$12.49 Bn Industrial Oxygen Generator Market Analysis by Gas Type and Flow Rate, Size, Design, Technology, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Oxygen Generator Market by Gas Type and Flow Rate, Size, Design, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial oxygen generator market is estimated to grow from USD 8.36 billion in 2025 to USD 12.47 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall industrial oxygen generator market and the subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Plug & play oxygen generators hold the second-largest position in the design segment. These oxygen generators are built for rapid deployment, minimal installation complexity, and straightforward operation, ideal for facilities lacking extensive technical infrastructure.





Representing a lucrative segment for manufacturers, these systems are often container-assembled or skid-mounted for straightforward on-site installation, requiring minimal effort, and this design approach significantly reduces installation time and costs for end-users, making the products highly attractive, particularly for facilities seeking rapid deployment. Improved safety is another advantage, as in-house oxygen generators eliminate the need for handling and storing hazardous oxygen cylinders.

Manufacturers in this segment focus on compact, preassembled designs that can be operational within hours of delivery, integrating compressors, automated control panels, and weatherproof, vibration-resistant enclosures to ensure reliability across varied environments.

Prominent companies include Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Linde plc (UK), OXYMAT (Denmark), CAIRE Inc. (US), INMATEC GaseTechnologie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Oxygen Generating Systems International (US), PCI Gases (US), GENERON (US), and SYSADVANCE (Portugal).



In terms of value, membrane-based technology type accounted for the third-largest share of the overall industrial oxygen generator market.



Membrane-based oxygen generators present a different set of design and performance considerations compared to PSA units. These systems rely on selective permeation through polymeric membranes, and the key manufacturing focus is on material science - developing membrane fibers with stable selectivity and flow performance over years of operation.

Companies like Air Liquide have optimized compact membrane modules that deliver steady oxygen streams without moving parts, reducing mechanical wear and maintenance needs. From a production standpoint, the engineering challenge lies in ensuring consistent separation efficiency across varying feed air qualities and environmental conditions. Manufacturers invest in pre-filtration and conditioning subsystems to protect membrane integrity, while designing compact, lightweight housings that appeal to mobile or space-constrained installations.



During the forecast period, the aquaculture end-use industry is projected to witness the third-largest share.



In aquaculture, oxygen generators are critical for maintaining optimal dissolved oxygen levels, which directly impact fish health, growth rates, and production efficiency. Modern systems are designed to deliver a stable oxygen supply under varying environmental conditions, supporting both land-based and offshore farming operations. Atlas Copco's OGV+ VPSA oxygen generators are widely deployed in aquaculture facilities, offering robust and energy-efficient oxygen generation for consistent oxygenation of tanks and sea cages.

Linde PLC's ADSOSS-O VPSA units serve large-scale fish farming operations, integrating with oxygen distribution networks to ensure uniform aeration and minimal oxygen loss. These systems are designed for ease of integration, low maintenance, and reliable performance, enabling aquaculture operators to reduce reliance on bulk oxygen deliveries and improve long-term cost efficiency while supporting healthier and more productive aquatic ecosystems.



During the forecast period, the industrial oxygen generator market in the European region is projected to witness the second-largest market share.



Europe is one of the largest markets in the oxygen generator sector due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust industrial base, and strict environmental regulations. The region's substantial demand comes from hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities that require reliable, high-purity oxygen for a large aging and chronically ill population, especially given the high prevalence of respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma.

Europe's well-established industries, ranging from metal processing to wastewater treatment and pharmaceuticals, drive continuous demand for both medical and industrial oxygen generators. Governments and regulatory bodies in Europe enforce rigorous standards for air quality and emissions, which have encouraged investment in cleaner, on-site oxygen generation technologies across sectors.



Reasons to Buy This Report

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and service launches in the industrial oxygen generator market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the industrial oxygen generator market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial oxygen generator market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Development of Healthcare Infrastructure

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Sustainable Oxygen Supply Through Reduced Energy Use

Expanding Steel Production Capacity

Restraints

Stringent Compliance Standards

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Aquaculture Industry

Rising Demand for High-Purity Oxygen in Ozone Generation

Modernization of Power Infrastructure

Challenges

High Installation and Integration Costs

Specialized Maintenance Needs

Case Study Analysis

Atlas Copco Oxygen Generator Enhances Biogas Stability at Leeming Facility

Semp Optimizes Wastewater Treatment with Novair On-Site Oxygen Generation

Atlas Copco Ogp2 Secures Reliable Oxygen Supply for UK Veterinary Centre

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Pressure Swing Adsorption (Psa)

Membrane Separation

Cryogenic Oxygen Generation

Complementary Technologies

IoT and Smart Monitoring Systems

Energy Recovery Systems

Patent Analysis

Approach

Document Types

Publication Trends

Insights

Legal Status of Patents

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Companies/Applicants

Top 10 Patent Owners (US)

Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Atlas Copco Group

Linde PLC

Oxymat

Caire Inc.

Inmatec Gasetechnologie GmbH & Co. KG

Oxygen Generating Systems

Pci Gases

Generon

Sysadvance

Sumer A.S.

Oxyvital

Oreco A/S

Fritz Stephan GmbH

Ozcan Kardesler

Beaconmedaes

Gaz Systemes

Mil's

Noxerior

Advanced Gas Technologies Inc.

Pneumatech

Amcaremed Medical Gas System

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vqbyd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment