Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 1414 Existing Data Centers, 308 Upcoming Data Centers, and 439 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Data, Data4 Group, and Vantage Data Centers are among the leading operators in Europe by capacity.
The UK dominates the region’s upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 25% of total future power capacity. Europe is expected to add approximately 25–30 GW of new power capacity in the coming years, driven by strong hyperscale and colocation demand.
While most upcoming developments are concentrated in the UK and Spain, followed by Germany and France, new growth hubs are emerging in Portugal, Romania, and Greece, signaling broader regional expansion.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1414 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 308 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (1414 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (308 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/investors Covered in This Europe Data Center Market Database
- 3data
- 3S
- 3U Telecom
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
- Adamant
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- Aixit
- AlphaCloud
- Alpine DC
- AmberCore
- Anet
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Applico Digital Labs
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- Ar Telecom
- Arcen
- Ark Data Centres
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Artnet
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- Asco TLC (Acantho)
- Asseco Data Systems
- ASP Server
- Atlantik Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- AtlasEdge
- Atlantic Hub
- Atman
- Atom86
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- Avaio
- AXL360
- Axtel
- Axtell
- Azure Data Centers
- AzInTelecom
- Azora
- Bahnhof
- Bahnof
- Baltneta
- Bancadati SA
- Basefarm (Orange)
- BEMOBILE
- Beyond.pl
- Binero Group
- BIT
- Blix Solutions AS
- Blue
- BlueFjords
- Blue Box
- Borealis
- Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- BrainServe
- Bravura
- Brightsolid
- Broadcasting Center Europe
- BT BLUE
- BT Ireland
- BT Italia
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- Caineal
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Casablanca INT
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CCS Leeds
- CE Colo
- CELESTE
- Cibicom
- CIV
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- ClusterPower
- CloudHQ
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudRock
- Cogent Communications
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- CompassForge Ventures
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Conapto
- Conapto AB
- Convergenze S.p.A.
- Cork Internet eXchange
- Corscale
- CROC
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Data Castle
- DataCube
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Data Felix
- DataHata
- Datahouse
- DataLahti
- DataOne
- DataPro
- DataSpace
- DataSpace (Russia)
- DataSpring
- Datacenter.com
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter United
- Datacentreplus
- Datagroup
- Datagrex
- Datalahti
- Datavita
- Datum Datacentres
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)
- DC01UK
- DC2Scale
- Dcenter.pl.sp
- DEAC
- DECSIS
- DEEP
- Delska
- Denv-R
- Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space
- distinct Data Center
- DLX.DK
- DOKOM 21
- Dream Line Holding
- D-ALIX
- DTC Telecom
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex
- EdgeMode
- Elisa
- Elmec Informatica
- Eni
- EngineNode
- Envia TEL
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Eros Data Center
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- E-Werk Mittelbaden & Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)
- Evolink
- Evroc
- Exea
- Exe.IT SRL SB
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- FCDC Corp
- Fibre23
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Ficolo
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Free Pro
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- fullsave
- GleSYS
- Global Connect
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- GlobalConnect
- Goodman
- GRAss-Merkur
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain
- GreenScale
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Greenergy
- Greykite
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- GTT Communications
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- Hostmein IKE
- Hosttech
- Huawei
- Hyperco
- IBM (On Demand Data Center)
- Icade
- IMAQLIQ
- InAsset (RETELIT)
- Indectron
- Indra
- Infinite Chiain
- Infonet DC
- INFOMANIAK
- Inovative Cloud
- Invitech
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- ITB2 Datacenters
- ITENOS
- IT Gate
- ITPS
- Itself
- IWB
- IXcellerate
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- JN Data
- Kao Data
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- K2 Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- Key Point
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter)
- Korbank Data Center
- Kyoto DC
- LabGroup
- Lancom
- Latos Data Center
- LCL Data Centers
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
- Liberum Navitas
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- LDeX
- Lim Center
- Link Park Heathrow
- Linxdatacenter
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- LuxConnect
- Magenta Telekom
- Magyar Telekom
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- Malima
- MasterDC
- MAXNOD
- MCN Telecom
- Mediam
- MegaFon
- Mevspace
- Midas
- MigSolv
- Mix
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- MTS
- Multigrid
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- Nebius
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nessus
- Netia
- Netiwan
- Netwise Hosting
- Neterra
- Nethits Telecom
- Netia
- NetTech DC
- Nehos
- NewTelco
- Newtelco Ukraine
- Nextlayer
- NextDC
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica - Econocom Group
- Nixval
- Node4
- Noris Network
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- NOS
- Nostrum Group
- NorthC
- Nova Data
- NRB
- Nscale
- Ntel
- NTT DATA
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Nubes
- Obit
- OcioCloud
- Odfjell Data
- Omega Telecom
- Omnilogic
- On Demand Data Center (IBM)
- Open Hub Med
- OpCore (Scaleway Datacenter)
- Orange Business Services
- Orange Romania
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- OVIO Data Processing Center
- Panattoni
- Panservice
- PASHA Technology
- Patrizia
- Penta Infra
- Perpetuus
- Phoenix DC
- Phocea DC
- PHY
- Planet IC
- PlusServer
- Polar DC
- Polarnode
- Polcom
- Polar
- Polarnode
- Portland Trust
- Portus Data Centers
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- Proximus Datacenter
- PSA
- Pure Data Center
- Pulsant
- QTS Realty Trust
- QuickHost
- RackHost
- RackOne
- Rackspace Technology
- Ratiokontakt
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- RETN
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Repsol
- Rise Institute
- Rostelecom
- SafeDX
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Safenames Data Centre
- Sarenet
- Seznam.cz
- Selectel
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- Serverius
- ServerHouse
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- SitelPop
- Six Degrees
- Smartdc
- Smals
- Smarthost
- Smartern
- Solaria
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SpeedBone
- SplitVision
- Stack Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Stack Telecom
- Stellium Datacenters
- Stoneshield (XDC Properties)
- STORESPEED
- Sub1
- Sungard Availability Services
- Switch Datacenters
- Switch DataCenters
- Swisscom
- Swisscolocation
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T-Systems
- T5 Data Centers
- TALEX
- TAS
- TDF
- TelcoNet
- Telecom Italia (TIM)
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telia Carrier
- Telia Group
- Telmaxx
- Telstra
- TenneT Telecom
- Tet
- Thesee Datacenter
- Thylander
- T-Mobile
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- T-Systems
- TrustInfo
- United DC
- Unix-Solutions
- Unidata
- Verne Global
- Vantage Data Centers
- VDR Group & Colliers
- Vega
- Vegacom
- Verne
- Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
- Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Visual Online
- Vitali
- Vianova
- Viatel
- Vocl
- Volya Data Center
- Vosh
- WaveCom
- Weserve
- Wilton International
- Yandex
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnf5v1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.