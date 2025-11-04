Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 1.08 g/t Gold over 22.0 Metres and 1.29 g/t Gold over 15.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 45,000-metre drill program underway at the Company’s 100% owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. Shallow Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit ("Kwakyekrom") intersected multiple zones of near-surface gold mineralization, including hole KKRC099 which intersected 1.08 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 22.0 metres ("m") from 112 m, with a higher-grade interval of 2.78 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 126 m. Hole KKRC085A also encountered shallow gold mineralization, intersecting 1.29 g/t Au over 15.0 m from 88 m. Both KKRC099 and KKRC085A targeted areas for potential resource growth and encountered mineralization outside of the current limits of the pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate at Kwakyekrom. Drilling continues to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for resource growth at Enchi.

Highlights from Drilling at the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit at Enchi

Drilling at Kwakyekrom included holes that targeted and intersected gold mineralization outside of the current limits of the pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate, highlighting the potential for future resource growth at Enchi. KKRC099 intersected 1.08 g/t Au over 22.0 m from 112 m, with a higher-grade interval of 2.78 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 126 m. KKRC085A intersected 1.29 g/t Au over 15.0 m from 88 m.

Drilling continues to define a series of sub-parallel gold mineralized structures. Gold mineralization was intersected on the northern and southern extents at Kwakyekrom, extending the mineralization both north and south of the current pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate.



All holes intersected gold mineralization, with drilling targeting shallow gold mineralization within the oxide, transition and upper fresh mineral horizons.

The 45,000-metre drill program underway at Enchi is focused on resource growth and infill drilling designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated. The drill program is now in its second phase focused on discovery and resource growth, including drilling targeting earlier-stage exploration targets along with drilling focused on defining the resource growth potential at depth and along strike. The completed first phase of drilling focused on the drilling required for resource conversion in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study later this year.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, "The drilling we recently completed at Kwakyekrom continues to highlight the resource growth potential at Enchi, with these results highlighting the opportunity to expand the current deposit at Kwakyekrom both within the near-surface mineralization as well as at depth. This drilling has further defined the continuity of the gold mineralization along the edges of the current pits that constrain the current Mineral Resource Estimate at Kwakyekrom, while also extending the known mineralization to both the north and south. We look forward to continuing to highlight the growth potential that exists at our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana through the drill bit, in tandem with advancing the Project to a Pre-Feasibility Study in H1 2026."

This release reports results for 24 RC holes totalling 3,843 m (KKRC085A to KKRC108) targeting the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit, with all holes intersecting gold mineralization. A total of 28,940 m in 231 holes have been reported as part of the ongoing 2024 - 2025 drill program at Enchi, with 98.7% of holes intersecting gold mineralization.

Select assay results from the 24 holes of the drill program reported in this release are below:

Table 1 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Highlights

Hole ID Zone/Deposit From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) KKRC099 Kwakyekrom 112.0 134.0 22.0 1.08 including 126.0 133.0 7.0 2.78 KKRC085A Kwakyekrom 88.0 103.0 15.0 1.29 KKRC100 Kwakyekrom 8.0 19.0 11.0 1.39 KKRC088 Kwakyekrom 93.0 103.0 10.0 0.96 KKRC098 Kwakyekrom 25.0 40.0 15.0 0.60 including 33.0 37.0 4.0 1.65 and 214.0 215.0 1.0 6.41 KKRC093 Kwakyekrom 56.0 58.0 2.0 2.05 and 113.0 125.0 12.0 0.57

Notes:

1. See detailed table for complete results;

2. Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 75 - 85%; and

3. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays.



A plan map showing the drill hole locations can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5936/2025_11_04-ncau-nr-enchi-plan-map-kwakyekrom.pdf

Cross sections showing drill results and highlights for holes KKRC085A, KKRC086, KKRC093, KKRC098, KKRC099, and KKRC100 can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5936/2025_11_04-ncau-crosssections-kwakyekrom.pdf

A complete list of the drill results in this release, including hole details, can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5936/2025_11_04-ncau-enchi-2024-2025-drill-results.pdf

Drilling at the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit

KKRC085A to KKRC108 (24 RC holes totalling 3,843 m) were completed at the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit, targeting the northern and southern extensions of the mineralized structure. Drilling targeted shallow mineralization with a focus on expanding the deposit and growing the known resource. RC drilling at Kwakyekrom consisted of 50-metre spaced sections with drill holes spaced every 25-metres along the sections. Drilling targeted shallow mineralization, with drill holes reaching a maximum vertical depth of 120 metres. The holes reported in this news release are distributed across 12 separate sections that are spread along a 2-kilometre strike length, and span (1) the northern extension; (2) the northern edge of the resource pit; (3) the southern edge of the resource pit; and (4) the southern extension.

11 RC holes totalling 1,968 m (KKRC085A to KKRC091, KKRC096, KKRC098, KKRC099, KKRC108) were drilled at the northern extension of the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit. Drilling intersected a series of sub-parallel structures hosting the gold mineralization in this area. KKRC099 intersected 1.08 g/t Au over 22.0 m from 112 m, with a higher-grade interval of 2.78 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 126 m. KKRC085A, located 150 metres north of KKRC099 and the northernmost hole drilled to date at Kwakyekrom as part of the current drill program, intersected 1.29 g/t Au over 15.0 m from 88 m. KKRC088 which tested below the shallow pit that currently constrains the Mineral Resource Estimate at Kwakyekrom extended the gold mineralization to depth intersecting 0.96 g/t Au over 10.0 m from 93 m. KKRC089, drilled 50 metres south of KKRC088, likewise extended the mineralization to depth intersecting 0.47 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 87 m.

