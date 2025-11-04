Tomato Processing Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Market Led by Campbell Soup, J.G. Boswell, Chumak, and Morning Star, Driven by Premium-Quality Produce and Advanced Processing Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tomato Processing Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tomato processing market is aided by the rising production as well as consumption of processed tomatoes. In 2024, 85.68 Million Tons of processed tomatoes were consumed globally. Their consumption is expected to grow further, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain 124.41 Million Tons in 2034.







The Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of tomatoes accounting for over half their global production. Middle East and Africa followed Asia-Pacific as their leading producer. The United States, on the other hand, is the largest tomato processing country with a global market share of over 35%. In 2017, tomatoes represented 70% of the total processing vegetables in the United States with 22.01 billion pounds selected for processing. They were also the leading crops in the United States in terms of processing-vegetable farm value, being worth USD 912 million in 2017. Italy and China were also significant markets in the industry along with Turkey and Iran.



The imports of processed tomatoes from Ukraine to the EU saw a significant increase of 17% in 2017, as compared to 2016, due to be a competitive market, and due to a sharp decrease in imports from China. The Ukraine exports to the European Union of processed tomatoes will continue growing, rising by 15% in 2018, from 2017. European Union imports of fresh tomatoes saw an 8% increase supported by the 42% growth in imports from Turkey in 2017, as compared to the previous year.



Key Trends and Developments



The tomato processing market is expanding due to the rising demand for convenience foods, the growing focus on health and nutritional benefits, advancements in processing technologies, and the increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices.



Rising Demand for Convenience Foods is Impacting the Tomato Processing Market Revenue



The increasing preference for convenience foods, including ready-to-eat meals and packaged sauces, is significantly boosting the global tomato processing market. As consumers seek quick meal options, the demand for processed tomato products such as sauces, purees, and pastes has risen, stimulating market growth. In November 2022, the Department of Consumer Affairs launched the 'Tomato Grand Challenge' hackathon to combat tomato wastage, selecting 28 out of 1,376 proposals to support prototype development and mentorship, focusing on tomato processing into various products.



Health and Nutritional Benefits are Increasing Opportunities in the Tomato Processing Market



Rising awareness of the health benefits of tomatoes, such as their high antioxidant and vitamin content, is contributing to the expansion of the market. Consumers are increasingly turning to processed tomato products, including organic purees and low-sodium sauces, as part of a healthier diet. In March 2021, WayBeyond launched its Crop Registration app to assist tomato growers. The app streamlines data collection, improving efficiency and decision-making for farmers, while integrating with the FarmRoad platform for enhanced insights.



Technological Advancements in Processing Techniques is Fuelling the Tomato Processing Market Growth



Technological advancements in tomato processing, including improvements in pasteurisation, canning, and drying methods, are enhancing the efficiency and quality of processed products. These innovations reduce production costs, extend shelf life, and help meet the growing global demand for processed tomatoes. In July 2022, HRS Process Systems introduced advanced turnkey processing lines for producing high-quality tomato paste and puree. The company's eco-friendly solutions address challenges in fresh tomato handling while contributing to the growth of the Indian tomato processing market.



Sustainability and Eco-friendly Practices are Shaping the Trend in the Tomato Processing Market



The tomato processing market is increasingly focusing on sustainability, with companies adopting eco-friendly practices such as reducing water and energy usage, and minimising waste. These measures not only meet consumer demand for sustainable products but also help reduce environmental impact, supporting long-term market growth.

Market Analysis



Only around one-fifth of the tomatoes produced globally are processed with the majority of them being consumed fresh. Processed tomatoes find their maximum application in sauces, which accounts for nearly 30% of their total global application. In 2018, about 12 million tons of sauces were consumed globally. Pastes are another application segment that dominated the market.



The global tomato processing market is being driven by the extensive applications of processed tomatoes in sectors like household, food processing, and snack foods. They are also used widely in the foodservice industry in hotels, restaurants, and fast food retail chains. With the fast food industry thriving globally, the market is being propelled forward.

The growing organised retail sector is also providing further impetus to the market growth. The additional health benefits of processed tomatoes along with their longer shelf life is driving their demand. Tomato puree is an especially significant processed product as it finds expansive use across various value-added products like tomato juice, ketchup, paste, strained tomato pulp, pickles, pasta, pizza sauces, salsa, gravies, ready-to-eat curries, and tomato-based powder products.



The global production of processed tomatoes saw a decrease in 2018 with key markets like China experiencing a sharp decline in production. However, markets like California were still thriving with a 13% increase in 2018, as compared to the previous year. In the European Union, with Europe accounting for 11% of the global tomato production, their production for processing increased by 6% in 2017, as compared to 2016. Around 11.5 million tons of the vegetable were processed in 2017 in the EU.



Competitive Landscape



The tomato processing market key players are recognised for producing premium-quality tomatoes, which are used in a variety of products such as tomato paste, sauces, and diced tomatoes. They have built a strong reputation for excellence in agricultural practices, ensuring reliable, high-yield harvests. With large-scale farms and processing plants, these companies utilise advanced technologies to uphold product quality and cater to the increasing global demand.



Campbell Soup Company



Founded in 1869 and headquartered in New Jersey, United States, Campbell Soup Company is a leading producer of soups, beverages, and snacks. Known for its iconic Campbell's brand, it also owns various other food brands and focuses on providing convenient, nutritious meals to customers worldwide.



J.G. Boswell Tomato Company



Established in 1921, J.G. Boswell Tomato Company, based in California, United States, is renowned for its high-quality tomatoes and tomato-based products. The company operates extensive farming and processing operations, supplying fresh and canned tomato products to markets globally, known for innovation and sustainable farming practices.



Chumak Company



Founded in 1996, Chumak is a Ukrainian food company headquartered in Kyiv. Specialising in high-quality tomato products, oils, and other food items, Chumak is a leading brand in Ukraine, known for its commitment to quality and local ingredient sourcing, serving both domestic and international markets.



Morning Star Company



MorningStar Farms, established in 1975 and based in Michigan, United States is a subsidiary of Kellogg Company. It is a pioneer in plant-based food products, particularly vegetarian and vegan options, and remains a market leader in offering meat alternatives, focusing on sustainable and healthier food choices.



Another key player in the tomato processing market report is CONESA Group among others.



Market Segmentation



Based on distribution channels, the market can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Processed tomatoes find their end-use in products like:

Sauces

Paste

Canned Tomatoes

Ketchup

Juice

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

