EMS and ODM Market Size to Surpass USD 1589.62 Billion by 2033, Rising at 7.40% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS and ODM Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The EMS and ODM market size was valued at USD 900.09 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 1,589.62 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% during 2026–2033.”

At a CAGR of 6.59%, the U.S. EMS and ODM Market is expected to reach USD 356.27 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to increase as a result of rising demand for consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial automation and the adoption of advanced manufacturing and design-for-manufacturing software.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Electric Vehicles Augment Market Growth

The main factor propelling the expansion of the EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) Market is the rising demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Demand is being created in the automotive, industrial, and healthcare sectors by the increasing use of outsourced manufacturing and intricate design standards. It is supporting the deployment of scalable, highly precise services and increasing production volumes. Improvements in efficiency, quality, and flexibility are continuously being driven by developments in PCB assembly, modular manufacturing, and testing methodologies.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

Pegatron Corporation

LuxShare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Wistron Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Flex Ltd.

BYD Electronics

Celestica Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Benchmark Electronics

USI (Universal Scientific Industrial)

Cal-Comp Electronics

Plexus Corporation

Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd.

DBG (Shenzhen Daewon Electronics)

Etron Technology, Inc.

Fabrinet

Zollner Elektronik AG

Venture Corporation Limited

SIIX Corporation

EMS and ODM Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 900.09 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 1589.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.40% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Service Type (Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Original Design Manufacturing (ODM), Joint Design Manufacturing (JDM), Electronics Assembly, Others)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Others)

• By Product Type (PCBs & Assemblies, Enclosures, Cables & Connectors, Displays & Modules, Others)

• By End User (OEMs, SMEs, Startups, Contract Manufacturers, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Service Type

EMS held the largest market share of 62.47% in 2025 due to high penetration in consumer electronics, automotive and industrial applications, along with established supply chains and flexible production processes. ODM is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.12% due to the clients require custom designs and higher-end electronics and tailor-made manufacturing solutions.

By Component Type

PCBs dominated with a 45.36% share in 2025 as they are a necessity for virtually all electronics and are economical for mass production. Modules are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.05% propelled by increasing demand in IoT products, automotive electronics and high-end consumer gadgets.

By Production Type

Volume Manufacturing accounted for the highest market share of 53.88% in 2025 as electronical devices, industrial components, and standard manufacturing processes all have been available to guarantee efficiency and low piece prices. Prototype Development is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.73% due to an increasing number of product launches, high R&D activity, and small-lot custom work.

By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics held the largest share of 49.29% in 2025 driven by demand for smartphones, laptops and smart products which needed a high level of manufacturing know-how. Automotive is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.89% due to the rise of electric vehicles, connected car and the trend toward more electronics in cars.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market, with a market share of 35.76% in 2025 due to strong demand from consumer electronics, automotive and industrial applications. Increasing use of electric vehicles, smart devices and industrial automation is bolstering the market penetration.

The Asia Pacific EMS and ODM Market is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 8.68%, owing to accelerating industrialisation, growth in electronics manufacturing and surging demand for automobiles transportation along with consumer electronic goods.

Recent News:

In August 2025 , Foxconn unveiled its world-class, vertically-integrated AI server system solutions at the Dallas expo, following their initial presentation at GTC 2025. These systems are designed to enhance AI infrastructure and robotics capabilities, showcasing Foxconn's commitment to advancing AI technologies in manufacturing and supply chain management.

, Foxconn unveiled its world-class, vertically-integrated AI server system solutions at the Dallas expo, following their initial presentation at GTC 2025. These systems are designed to enhance AI infrastructure and robotics capabilities, showcasing Foxconn's commitment to advancing AI technologies in manufacturing and supply chain management. In August 2025, Pegatron launched two high-performance server platforms, the AS205-2T1 and AS400-2A1, featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. These systems are tailored for AI, scientific computing, and professional visualization applications, marking a significant step in Pegatron's expansion into AI-optimized server solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the EMS and ODM Market Report (The USPs):

WORKFORCE PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you assess workforce efficiency, training intensity, and safety compliance levels that directly impact operational output and manufacturing consistency.

– helps you assess workforce efficiency, training intensity, and safety compliance levels that directly impact operational output and manufacturing consistency. SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE – helps you understand the industry’s progress toward green manufacturing through energy optimization, waste reduction, and carbon footprint control.

– helps you understand the industry’s progress toward green manufacturing through energy optimization, waste reduction, and carbon footprint control. QUALITY & RELIABILITY INDICATORS – helps you evaluate manufacturing precision, product defect and recall rates, and QA coverage to identify high-performing EMS and ODM providers.

– helps you evaluate manufacturing precision, product defect and recall rates, and QA coverage to identify high-performing EMS and ODM providers. RISK & VOLATILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you monitor exposure to raw material price fluctuations, regulatory risks, and supply chain disruptions impacting production stability.

– helps you monitor exposure to raw material price fluctuations, regulatory risks, and supply chain disruptions impacting production stability. OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE INDEX – helps you identify companies achieving superior throughput, high mean time between failures (MTBF), and robust machine utilization, indicating mature manufacturing efficiency.