6 RC holes totalling 825 m (KKRC092 to KKRC095, KKRC097B, KKRC100) were drilled on the northern edge of the pit that constrains the current Mineral Resource Estimate at Kwakyekrom. This drilling intersected a series of close-spaced gold mineralized structures. KKRC100 intersected 1.39 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 8 m and 0.97 g/t Au over 5.0 m from 109 m. Additional results in this area included KKRC093 with 0.57 g/t Au over 12.0 m from 113 m and 2.05 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 56 m, as well as KKRC092 with 0.84 g/t Au over 6.0 m from 91 m and 0.90 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 58 m.

3 RC holes totalling 438 m (KKRC101 to KKRC103) were drilled on the southern edge of the pit that constrains the current Mineral Resource Estimate at Kwakyekrom. KKRC102 intersected both near-surface and deeper gold mineralized structures with 0.42 g/t Au over 10.0 m from 25 m and 0.29 g/t Au over 20.0 m from 60 m.

4 RC holes totalling 612 m (KKRC104 to KKRC107) were drilled to test the southern extension of the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit. KKRC104 intersected multiple gold mineralized structures including 0.35 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 67 m and 0.34 g/t Au over 22.0 m from 91 m.

The recently completed drilling at Kwakyekrom continues to confirm continuity along strike and down dip for the principal structures which comprise the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit. The width and gold grades within these drill results are consistent with prior wider-spaced drilling completed at Kwakyekrom. This drilling also continues to confirm the potential for resource growth at Enchi from drilling on known deposits as well as at earlier-stage targets that have been identified across the district scale property.

2024 - 2025 Enchi Work Program

A 45,000-metre drill program is underway at Enchi, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow fresh mineralization. The primary goal of the first phase of the drill program was infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate, with most of the first phase of the drill program allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. Improving the confidence level of the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi is a key component of the development work required to be completed in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project. With the first phase of drilling complete, the second phase of the 2024 – 2025 drill program will focus on outlining resource growth along strike at existing deposits and diamond drilling targeting the higher-grade potential at depth. All deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remain open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

In addition to drilling, development work in support of a Pre-Feasibility Study is on-going at Enchi, including metallurgical testwork, hydrogeological testing, geotechnical work, and environmental work.

Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit

Kwakyekrom is one of the four deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Kwakyekrom has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.2 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t Au containing 97,700 ounces). Kwakyekrom is located 15 kilometres southeast of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Kwakyekrom is located to the south of Nyam, with the Kwakyekrom structure interpreted to be an extension of the Nyam structure. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Kwakyekrom is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Kwakyekrom only down to 80 metres.

Drill Hole Locations

Table 2 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Hole Location Details

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) KKRC085A 529000 635363 85 298 -60 180 KKRC086 528942 635392 104 298 -60 122 KKRC087 528929 635332 109 298 -60 150 KKRC088 528945 635255 102 298 -60 174 KKRC089 528968 635307 100 298 -60 228 KKRC090 528899 635167 102 298 -60 240 KKRC091 528796 635102 112 298 -60 120 KKRC092 528633 634835 130 298 -60 126 KKRC093 528695 634878 132 298 -60 125 KKRC094 528762 634990 130 298 -60 102 KKRC095 528771 634927 128 298 -60 168 KKRC096 528816 634982 117 298 -60 180 KKRC097B 528779 634878 116 298 -60 78 KKRC098 528890 635212 101 298 -60 220 KKRC099 528934 635195 104 298 -60 240 KKRC100 528748 634846 126 298 -60 226 KKRC101 528521 634486 102 298 -60 192 KKRC102 528458 634419 115 298 -60 114 KKRC103 528430 634374 121 298 -60 132 KKRC104 528415 634306 130 298 -60 150 KKRC105 528387 634272 137 298 -60 150 KKRC106 528353 634248 147 298 -60 132 KKRC107 528390 634223 148 298 -60 180 KKRC108 528786 635064 127 298 -60 114

Enchi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and follow CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014), that are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Resource Estimate is from the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Enchi Gold Project" dated June 7, 2024, with an effective date of April 24, 2024, prepared for Newcore by Preetham Nayak, P.Eng., Ryda Peung, P.Eng., and Zunedbhai Shaikh, P.Eng., of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd.; Kerrine Azougarh, P.Eng., of Micon International Limited; and Simon Meadows Smith, P.Eng. / P.Geo., of SEMS Exploration in accordance with NI 43-101, and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Simon Meadows Smith is an independent qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101.

Newcore Gold Best Practice

Newcore is committed to best practice standards for all exploration, sampling and drilling activities. Drilling was completed by an independent drilling firm using industry standard RC and Diamond Drill equipment. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Intertek Labs located in Tarkwa, Ghana for 50 gram gold fire assay.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the drillhole data files against the original drillhole logs and assay certificates.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 15% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2024 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

