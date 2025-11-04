Nonprofit Adoption of Path2Response Audiences Validates Demand for Donation-Based Audiences

Broomfield, CO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Path2Response, a leading provider of retail purchase and donation-based digital audiences, today announced significant momentum within the nonprofit sector. The company reports rapidly growing usage across its 19 distinct donor-by-cause categories, demonstrating the effectiveness of these audiences in helping charitable organizations identify and acquire high-value, new-to-file donors.

While growth is strongest in high-volume sectors such as Health, Education, and Faith-Based causes, Path2Response is seeing significant adoption across all 19 of its nonprofit categories. This includes niche and specialized causes such as Animal Welfare, Environmental, Arts & Culture, and Veterans Affairs.

Nonprofits know that past giving behavior is a critical indicator of future donations. Path2Response fills a void in the digital ecosystem by building cause-based audiences from recent donor transactions, rather than from modeled or inferred behavior.

For nonprofit digital agencies, this trend validates the importance of audience quality. The nonprofit industry operates under immense pressure to maximize ROI; every marketing dollar must directly fund the mission. Their widespread adoption of Path2Response data serves as a definitive case study in performance.

"Nonprofits are the ultimate performance marketers. They don't have the luxury of branding budgets; their sustainability depends on efficient marketing spend to acquire a new donor," said Curt Blattner, VP of Digital Strategy at Path2Response. "This widespread adoption is a verdict on performance. These organizations are proving that by integrating our gift-based digital audiences, they can uncover new, high-intent supporters who are invisible to other acquisition models.”

Blattner continues, "When an agency sees our audiences cost-effectively identify new donors for a global health organization or a local food bank, it sends an undeniable signal to the entire media buying community: nothing outperforms an audience built from actual transaction behavior. It's the ultimate proof of performance that translates directly to any D2C brand, subscription service, or retailer looking for growth."

This early success within the nonprofit sector underscores the previous void of digital audiences comprised entirely of recent gift donors tied to a specific cause. By looking beyond simple demographics and focusing on transaction-based behavioral insights, organizations of all types can unlock new, high-intent audiences. The data's proven performance in the high-stakes nonprofit world demonstrates its power to optimize ROI and drive efficient growth for any marketer.

