Cut Flower Packaging Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, Competitive Analysis of Smurfit Kappa Group, Atlas Packaging, Flamingo Holland, Flopak, and Robert Mann Packaging

The global cut flower packaging market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 5.20%.



In order to preserve freshness and guarantee maximum vase life of cut flowers, they need to be packaged in suitable packaging forms. Packaging of perishable products like flowers is necessary for protecting them, as they require specific temperature and humidity to remain fresh. Throughout the supply chain, cut flower packaging helps in maintaining the freshness of flowers, thus, keeping them vibrant.

Market Analysis



Cut flower packaging companies are expanding their distribution channels with growing competition. The growing inclination of consumers towards convenience stores and internet sales channels has developed opportunities for businesses to distribute their cut flower packaging alternatives through these channels. By trading through internet marketing channels, some of the businesses have seen powerful development in their income. In addition, cut flower packaging companies work with cut flower shipping start-ups and local suppliers to boost their regional penetration efficiently, thus, propelling the market forward.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global cut flower packaging market, looking into their capacity, competitive landscape, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions.

Companies Featured

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS: SMFTF)

Atlas Packaging Ltd.

Flamingo Holland Inc.

Flopak, Inc.

Robert Mann Packaging, Inc.

Market Summary

Market Size 2024-2025

Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Market Segmentation



Packaging Type

Sleeves

Boxes and Cartons

Wrap Sheets

Material Type

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

Others

Distribution Channel

Florists

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Online Sales

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

