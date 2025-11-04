China Physical Vapour Deposition Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Strategic Opportunities Lie in Expanding Applications Across Major Regions Like Shanghai, Guangdong, and Beijing

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Physical Vapour Deposition Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China physical vapour deposition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.00% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach USD 9.44 Billion by 2034.



The rising demand for optical, magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties of advanced mono structured physical vapour deposition coating for industrial uses, such as high-speed machining, tooling, and magnetic storage devices, is likely to accelerate the development of the market in China.



Physical vapour deposition (PVD) refers to a range of systems of vacuum deposition that could be used to manufacture thin films as well as coatings. Physical vapour deposition is a process in which the material goes from the condensed phase to the vapour phase and then back to the condensed phase of the thin film.

The market is likely to witness a significant growth due to the increasing demand for products from different application sectors like microelectronics, data storage, solar products, and medical equipment. Microelectronics and data storage are the leading application segments in the industry.



The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the China physical vapour deposition market:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

AJA International, Inc.

Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

CHA Industries Inc.

Intevac, Inc.

Impact Coatings AB

