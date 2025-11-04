Veterinary Monoclonal Antibodies Market Research Global Forecast Report 2025: A $3.06 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Upcoming Technologies, R&D Activities, and Product Launches

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Animal Type, Product, Therapy Area, Route of Administration, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary monoclonal antibodies market is projected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030, from USD 1.70 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 12.4%

The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding companion animal population and rising pet ownership. Growing concerns about chronic diseases have further boosted the demand for veterinary treatments.







Government and animal welfare organizations actively promote awareness campaigns, encouraging early diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions in both pets and farm animals. However, the market faces challenges such as rising pet care costs, which can limit treatment adoption. Furthermore, strict regulatory guidelines and lengthy approval times for drugs further restrain market growth. Despite these hurdles, expanding therapeutic indications beyond dermatology and osteoarthritis continues to create new market opportunities.



By animal type, the canine segment held the highest share in 2024.



The canine segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by rising pet dog ownership and increasing spending on animal healthcare. Dogs are highly prone to skin conditions such as allergies, fungal infections, and ectoparasitic infestations, which require frequent dermatological treatments. The growing trend of pet humanization and the demand for premium veterinary care further support market growth. Additionally, advancements in dermatological treatments, including biologics and targeted monoclonal antibody therapies, improve treatment outcomes for dogs, solidifying the segment's dominance in the market.



By route of administration, the subcutaneous segment is projected to record the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030.



The subcutaneous segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its ease of administration and better pet owner compliance. Rising veterinary recommendations for systemic treatments over topical solutions and the ongoing development of new monoclonal antibodies targeting infectious diseases are increasing demand. Moreover, innovations in monoclonal antibodies targeting infectious diseases further support the segment's growth in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market.



By product, cytopoint was the leading segment in 2024.



The cytopoint segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by its status as the first and only FDA- and EMA-approved monoclonal antibody therapy for treating canine atopic dermatitis. Additionally, the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis in dogs has increased demand for cytopoint due to its proven efficacy, safety profile, and rising adoption by veterinarians. The growing willingness of pet owners to invest in advanced veterinary treatments has further fueled market growth.



By therapy type, dermatology surpassed other segments in 2024.



The dermatology segment held the largest market share in 2024 due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as atopic dermatitis in dogs. Additionally, growing awareness of advanced treatment options like Cytopoint by Zoetis (US) has gained significant traction due to its long-lasting relief and minimal side effects in treating allergic and atopic dermatitis in dogs. The willingness to spend on pet healthcare has further driven this market growth.



By end user, veterinary hospitals/specialty centers are expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Veterinary hospitals/specialty centers are expected to grow at the fastest rate, fueled by the rise in veterinary visits and the availability of specialized pet healthcare services. These facilities offer comprehensive treatment options, including advanced diagnostics, prescription medications, and surgical procedures for various conditions. Additionally, pet insurance coverage for dermatological treatments encourages pet owners to seek veterinary care, boosting demand in this segment.



North America accounted for the largest share in 2024.



North America held the largest market share in 2024, supported by a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. The region has a strong presence of leading market players investing in R&D for innovative monoclonal antibody therapies. Rising awareness about pet health, along with increasing spending on veterinary care, also drives market growth. The growing demand for premium pet care products further contributes to North America's dominance in the global veterinary monoclonal antibodies market.



This report provides insights into the following points:

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of monoclonal antibody treatments across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Animals

Innovations in Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting Infectious Diseases

Rise in Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership

Growth in Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure

Restraints

Regulatory Hurdles and Long Approval Timelines

High Cost of Development and Treatment

Opportunities

Expanding Therapeutic Indications Beyond Dermatology and Osteoarthritis

Novel Administration Routes for Monoclonal Antibodies

Evolving Landscape of Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions

Challenges

Emerging Safety Concerns and Adverse Event Reporting

Limited Species-Specific Knowledge

Veterinary Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Product

Lokivetmab (Cytopoint): Increasing Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis in Dogs to Promote Growth

Bedinvetmab (Librela): Need for Better Pain Management Solutions to Expedite Growth

Frunevetmab (Solensia): Ability to Improve Mobility and Comfort in Aging Cats to Aid Growth

Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody (Cpma): Increasing Adoption of Cpma by Veterinary Clinics, Shelters, and Pet Owners to Spur Market

Gilvetmab: Growing Trend Toward Personalized, Targeted Treatments to Fuel Market

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Hybridoma Technology

Recombinant Antibody Production

Complementary Technologies

Long-Acting Injectables

Adjacent Technologies

RNA-based Therapies

Company Profiles

Zoetis Services LLC

Elanco

Merck & Co. Inc.

Animab

Vaxxinova International B.V.

Ceva Logistics

Mabgenesis Inc.

Dechra

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Bioveta, A.S.

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

