Pro AV Market Research Report 202-2030: Smart Connected Learning, AI-Enhanced AV Systems, Cloud-Based Management, and AVaaS Adoption Fuels Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pro AV Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pro AV market is expected to reach a value of $127.31 billion by 2030 from $90 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2024 to 2030

The global pro AV market is highly fragmented, with strong competition from leaders like LG Electronics, Crestron Electronics, Samsung, and Sony. These companies dominate with varied product lines, well-known brands, and wide distribution networks. Furthermore, technological innovation and specific industry needs drive competition. Video walls for control centers, AV-over-IP for corporate boardrooms, and immersive sound systems for entertainment venues push vendors to keep up with changing standards like HDMI 2.1 and IPMX.





Established manufacturers in the pro AV market like Barco, Harman (part of Samsung), and Panasonic integrate IoT, cloud-based control systems, and AI-based automation that enable them to propose distinct solutions to high-end commercial applications.



Regional companies in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia provide affordable AV integration services, quick installations, and local customization. However, they often struggle against international brands that have better financial and technical resources. Furthermore, the rise of live events, hybrid workplaces, and smart classrooms is speeding up global adoption, especially in APAC and Latin America, and boosting the pro AV market growth. There, increased investment in infrastructure and urbanization is creating new demand for enhanced AV setups.

PRO AV MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC dominated the global pro AV market, accounting for a share of over 37% in 2024. Growing demand for immersive digital experiences in education, retail, and corporate sectors across India, China, and Southeast Asia drives the integration of interactive displays, video walls, and hybrid conferencing systems. Also, expanding infrastructure in transportation, hospitality, and government facilities increases the use of large-scale public address systems, control room AV, and digital signage solutions. Furthermore, the rapid growth of smart cities and 5G networks helps with the deployment of networked AV systems, remote monitoring tools, and cloud-connected AV control platforms in urban and industrial areas.



North America holds a significant share of the global pro AV market. Rapid growth of hybrid workspaces and smart learning environments in the U.S. and Canada increases the need for unified communication systems, interactive flat panels, and high-quality conferencing AV solutions. Also, growing investments in AI-driven automation and cloud-managed AV platforms speed up the integration of intelligent AV systems in corporate, education, and public sector settings.



In 2024, Europe recorded the second-highest growth in the global pro AV market with a CAGR of 6.35%. Germany contributed 22.76% of regional revenue, supported by its strong trade-show ecosystem, corporate base, and integrator networks. Europe's pro AV market growth is further reinforced by corporate and education upgrade cycles, demand from exhibitions such as Messe Frankfurt and IFA Berlin, and broadcaster investments in studio and OB-truck modernization, ensuring consistent adoption across its major submarkets.



In the Middle East and Africa, expansion is driven by luxury hospitality, stadium upgrades, and smart city projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey. Within the region, South Africa's pro AV market leads with a 6.53% CAGR, supported by convention centres, broadcasting, and event rentals. Also, regional adoption in MEA is strengthened by infrastructure upgrades and telecom improvements that enable cloud conferencing and managed AV services. Combined with Saudi, UAE, and Turkish projects, South Africa's diverse demand profile reinforces strong market momentum.



In 2024, Latin America accounted for a lower market share of the global pro AV market, with growth centred in Brazil and Mexico. Convention centres, live events, and sports venue upgrades fuel activity, though overall share remains limited by import costs.

IMPACT OF US & CHINA TRADE WAR



The US-China trade war escalated in January 2025, which resulted in higher tariffs on Pro AV imports, including displays, projectors, audio processors, and networking components. This raised procurement costs for integrators and end-users relying on Chinese and Taiwanese suppliers. Many manufacturers started shifting sourcing to Southeast Asia and Latin America, but these adjustments created moderate shipment delays that disrupted delivery schedules for large venue installations and enterprise AV projects across key US markets.



In addition, US-India trade tensions intensified after tariffs on Indian exports were raised to 50% in August 2025, directly impacting specialized cabling, accessory components, and metal enclosures such as racks, chassis, and protective casings used in AV systems. Companies are either absorbing these extra costs or moving their sourcing to other regions, which complicates inventory planning and affects project timelines. Overall, the pro AV market is dealing with ongoing cost pressures and supply chain changes in 2025. These factors are influencing pricing strategies, procurement cycles, and the availability of professional-grade equipment.



