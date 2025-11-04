RadNet Announces the Agenda for its November 11, 2025 Investor Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services and a premier global developer of digital health solutions, is pleased to unveil the agenda for the company’s Investor Day.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. In-person attendance is by invitation only and investors can request such consideration by emailing rdnt@addo.com. Those unable to participate onsite can view a live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rz6bqgzd/ or see an archived replay of the event in the Investor Relations section of RadNet’s website.

Titled “On the Leading Edge of Healthcare: Advancing Imaging Through Innovation and Technology,” the Investor Day will feature presentations from select RadNet senior executives and clinical leaders who will share the company’s current and longer-term strategic priorities, market opportunities and innovation roadmap.

The agenda is as follows:

9:00 to 9:20 a.m. – Opening Remarks and Financial Overview

9:20 to 11:00 a.m. – Expert Clinical Spotlights and Services Division Presentation

11:00 to 11:30 a.m. – Q&A Session

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. – Digital Health Division Presentation

1:15 to 1:45 p.m. – Discussion About Unique Synergy of Services and Digital Health

1:45 to 1:55 p.m. – Value-Creation Plan Towards 2028

2:00 to 2:30 p.m. – Q&A Session



In-person attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with RadNet’s leadership, talk with clinical and research experts and view the following demonstrations of RadNet’s DeepHealth cloud-native AI products:

Breast Suite – A portfolio of solutions designed to enhance quality, workflows and other aspects of diagnosing breast cancer.

Diagnostic Suite – Imaging platform that unites picture archiving and communications systems (PACS), multi-modality viewing, automated reporting, workflow tools and various AI-empowered clinical processes.

TechLive ™ – Vendor-agnostic, remote scanning and radiology management solution designed to extend expert support for MR, ultrasound, CT and PET/CT across large, multi-site operations.

– Vendor-agnostic, remote scanning and radiology management solution designed to extend expert support for MR, ultrasound, CT and PET/CT across large, multi-site operations. Patient Engagement – A portfolio of solutions aimed at improving patient scheduling, onboarding, follow-up interactions and online payments.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States, with a network of 405 owned and/or operated imaging centers. The company’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928

Or

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jane.Mazur@RADNET.COM

Investor Relations:

Addo IR

rdnt@addo.com