln Rackhouse

LDeX

Lim Center

Link Park Heathrow

Linxdatacenter

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

LuxConnect

Magenta Telekom

Magyar Telekom

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

Malima

MasterDC

MAXNOD

MCN Telecom

Mediam

MegaFon

Mevspace

Midas

MigSolv

Mix

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

MTS

Multigrid

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

Nebius

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Nessus

Netia

Netiwan

Netwise Hosting

Neterra

Nethits Telecom

Netia

NetTech DC

Nehos

NewTelco

Newtelco Ukraine

Nextlayer

NextDC

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Nexica - Econocom Group

Nixval

Node4

Noris Network

Northern Data-Hydro66

NOS

Nostrum Group

NorthC

Nova Data

NRB

Nscale

Ntel

NTT DATA

NTT Global Data Centers

Nubes

Obit

OcioCloud

Odfjell Data

Omega Telecom

Omnilogic

On Demand Data Center (IBM)

Open Hub Med

OpCore (Scaleway Datacenter)

Orange Business Services

Orange Romania

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

OVIO Data Processing Center

Panattoni

Panservice

PASHA Technology

Patrizia

Penta Infra

Perpetuus

Phoenix DC

Phocea DC

PHY

Planet IC

PlusServer

Polar DC

Polarnode

Polcom

Polar

Polarnode

Portland Trust

Portus Data Centers

Prescient Data Centres

Previder

Prime Data Centers

Prologis

Proximus Datacenter

PSA

Pure Data Center

Pulsant

QTS Realty Trust

QuickHost

RackHost

RackOne

Rackspace Technology

Ratiokontakt

Redcentric

Redwire DC

REN

RETN

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Repsol

Rise Institute

Rostelecom

SafeDX

Safe Hosts Internet

Safenames Data Centre

Sarenet

Seznam.cz

Selectel

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

Serverius

ServerHouse

Service Express (Blue Chip)

SFR Business

SilverEdge DC

SitelPop

Six Degrees

Smartdc

Smals

Smarthost

Smartern

Solaria

Soltia Consulting SL

SpeedBone

SplitVision

Stack Infrastructure

STACKIT

Stack Telecom

Stellium Datacenters

Stoneshield (XDC Properties)

STORESPEED

Sub1

Sungard Availability Services

Switch Datacenters

Switch DataCenters

Swisscom

Swisscolocation

Synapsecom Telecoms

T-Systems

T5 Data Centers

TALEX

TAS

TDF

TelcoNet

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telia Carrier

Telia Group

Telmaxx

Telstra

TenneT Telecom

Tet

Thesee Datacenter

Thylander

T-Mobile

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

T-Systems

TrustInfo

United DC

Unix-Solutions

Unidata

Verne Global

Vantage Data Centers

VDR Group & Colliers

Vega

Vegacom

Verne

Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Visual Online

Vitali

Vianova

Viatel

Vocl

Volya Data Center

Vosh

WaveCom

Weserve

Wilton International

Yandex

Yondr

Zayo Group

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnf5v1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.