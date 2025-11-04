Léman Manhattan’s Remarkable Rise Validates Collegio Partners’ Investment Vision

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegio Partners proudly announces the extraordinary validation of its transformative $40 million investment in Léman Manhattan Preparatory School. In just two years, Léman has achieved historic results that showcase the power of combining debt-free financial stability with strategic educational innovation.

Historic Leap in State Rankings

Léman has soared from #82 to #29 in Niche.com’s ranking of Best Private K–12 Schools in New York—a 53-place climb that firmly positions the school among the state’s elite. With an A+ Overall Niche Grade, 708 students, and a 6:1 student-teacher ratio, Léman is emerging as a model for how elite preparatory schools can secure long-term excellence and relevance in the AI era.

Record Family Satisfaction

Léman’s progress is mirrored in record-setting family satisfaction data:

Academic Progress: 95% (up from 90%)

Teacher Quality: 94% (up from 87%)

Leadership Quality: 88% (up from 78%)

Feedback on Progress: 90% (up from 86%)

Pride in Léman: 97% (up from 92%)





The school’s Net Promoter Score—a measure of family loyalty and advocacy—has also climbed from 34 in 2022–23 to 45 in 2024–25.

Vision Realized

“These results validate every aspect of our investment thesis,” said Don Lively, Collegio Partners spokesperson. “We believed that eliminating debt and investing in innovation would unleash the school’s potential. Léman is now setting a new standard for what elite education can achieve.”

The transformation reflects a culture anchored in the “my favorite teacher” model, whereby human connection drives learning excellence and unlocks potential. Strategic integration of AI and entrepreneurial learning, combined with a groundbreaking partnership with Juilliard, has created a distinctive environment where creativity and innovation thrive alongside academic rigor.

Looking Forward

Léman’s success demonstrates that traditional preparatory education can be reimagined for the future. With debt-free operations, elite satisfaction metrics, and recognition among New York’s top 30 schools, Léman stands as a national exemplar of educational transformation.

“Collegio Partners doesn’t just provide capital,” Lively added. “We align capital with culture, strategy, and execution to build performance-optimizing, future-ready schools. Léman shows what’s possible when financial restructuring enables educational innovation.”

About Léman Manhattan and Collegio Partners

Léman serves 708 students from Pre-K through Grade 12 as an International Baccalaureate institution with graduates placed in every Ivy League university within its first decade. Collegio Partners specializes in embedded transformation, helping schools achieve stability, innovation, and readiness for the AI era.

