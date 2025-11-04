Anti-Drone Market Report 2025-2035: Battlefield Proliferation & Real-World Lesson-Learning from Ukraine and Middle East Fueling Advances and Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market will surpass US$2.60 billion in 2025 with strong revenue growth projected through to 2035. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Battlefield Proliferation & Real-World Lesson-Learning



The widespread and sophisticated use of drones in active conflicts, such as in Ukraine and the Middle East, is the primary force compelling governments to acquire C-UAS capabilities at scale and at a rapid pace. This urgency is evident in the proactive measures taken by NATO and EU members, with the UK's deployment of RAF Typhoons to counter Russian drone incursions over Poland being a clear example.



The evolution of threats, like Russia's jet-powered Geran-3, which exhibits high speed and resistance to electronic warfare (EW), is forcing a shift toward advanced kinetic, HPM, and laser solutions. This has led to bigger budgets and faster buying cycles for integrated C-UAS systems that combine sensors, command and control (C2), and defeat mechanisms, as seen with the U.S. Army's continued fielding of Raytheon's Coyote interceptors. The net impact is a new level of urgency and institutional commitment to integrated C-UAS across NATO and partner nations. The



Legal & Regulatory Hurdles in Domestic Airspace



A significant restraint on the C-UAS market is the complex legal and regulatory environment, especially in domestic airspace. Outside of designated defense sites, the authority to detect, track, and mitigate drones is highly restricted, which slows down adoption by civilian entities like airports and local agencies. This elongates sales cycles and increases compliance costs for both vendors and buyers. Recent GAO reports and legislative activity in the U.S. Congress, such as the H.R. 5061 bill, highlight the ongoing struggle to define sufficient legal authorities for broad deployment. A 2025 interagency legal advisory issued by the DHS further underscores the complexity and the need for a clear, unified framework.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Anti-Drone Market?



The imposition of U.S. tariffs on defence-related components, electronics, and advanced sensor systems is expected to have a direct effect on the global anti-drone market. Since many counter-UAS platforms rely on specialized electronics, radars, RF modules, and optical sensors sourced from international suppliers, tariffs increase costs across the supply chain.

Higher procurement expenses could pressure manufacturers to localize production or diversify supply chains, while also creating opportunities for regional players to fill gaps in the U.S. and allied markets. At the same time, tariffs may trigger retaliatory trade policies, leading to a slowdown in technology transfers and joint ventures, which are crucial for accelerating counter-drone innovation.



Leading companies profiled in the report

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Bharat Electronics Limited

Blighter Surveillance Systems

CACI International Inc

Dedrone(Axon)

DroneShield Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

Leonardo SpA

Liteye Systems, Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Saab AB

Thales SA.

