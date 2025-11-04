$1.75+ Bn Plastic-coated Wire Ropes Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Expansion Fueled by Rising Demand in Automotive and Aviation Maintenance, & Industrialization and Urbanization in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic-coated Wire Ropes Market by Coating Type, Material Type, Diameter, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The plastic-coated wire ropes market is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030, rising from USD 1.32 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2%

Stainless steel wire rope holds the second-largest market segment within the global plastic-coated wire ropes market, with galvanized steel wire ropes holding the largest share. The higher cost of stainless steel compared to galvanized steel affects its suitability for price-sensitive applications and high-volume use. However, for marine, architectural, medical, and high-humidity environments, stainless steel remains the preferred choice due to its superior corrosion resistance, appearance, and longevity.

In terms of value, mining is set to be the second-fastest growing market in the plastic-coated wire ropes sector

The mining industry segment will continue to expand due to a focus on safe, durable materials suitable for mining. These ropes are favored for their resistance to corrosion and abrasion in extreme conditions. The trend toward modernization and automation in mining strengthens this demand, alongside a global drive to boost mineral production. In regions like Australia, there's greater emphasis on infrastructure development alongside mineral extraction. Coating innovations are enhancing the performance of wire ropes in mining tasks such as hoisting and material handling.

The plastic-coated wire ropes market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to register the second-highest CAGR

Growth in this region is driven by increased industrial and infrastructural activity. Its geographical position as a global shipping hub supports its development as a maritime center, a primary end-user of plastic-coated ropes for activities like mooring and towing. Continuous investments in infrastructure, oil and gas, and renewable energy projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa create consistent demand. Durability and safety in extreme climates are key market focuses, with a preference for corrosion-resistant ropes in saltwater and harsh weather conditions.

Key players include Axel Johnson International, WireCo, Stratasys, Asahi Ropes, Bekaert, Teufelberger, Loos & Co. Inc., Hindustan Engineers, Chongqing Titan Suhe Co., Ltd., Hamburger Drahtseilerei A. Steppuhn GmbH, Jiangyin Jinliyuan Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd., SWR Ltd., Lexco Cable, Jiangyin Jiahua Ropes Co., Ltd., Nantong Shenwei Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd., and Ankur Technocrats.

Research coverage categorizes the market by coating type (PVC, PE, PP, others), material type (galvanized steel, stainless steel), diameter (?1/4 inch, >1/4 inch), end-use industry (construction, mining, marine), and region. The report examines key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth. It includes a competitive analysis of industry players, offering insights into business strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand from Construction and Infrastructure Development

Superior Corrosion Resistance and Durability Compared to Uncoated Wire Ropes

Restraints

High Cost and Limited Temperature Resistance

Environmental Concerns Over Plastic Usage

Opportunities

Rising Demand in Automotive and Aviation Maintenance Sectors

Growing Industrialization and Urbanization in Asia-Pacific Region

Challenges

Regulatory Pressure Regarding Use of Plastic

Competition from Synthetic Ropes in Certain Applications

Volatility in Raw Material Prices, Especially Steel and Plastics

Case Study Analysis

Enhancing Durability of Wire Ropes in Offshore Wind Installations

Improving Safety and Aesthetics in Urban Cable Rail Systems

Enhancing Equipment Longevity in Underground Mining Operations

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Impact of AI/Gen AI

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Plastic-Coated Wire Ropes Market

