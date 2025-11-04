Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2025, on November 12th, 2025, aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on November 12th, 2025, to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy, and outlook. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Steve Mclean, Interim CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 12, 2025 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Call registration link: Link

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such “plans”, “expects”, “proposed”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial performance and expectations for future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company’s subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler / Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

725-331-7650 ext. 105210

Planet 13 Media:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications / Colin@PRmediaNow.com