Sodium Chloride Industry Analysis Report 2025-2034: $31.4 Billion Market Led by K.G. International, Cargill, CNSIC, and Compass Minerals, Growth Driven by Industrial, Agricultural, and De-Icing Demand

The global sodium chloride market reached a value of USD 31.40 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow further in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 2.30% to attain a value of USD 39.42 Billion by 2034. The consumption of the product is primarily driven by the agriculture (particularly fungicides) and the animal husbandry sector which account for the majority of its consumption.







Sodium chloride finds various end-uses in various sectors such as food, medical, industrial and chemical. Some of its applications include de-icing, water softening and manufacturing of various chemicals (like caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chlorite and sodium bicarbonate). This report by Expert Market Research entitled "Global Sodium Chloride Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" provides a comprehensive analysis for anyone who plans to foray into the industry.



Historical market trends for the Global Sodium Chloride Market have been provided from 2018-2024 and forecasts have been presented till 2032. The value chain analysis has also been covered in this report encompassing all the activities in the value chain such as exploration, mining and extraction, production, logistics, sales and marketing and application. Furthermore, the study assesses the market based on Porter's five forces model, which evaluates the level of competition in the market by analysing factors such as bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitutes and new entrants. A thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape of the industry has also been provided. The report also covers the global import and export trends of sodium chloride with the United States of America being the largest importer and Chile being the largest exporter.



This report provides an exhaustive insight into the manufacturing of sodium chloride. Factors such as chemical reactions involved, process flow, raw material requirements, mass balance and various manufacturing steps have been thoroughly discussed in the report. The report also provides a comprehensive market evaluation of the major feedstocks required for manufacturing sodium chloride viz. sodium and chlorine. For each feedstock, the report provides market trends, price trends, industry by end-use, market by region and its key manufacturers.

Increasing Demand for De-Icing is Boosting Sodium Chloride Market Growth



The rising demand for de-icing in colder regions significantly contributes to the growth of the sodium chloride market. Sodium chloride is widely used for melting ice on roads and infrastructure, ensuring safety during harsh winter weather. Products like Ice Away Rock Salt, featuring specially sized halite crystals, offer efficient ice melting and easy spreading. With its effectiveness down to 5F, it is highly recommended for parking lots, providing a reliable solution for winter maintenance needs.



Expansion in Agriculture is Impacting Sodium Chloride Market Revenue



Sodium chloride plays an essential role in agriculture, especially in irrigation systems and as an animal feed supplement. It aids in improving soil quality, pest control, and promoting crop growth. As the global population increases, the demand for sodium chloride in agriculture is expected to rise. In December 2024, Goyal Salt Ltd launched "Goyal Black Salt," highlighting its health benefits like aiding digestion and supplying vital minerals, catering to the growing demand for health-conscious agricultural products.



Increasing Industrial Applications is Creating Several Sodium Chloride Market Opportunities



The industrial sector, particularly in chemical manufacturing and water treatment, has seen a surge in sodium chloride demand. Sodium chloride is key in producing chemicals such as chlorine and caustic soda, and for water softening processes. With expanding industrial activities, the need for sodium chloride continues to rise. Sodium chloride, commonly known as table salt, is used in various industries beyond food. It aids in melting ice on roads, blending oils into water for products like rubber, and stabilising drilling fluids. It also helps in pottery glazing, removes scale from water systems, and supports textile dyeing and tanning processes.



Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Alternatives are Driving the Demand for the Sodium Chloride Market



Environmental concerns are driving the search for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional sodium chloride products. To reduce environmental harm, especially regarding soil and water contamination, alternatives are being developed. In February 2022, Morton Salt partnered with Salt-Science, Inc. to introduce a line of electrolyzed sanitizing equipment, which uses only salt and water to disinfect. This sustainable alternative to chemical cleaners allows businesses and households to create cleaners on demand, addressing eco-friendly demands in the market.



Key Trends and Developments



The sodium chloride market is expanding due to rising demand in de-icing, growth in agricultural applications, increased industrial usage, and the shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly alternatives.



Market Analysis



Chlorine-alkali products including chlorine, caustic soda, as well as soda ash have increased demand in the chemical industry. As a main source of production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide, salt is commercially used since it is readily available and economical. In a variety of industries, chlorine is used to produce consumer goods including paper, paints and coatings, PVC, plastics and rubber goods, insecticides, soap and beverages, for example for textiles, cosmetics, agrochemicals and chemical products.

The Asia-Pacific emerging economies like China and India are the main chlorine-alkaline producers and users. Chlorine-alkali use is growing in the chemical sector as the industry for chemicals rises in end-user industries. Salt is used as a flavouring agent and as foods and drinks for preservation. A significant proportion of the sodium chloride market find their use in the food and drink sector. It is the third largest end-use category. Salt is commonly used in pickles and meats as a preservative. The ions present in salt prevent the fungal growth, thereby maintaining for a longer period pickles and processed meat.



Competitive Landscape



The sodium chloride market key players are prominent global entities involved in the import and distribution of industrial materials, particularly in chemicals and construction. They cater to various industries, specialising in high-quality products for agriculture, de-icing, and industrial applications, with operations spanning trading, processing, and distribution of diverse commodities.



K.G. International, Inc.



K.G. International, Inc. is a prominent global player in the import and distribution of industrial materials, particularly in the chemical and construction industries. Headquartered in the United States, the company was established in 1960 and has since expanded its reach, offering products and services to a variety of industries.



Cargill Inc.



Cargill Inc. is an American multinational corporation that focuses on food production, agriculture, and industrial products. Established in 1865 and headquartered in Minnesota, United States the company is one of the largest privately held businesses globally, with diverse operations including trading, processing, and distribution of various commodities.



China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)



The China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) is the state-owned entity responsible for the production and distribution of salt and related products in China. Founded in 1995 and based in Beijing, CNSIC is a leading player in the global salt industry, also involved in chemical and energy markets.



Compass Minerals



Compass Minerals is a global leader in the production of essential minerals, primarily salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride. Established in 2003 and headquartered in Kansas, United States, Compass Minerals serves a wide range of industries, focusing on high-quality products for agriculture, de-icing, and industrial applications.



Other key players in the sodium chloride market report are State enterprise Artyomsol, Nobian, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Salins Group, Mitsui Group, and Rio Tinto Group, among others.

Sodium Chloride Market Segmentation



Sodium chloride represents a white crystalline solid with the chemical formula NaCl. It is commonly referred to as salt, table salt or common salt. It is white in colour, crystalline in appearance, saline in taste and soluble in water.

Based on source, the industry can be divided into:

Sea Water

Rock Salt

Others

It finds end-use in the following industries:

Chemical Industry

Food Grade Salt

Road De-icing

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

