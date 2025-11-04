Italy Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030 Featuring New Operators and Existing Players Such as Aruba, DATA4 ,STACK, TIM, Equinix, Retelit, Keppel Data Centres, and Eni

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Italy data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.22% from 2024 to 2030
The report covers retail colocation pricing with add-ons and wholesale colocation pricing with trend analysis, alongside an assessment of the latest industry trends, opportunities, growth restraints, and outlook for Italy’s colocation data center market.
It details the competitive landscape, including market share by IT power capacity and revenue, and maps the vendor landscape of both existing and upcoming operators—profiling each by data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and location.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.
- Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Italy.
- The study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Italy data center market size during the forecast period.
- An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Italy by several industries.
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Italy.
- The study on sustainability status in Italy.
- Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Italy.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Italy.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 72
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 28
- Coverage: 24 locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Italy
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Government Agencies
The report includes:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Aruba
- DATA4
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telecom Italia Sparkle (TIM)
- Equinix
- Retelit
- Keppel Data Centres
- Eni
- Others
New Operators
- Adriatic DC
- Apto
- CloudHQ
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- NTT DATA
- Vantage Data Centers
- University Of Trento & Trentino Data Mine
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How much mw of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Italy by 2030?
- What factors are driving Italy data center colocation market?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Italy?
- Who are the new entrants in Italy data center industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|63
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$725 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.2%
|Regions Covered
|Italy
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
- Market by It Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Italy
- Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Italy
- Sustainability Status in Italy
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Italy
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bjwnw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment