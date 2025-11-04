Voyantis Appoints Former Google Engineering Lead Tzahi Zilbershtein as CTO

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyantis , the AI-powered predictive growth platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tzahi Zilbershtein as Chief Technology Officer. Zilbershtein joins from Google, where he led solution engineering for Ads in the EMEA region, delivering custom technical solutions to help the platform’s largest advertisers maximize campaign ROI.

Zilbershtein brings over 20 years of experience leading engineering teams to solve business problems and drive AI innovation from research to production. At Google, he pioneered the integration of first-party data into Ads to optimize marketing budgets, establishing the foundation for predictive LTV optimization that major brands rely on today.

Zilbershtein will propel Voyantis into its next phase of growth, advancing its mission to help marketers transform first-party data into actionable intelligence that optimizes acquisition and lifecycle marketing. He will focus on scaling platform infrastructure, expanding product capabilities across new use cases, and accelerating customer time-to-value.

Budget Pressure and Platform Automation Accelerate Shift to Predictive Growth

According to Gartner's 2025 CMO Spend Survey , budgets remain flat at 7.7% of company revenue, with 59% of CMOs reporting insufficient budget to execute their strategy. As paid media costs rise, brands are turning to predictive strategies to optimize performance with existing budgets.

“With budgets stagnant and pressure mounting, marketing leaders recognize that predictive growth is the future. Yet many struggle to operationalize it because they don’t know how the black box ad algorithms actually work,” said Ido Wiesenberg, Co-Founder & CEO at Voyantis. “Tzahi spent years building solutions that helped advertisers extract more value from Google’s algorithms, the exact challenge Voyantis solves for brands today. He understands both what platforms need and what it takes to deliver production-ready AI at scale. That expertise will be critical as we scale to help more brands adopt predictive growth successfully.”

With Proven Traction, Voyantis Strengthens Technical Leadership to Scale

“I’ve seen firsthand just how powerful predictive growth can be when brands have the right partner and resources," said Zilbershtein. "Voyantis has built sophisticated predictive AI alongside the infrastructure needed to influence how ad platforms operate and the workflows that help more teams adopt confidently. That kind of technical depth takes years of experimentation and investment to develop, and I'm excited to scale this foundation to help more teams reach their potential.”

Zilbershtein's appointment follows Voyantis's recent Series B funding round and reflects growing market demand for predictive growth solutions. Voyantis has demonstrated measurable impact with leading brands including Miro, MoneyLion, and Deel. Under Zilbershtein's technical leadership, the company will expand these capabilities across industries and use cases.

About Voyantis

Voyantis is the leading predictive growth platform that transforms how marketing teams identify, acquire, and grow their most valuable customers. Our agentic AI empowers growth teams to transform first-party data into predictive signals that train ad platforms to acquire high-value customers, and optimize retention and upsell campaigns. By predicting customer value within hours of first engagement, Voyantis helps brands maximize revenue across the full customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.voyantis.ai/ and follow @Voyantis on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Abbie Baxter

abbie.baxter@voyantis.ai