North America Tomato Processing Market Report 2025-2034: Increasing Demand for Sauces from the Thriving Food and Beverage Sector to Bolster Growth

The North America tomato processing consumption reached a volume of 11822.46 KMT in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.70% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a volume of 15431.65 KMT by 2034.



Increasing Demand for Sauces to Bolster the Growth of the Tomato Processing Industry



Based on product type, sauces account for a significant share in the market, owing to the growing demand for the product as a condiment to various North American snacks to enhance flavours and to complement the dishes such as roasted pork, roasted lemon chicken, and roasted pork chops, among others. Wet cooking sauces and dry cooking sauces are some of the most popular types of sauces in the region.

Over the forecast period, the growing awareness about the benefits of sauces, such as the reduced risk of developing type-2 diabetes, maintaining weight, as well as the anti-oxidants present in the product, is expected to aid the segment growth. Some other types of sauces which are likely to gain traction over the forecast period include supreme sauce, aurora sauce, mushroom sauce, and ivory sauce, among others.

Meanwhile, the canned tomatoes segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the rising application of the product in chili recipes, which are gaining considerable popularity among Americans. The growing demand for pizza and the expanding food joints in the United States and Canada are likely to provide impetus to the canned tomatoes, as the product is vital to reduce the dryness of pizza and add flavour to it.



The United States Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market



In terms of region, the United States accounts for a significant share in the industry owing to the presence of the advanced food processing sector in the country. The tomato processing industry growth in North America is driven by the good yield of tomato harvests in the United States and Canada. The high tomato yield has increased the availability of canned tomatoes, which is the staple food item in the US. The market has been aided by the enhancement of tomato processing capabilities, along with the availability of greenhouses in Ontario and California. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be augmented by the growing consumption of fast foods and the expanding fast food chains in the region.

Thriving Food and Beverage Sector to Boost the Growth of the Tomato Processing Industry



The tomato processing industry in North America is driven by the thriving food and beverage industry in the region. The rise in popularity of various snacks that require tomato sauces or ketchup to complement the food item is aiding the industry growth, especially in the United States. These snacks include hamburgers, spaghetti, pizza, roasted pork, boiled mutton leg, and nachos, among others.

Over the forecast period, the rapid expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets and online stores is likely to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for tomato-based foods, such as tomato juice, tomato soup, and others, owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits offered by these products, including the richness of vitamin C, B and potassium, is expected to propel the industry growth. Tomato juice contains lycopene, which reduces inflammation and the risk of heart diseases, along with some cancers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 11822.46 KMT Forecasted Market Value by 2034 15431.65 KMT Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered North America



Tomato Processing Market Segmentation



Based on product type

Sauces

Paste

Canned Tomatoes

Ketchup

Juice

Others

Based on distribution channels

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores

Others

Based on region

United States of America

Canada

Mexico