PRO AV MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart and connected learning environments are accelerating the adoption of interactive displays, lecture capture, and AV-over-IP systems in schools and universities. These solutions improve hybrid teaching, expand digital classrooms, and support education sectors that are investing heavily in modernization. Such factors are projected to impact the pro AV market positively.

Next-generation digital signage and experiential AV are changing retail, airports, and entertainment venues with immersive projection, LED walls, and interactive displays. They drive customer engagement, efficient advertising, and seamless wayfinding across high-traffic commercial environments.

AI and automation-powered AV systems simplify meeting-room experiences with automatic camera tracking, voice recognition, and touchless controls. These capabilities help businesses reduce setup time, minimize IT intervention, and enable smoother collaboration between remote and in-office teams.

Cloud-driven Pro AV platforms enable centralized monitoring, remote troubleshooting, and scalable content delivery across distributed sites. Institutions and corporations adopt them for cost savings, higher functioning time, and flexible integration with IT-led infrastructures.

Rising demand for event-driven AV is boosting rental services, staging solutions, and live production technologies for concerts, sports, and exhibitions. Large-scale events need immersive displays, real-time broadcasting, and reliable sound reinforcement.

Adoption of AV-as-a-Service and subscription-based models is growing among enterprises seeking flexible procurement in the pro AV market. This change reduces upfront costs, offers predictable operating expenses, and ensures ongoing access to the latest AV technologies.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High capital and operational costs limit the growth of the pro AV market, especially for small businesses and schools with tight budgets. The expenses for installation, integration, and frequent upgrades discourage long-term investment, even as demand for modern AV solutions grows. Moreover, a lack of skilled AV professionals and certified integrators slows down deployment and impacts system reliability. Many areas experience training gaps, resulting in delays for large installations and higher costs for specialized labor.

Interoperability issues and vendor lock-in complicate multi-vendor system integration across enterprises, educational institutions, and event venues. Vendor-specific platforms often limit flexibility, increasing dependence on single suppliers and driving up long-term maintenance costs. Furthermore, cybersecurity risks in networked and cloud-based AV systems are increasing as companies move to AV-over-IP and remote management platforms. Vulnerabilities in conferencing, streaming, and data-sharing channels expose organizations to potential breaches and compliance challenges.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the growth rate of the global pro AV market?

What are the significant trends in the pro AV industry?

Which region dominates the global pro AV market share?

How big is the global pro AV market?

Who are the key players in the global pro AV market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $90 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $127.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Applications of Professional Audio Devices

End-User Segments Leveraging Pro Av

Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War

Market Opportunities & Trends

Smart & Connected Learning Environments

Next-Gen Digital Signage & Experience Av

Ai & Automation-Enhanced Av Systems

Cloud-Driven Pro Av Systems & Remote Management

Market Growth Enablers

Rise of Event-Driven Av Demand

Institutional & Enterprise Av Integration

Shift to Cloud-Native & Remote Av Management

Adoption of Av-As-A-Service (Avaas) & Subscription Models

Market Restraints

High Capital and Operational Costs

Shortage of Skilled Av Professionals and Integrators

Interoperability Issues and Vendor Lock-In

Cybersecurity Risks in Networked and Cloud Av Systems

Market Landscape

Five Forces Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Sony Group Corporation

Samsung

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Legrand AV Inc.

Shure Incorporated

Yamaha Corporation

QSC, LLC

Extron

Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

Biamp

Sennheiser Electronic SE & Co. KG

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Bose Corporation

Poly Inc. (Part of HP Development Company)

Logitech

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BenQ Corporation

Sharp Corporation

TCL Technology Group

Toshiba Corporation

Audio-Technica

d&b audiotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

L-Acoustics

Hisense Group

InFocus Corporation

Optoma Corporation

TOA Corporation

Boxlight Corporation

Peerless AV

AtlasIED

ClearOne

Kramer Electronics

RTI (Remote Technologies Inc.)

Altinex

Hall Technologies

RGB Spectrum

Aurora Multimedia

Lightware Visual Engineering

Audinate

Matrox

Bang & Olufsen

Leyard

Semtech Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

AVI SPL

TD SYNNEX

Barco Electronic Systems Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wwak3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment