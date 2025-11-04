Cut Flower Packaging Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, Competitive Analysis of Smurfit Kappa Group, Atlas Packaging, Flamingo Holland, Flopak, and Robert Mann Packaging

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flower Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cut flower packaging market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 5.20%.

In order to preserve freshness and guarantee maximum vase life of cut flowers, they need to be packaged in suitable packaging forms. Packaging of perishable products like flowers is necessary for protecting them, as they require specific temperature and humidity to remain fresh. Throughout the supply chain, cut flower packaging helps in maintaining the freshness of flowers, thus, keeping them vibrant.

Market Analysis

Cut flower packaging companies are expanding their distribution channels with growing competition. The growing inclination of consumers towards convenience stores and internet sales channels has developed opportunities for businesses to distribute their cut flower packaging alternatives through these channels. By trading through internet marketing channels, some of the businesses have seen powerful development in their income. In addition, cut flower packaging companies work with cut flower shipping start-ups and local suppliers to boost their regional penetration efficiently, thus, propelling the market forward.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global cut flower packaging market, looking into their capacity, competitive landscape, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions.

Companies Featured

  • Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS: SMFTF)
  • Atlas Packaging Ltd.
  • Flamingo Holland Inc.
  • Flopak, Inc.
  • Robert Mann Packaging, Inc.

Market Summary

  • Market Size 2024-2025
  • Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
  • Key Demand Drivers
  • Key Players and Competitive Structure
  • Industry Best Practices
  • Recent Trends and Developments
  • Industry Outlook

Overview and Stakeholder Insights

  • Market Trends
  • Key Verticals
  • Key Regions
  • Supplier Power
  • Buyer Power
  • Key Market Opportunities and Risks
  • Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

  • Sleeves
  • Boxes and Cartons
  • Wrap Sheets

Material Type

  • Paper and Paperboard
  • Plastic
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Florists
  • Supermarkets and Retail Stores
  • Online Sales

Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

