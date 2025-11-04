Methyl Acetate Industry Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in Expanding Applications Across High-Growth Industries, & Growth Through Bio-based and Circular Economy

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Acetate Market by Grade, Purity, Sales Channel, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The methyl acetate market is estimated to reach USD 388.5 million by 2030 from USD 228.0 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

The demand for methyl acetate is anticipated to continue to grow steadily due to a variety of industries requiring fast-evaporating, low-toxicity, and versatile solvents. Methyl acetate delivers high performance while conforming to rigid environmental and performance specifications for use in paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and personal care. Organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California's SCAQMD, and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) are imposing more stringent regulations on VOC emissions, chemical safety, and environmental footprint.



Manufacturers are stepping up to the challenge by providing high-purity, low-VOC, and sustainability grades that enable sustainable formulation strategies to satisfaction. Recent innovations involve optimizing solvent blends, developing moisture-sensitive formulations, and new processing technologies that provide improved efficiency, drying times, and performance. Methyl acetate remains a viable product to many industrial sectors because of its combination of regulatory compliance, technical flexibility, and sustainability. Methyl acetate helps ensure high-performance, efficient, and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

Industrial-grade accounted for the largest share in the methyl acetate market in 2024.



In 2024, the methyl acetate market's industrial grade segment led the market due to its significant usage in paints and coatings, adhesives, inks, and cleaning products. Industrial-grade methyl acetate is known to have high solubility, fast evaporation time, and low toxicity, and is widely used in industrial manufacturing, looking for high-performing and eco-friendly solvents. The industrial methyl acetate segment was also gaining consideration for its regulatory status, which has made it a suitable candidate for applications where specified VOC (volatile organic compound) restrictions are important, and for the industrial sector, where finding a balance between performance and sustainable/renewable solutions is paramount.



Demand has also been increasing in industries such as electronics, construction, automotive, and packaging applications, where methyl acetate is a safe and effective substitution for toxic solvents. Additionally, the compatibility of methyl acetate with the product formulations adds to the versatility of the product because methyl acetate is compatible with most resins and polymers used in the molding industry. This ability to continuously replace hazardous solvents, coupled with a growing desire for environmentally safe production, was advantageous to the industrial-grade methyl acetate segment and its lead in the global market in 2024.



The paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the methyl acetate market in 2024.



The market for methyl acetate in 2024 was dominated by the paints & coatings sector because of its superior surface finishes, high solvency, rapid evaporation rate, and low toxicity. Methyl acetate, extensively utilized in automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, facilitates seamless application, rapid drying, and enhanced durability of coatings.



It can work with a large variety of resins and pigments, adding flexibility to formulations and rigorous adherence to VOC regulations, making it more environmentally friendly than conventional solvents. The growing demand for decorative and protective coatings, as a result of infrastructure development and industrial growth, has reinforced this segment's dominance. Continuous innovation in coating formulations will continue to allow for the use of methyl acetate in several global end-use segments.



Asia Pacific dominated the regional market for methyl acetate in 2024.



During the year 2024, the Asia Pacific region solidified its dominance in the market for methyl acetate, a role spurred by high levels of industrial development, the rise in manufacturing processes, and a strong demand from major end-use applications whose range spans from paints and coatings to adhesives and pharmaceuticals. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries that have risen to a frontline position as major manufacturing and consumption centers for methyl acetate.



This role has been supported intensely by the ready availability of huge quantities of raw materials, the availability of cost-effective manufacturing processes, and the formulation of friendly government policies aimed at helping the growth of industry. The high levels of urbanization rates, coupled with wide infrastructure development, have also boosted the demand for adhesives and coatings. At the same time, the electronics, automotive, and packaging industries continue to drive their demand for solvents significantly. The market expansion has also been supported by increasing investments in high-performance, more environmentally friendly chemicals. Asia Pacific solidified their dominance of the global methyl acetate market in 2024 with the presence of top chemical producers, along with continued mechanical advances in production.

The Report Provides Insights Into the Following Points

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the methyl acetate market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets-the report analyzes the methyl acetate market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the methyl acetate market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Adoption of Methyl Acetate in Paints, Coatings, and Adhesives

Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly, Low-Voc Solvents

Expansion in Emerging Economies

Restraints

Flammability, Inhalation Hazards, and High Handling Costs

Intense Competition from Well-Established Solvents

Opportunities

Expanding Applications Across High-Growth Industries

Growth Through Bio-based and Circular Economy Integration

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Across Regions

Escalating Production Costs Driven by Feedstock Volatility and Energy Intensity

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Reactive Distillation (Rd)

Carbonylation of Dimethyl Ether (Dme)

Complementary Technologies

Microwave-Assisted Esterification

Adjacent Technologies

Enzyme-based Formulations

Case Study Analysis

Sccnfp Safety Evaluation of Methyl Acetate in Nail Polish Removers

Using Dynamic Flowsheet Diva Simulator for Modeling Methyl Acetate Reactive Distillation Process

Acute Methyl Acetate Poisoning in Fabric Processing Workshop (China)

Companies Featured

BASF

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Synthomer PLC

Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Chang Chun Group

Daicel Corporation

Shanxi Sanwei Group Co, Ltd.

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

Atom Scientific Ltd.

Haihang Industry

Central Drug House

Lobachemie Pvt. Ltd.

Dubichem

Nacalai Tesque, Inc.

Ardin Chemical Company

Molekula Group

Recochem Corporation

Scharlab S.L.

Simson Pharma Limited

Chemical Iran

