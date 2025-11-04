New free counselling service launches in Ontario to help men get support before crisis hits

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stress, conflict, and economic strain are taking a growing toll on Ontario families, and for many men, reaching out for help can feel impossible. A new provincial service aims to change that.

Men’s Counselling Link, officially launching today through 211 Ontario and Family Service Ontario (FSO), offers men across Ontario free, confidential, and judgment-free counselling. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the service connects men to professional counsellors who can help them navigate anger, relationship challenges, or harmful behaviour before it escalates into crisis.

“We know men want help, but there is still a lot of shame around asking for it. They need a place that makes that ask easy,” says Susan Somogyi, CEO of Family Service Ontario. “Men’s Counselling Link removes the barriers, and you can talk to someone right away.”

By dialling 2-1-1, men can speak immediately with a trained clinician or be referred to ongoing virtual or in-person counselling through FSO agencies across Ontario.

Men can also be connected to other supports like food assistance, employment programs, or income aid — addressing the daily pressures that can contribute to conflict or intimate partner violence.

“This service meets men where they are,” says Karen Milligan, Executive Director of Ontario 211 Services. “Whether someone is in crisis or simply overwhelmed, we can connect them to compassionate, professional support any time of day.”

The launch of Men’s Counselling Link comes at a pivotal time as demand for mental health and family services continues to climb. Funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and the Government of Canada under the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the initiative takes a prevention-first approach.

“Men don’t have to be in crisis to reach out. They just need to want to do better for themselves and their families,” says Somogyi.

Men can dial 2-1-1 any time to connect with Men’s Counselling Link.

Quotes:

“Gender-based violence has no place in Ontario, which is why our government is investing in services like the new Men’s Counselling Link helpline to break the cycle of violent behaviour and protect women, children and families. The helpline will provide critical support, so I’m incredibly grateful for the work of community partners like 211 Ontario and Family Service Ontario. By taking action together, collaboratively, we can build safer and healthier communities.” — Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, Ontario Government

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and supported in their communities to reach their full potential. Services like Men’s Counselling Link, delivered by 211 Ontario and Family Service Ontario, are helping people get the support they need before a crisis occurs. By investing in community partners and strengthening local services, our government is addressing the root causes of violence and helping individuals and families build healthier relationships and stronger, safer communities across Ontario.” — Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, Ontario Government





About Our Agencies



Family Service Agencies operate in one hundred communities across Ontario. We are experts in engaging men and specialists in gender-based violence interventions. With decades of experience and proven outcomes, we offer innovative programs that resonate with men and support community safety and well-being. To learn more, click here.

211 is a crucial gateway to vital community and social services, providing Ontarians with easy, 24/7 access by phone, chat, text, and web, and in over 150 languages. With two decades of experience, professional staff and robust infrastructure, 211 connects individuals to essential supports like mental health, employment, financial assistance, food, and other resources that they need to thrive. To learn more, click here.



Media Contact:

Kate Cornick

Principal, Syntax Strategic

kcornick@syntaxstrategic.ca

343-576-9119