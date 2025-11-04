Global Observance of World Cities Day 2025 Held in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 31 (local time), the Global Observance of World Cities Day 2025 and the awarding ceremony of the 3rd cycle of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) were held in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, unveiling the winning cities of this year's Shanghai Award, namely Bogota (Colombia), Algiers (Algeria), Incheon (South Korea), Medina (Saudi Arabia) and Espoo (Finland).

Ms. Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN-Habitat, Mr. Ni Hong, minister of China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, as well as government representatives from Colombia, Mexico and other countries attended and addressed the event. Mr. Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, delivered an opening remark at the beginning of the awarding ceremony.

Additionally, the English versions of the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century·2025 Annual Report and the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report were also released on-site.

The Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) is an international award jointly initiated and established by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. It also serves as a key vehicle for Shanghai to actively participate in global governance and promote the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda.

Last year, the 2nd cycle of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) was presented overseas for the first time. This year, the Shanghai Award went abroad once again. The 3rd cycle of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) mainly focuses on progress made in adequate housing for diverse needs, building people-centered smart cities together, green and resilient development responding to climate change and effective governance for vibrant cities.

Source: The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2025