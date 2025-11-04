VPG Adds Two New C-Suite Positions; Yair Alcobi Appointed As Chief Business and Product Officer and Rafi Ouzan Named Chief Operating Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced the appointment of Yair Alcobi to position of Chief Business and Product Officer and the promotion of Rafi Ouzan to post of Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Both positions are newly created.

Ziv Shoshani, President and CEO, said, “We have put in place operational and product development capabilities to address faster growing markets. The change of our senior management organization will enable us to accelerate growth by streamlining business cross-divisional processes in a more efficient way. I’m thrilled to welcome Yair to VPG and to promote Rafi to our senior leadership team. Their proven track records and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to foster a culture of business excellence and pursue our core strategic priority: driving sustained, accelerated growth."

As Chief Business and Product Officer, Yair Alcobi will oversee sales, marketing, product strategy, and business development. Mr. Alcobi brings over 25 years of senior level management experience with both private and public industrial technology businesses to his new role. Mr. Alcobi held significant leadership positions at notable semiconductor test and industrial technology companies including KLA Corporation (formerly Orbotech) where he served as President of the PCB Division at KLA and President of Orbotech’s East Asia Subsidiary. Mr. Alcobi also served at Kulicke & Soffa (K&S). Mr. Alcobi holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, and an Executive MBA from Haifa University, as well as having completed executive programs at Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Technion Institute of Management.

As Chief Operating Officer, Rafi Ouzan will be responsible for overseeing and integrating the company’s operations, including quality management and supply chain optimization across all manufacturing sites. Mr. Ouzan, who served as the Senior Vice President and Division Head of Weighing Solutions at VPG, brings more than 30 years of management experience to this new role. Previously, Mr. Ouzan served as VPG’s Vice President of the Force Sensors Division. Before that Mr. Ouzan was with Vishay Intertechnology where he served as Vice President, Force Sensors Division and held various positions including as Vice President, Operations and Operations Manager, Load Cell Division. Mr. Ouzan holds a bachelor's degree in material engineering and an MBA, each, from Ben-Gurion University.

