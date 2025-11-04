Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Opportunities Arise from Non-destructive Testing Offerings, Software Solutions for Hull Condition Tracking

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ship hull inspection service market size is further estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 2.50%.



Europe to Bolster the Growth of the Ship Hull Inspection Services Industry



The global market for ship hull inspection services is being significantly being aided by Europe, along with North America and the Asia-Pacific. The service providers in the industry are also offering services like non-destructive testing to acquire contacts from the ship owners or operations, which is further aiding the growth of the market.



Software providers offer solutions to track the ship's hull condition as well as other machinery. This has further enhanced the development of the global market for ship hull inspection services. In shipping and maritime applications, the regions are continuing to grow as the number of key players has substantially increased, which is further driving the growth of the industry.



Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Segmentation



Ship repair and maintenance service providers provide adaptable and inexpensive solutions, alongside under seaward, marine, and naval platforms, vessels, marine and mooring units, along with underwater and above water inspection, repair, and maintenance services. Ship hull inspection services assess the damage and corrosion in the ship's hull for the operators and owners of the ship and for other agencies like insurance companies and government agencies.

Technological Advancements Bolstering the Market Growth of Ship Hull Inspection Services



The key factors that have contributed to the growth of the market are the growing demand for new ships and operations, rising ship repair and maintenance supply chains, growing sea routes in the sense of recent economic booms, as well as the increasing vessel production. The demand for repair and maintenance of ships is anticipated to continue to rise in the forecast period of 2025-2034. The development in ship hull inspection services with fully automatic ultrasonic scanning provides insurance to shipowners, customers, public authorities, and insurance firms is expected to boost the market growth. These factors have significantly propelled the growth of the global market for ship hull inspection services.



Key Industry Players in the Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Industry



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global ship hull inspection services market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Carisbrooke Shipping Limited

Commercial Diving Services Pte Ltd

IMF Technical Services Ltd

C-Leanship A/S

AIM Control Inspection Group of Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market by Inspection Type

5.4.1 General Corrosion / Pitting and Grooving / Coating Condition

5.4.1.1 Market Share

5.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2 Deformation / Fractures

5.4.2.1 Market Share

5.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.3 Cleanliness

5.4.3.1 Market Share

5.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market by Application

5.5.1 Cruise Ships

5.5.1.1 Market Share

5.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.2 Commercial Vessels

5.5.2.1 Market Share

5.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.3 Container Ships

5.5.3.1 Market Share

5.5.3.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.3.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.4 Naval Ships / Military Vessels

5.5.4.1 Market Share

5.5.4.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.4.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.5 Offshore Oil and Gas Ships

5.5.5.1 Market Share

5.5.5.2 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.5.3 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.6 Others

5.6 Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market by Region

5.6.1 Market Share

5.6.1.1 North America

5.6.1.2 Europe

5.6.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.4 Latin America

5.6.1.5 Middle East and Africa

