Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Third Quarter 2025 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported third quarter 2025 results as follows:

Net income$30,905  $148,141 
Operating cash flow 41,095   187,318 
Free cash flow(1) 41,823   190,146 


    
 (1)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
   

Highlights:

  • Generated $41.8 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2025
  • Paid second quarter 2025 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit
  • Declares third quarter 2025 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP continues to generate substantial free cash flow despite ongoing depressed market conditions for all three of our key commodities," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "NRP generated $42 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2025 and $190 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months. Consistent with our communications over the last year, we anticipate weak coal and soda ash prices but expect to continue generating sufficient free cash flow to achieve our deleveraging goals.”

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on November 25, 2025, to unitholders of record on November 18, 2025. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the third quarter of 2025 increased $0.2 million as compared to the prior year period. Mineral Rights operating cash flow and free cash flow decreased $9.2 million and $9.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. The decreases in operating and free cash flow were primarily due to lower metallurgical coal sales prices and volumes as compared to the prior year period. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 50% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the third quarter of 2025.

Although metallurgical and thermal coal prices saw a modest uptick at the end of the third quarter, NRP expects lower pricing levels for both commodities for the foreseeable future. Metallurgical coal markets remain weak due to soft global steel demand and thermal markets remain encumbered by low natural gas prices and ample coal stockpiles at power plants.

The markets for NRP's carbon neutral revenue opportunities also remain weak. NRP was notified in the third quarter that Oxy was dropping its subsurface carbon sequestration lease on NRP acreage in Polk County, Texas. NRP believes the burdens on the industry, including high capital and operational costs, insufficient revenue streams, and an uncertain regulatory environment, continue to create formidable barriers that operators have yet to overcome. 

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the third quarter of 2025 decreased $10.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices in 2025. Operating cash flow and free cash flow each decreased $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior year period due to not receiving a cash distribution from Sisecam Wyoming in the third quarter of 2025, after receiving $7.8 million of distributions in the first half of the year.

The significantly oversupplied soda ash market coupled with ongoing weak demand for flat glass due to lower global construction activity and sluggish demand for new automobiles and solar panels is degrading the outlook for soda ash prices in 2026. NRP continues to believe international soda ash prices are at or below the cost of production for many operators with no catalyst for market rebalancing in sight. NRP expects this weak pricing environment to continue for the foreseeable future and that distributions received from Sisecam Wyoming will not resume until high-cost supply is forced out of the market or global soda ash demand growth catches up with supply, which could take several years.  

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income increased $2.6 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior year period due to less debt outstanding. 

In August 2025, NRP paid a second quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit. Today, NRP declared a third quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit.  

NRP repaid $32 million of debt in the third quarter and had $190.1 million of available liquidity at September 30, 2025, consisting of $31.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $159.1 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. 

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.4 x at September 30, 2025. 

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I154486. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnerships common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLCs trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

“Distributable cash flow or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

“Free cash flow or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRPs overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow- 

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
      
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
      
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except per unit data)2025 2024 2025 2025 2024
Revenues and other income                   
Royalty and other mineral rights$49,615  $50,405  $44,295  $145,170  $172,368 
Transportation and processing services 1,800   1,812   2,551   8,772   7,900 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming (2,390)  8,109   2,526   4,746   17,204 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 906   1   729   1,882   4,809 
Total revenues and other income$49,931  $60,327  $50,101  $160,570  $202,281 
                    
Operating expenses                   
Operating and maintenance expenses$7,654  $6,786  $4,159  $18,589  $18,391 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,868   4,730   3,754   11,611   12,708 
General and administrative expenses 5,725   5,935   5,597   18,154   18,193 
Asset impairments    87      20   87 
Total operating expenses$17,247  $17,538  $13,510  $48,374  $49,379 
                    
Income from operations$32,684  $42,789  $36,591  $112,196  $152,902 
                    
Interest expense, net$(1,779) $(4,194) $(2,380) $(6,827) $(12,030)
                    
Net income$30,905  $38,595  $34,211  $105,369  $140,872 
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders    (655)        (4,248)
Less: redemption of preferred units    (10,819)        (24,485)
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner$30,905  $27,121  $34,211  $105,369  $112,139 
                    
Net income attributable to common unitholders$30,287  $26,578  $33,527  $103,262  $109,896 
Net income attributable to the general partner 618   543   684   2,107   2,243 
                    
Net income per common unit                   
Basic$2.31  $2.04  $2.55  $7.87  $8.47 
Diluted 2.28   2.00   2.52   7.77   8.21 
                    
Net income$30,905  $38,595  $34,211  $105,369  $140,872 
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other (2,391)  82   (414)  (545)  2,166 
Comprehensive income$28,514  $38,677  $33,797  $104,824  $143,038 
                    


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
      
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
      
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities                   
Net income$30,905  $38,595  $34,211  $105,369  $140,872 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                   
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,868   4,730   3,754   11,611   12,708 
Distributions from unconsolidated investment    6,320   4,900   7,840   28,114 
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment 2,390   (8,109)  (2,526)  (4,746)  (17,204)
Gain on asset sales and disposals (906)  (1)  (729)  (1,882)  (4,809)
Asset impairments    87      20   87 
Bad debt expense 1,731   1,058   (1,320)  862   538 
Unit-based compensation expense 2,724   3,002   2,662   8,103   8,878 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 368   (1,655)  (281)  (81)  (2,603)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                   
Accounts receivable (3,115)  (6,640)  3,610   346   5,711 
Accounts payable (43)  49   (526)  (23)  98 
Accrued liabilities 358   392   2,296   (5,336)  (5,917)
Accrued interest 324   457   (388)  190   192 
Deferred revenue 1,577   14,854   (986)  (2,636)  16,781 
Other items, net 914   1,006   902   1,461   (1,173)
Net cash provided by operating activities$41,095  $54,145  $45,579  $121,098  $182,273 
                    
Cash flows from investing activities                   
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals$906  $1  $730  $1,883  $4,809 
Return of long-term contract receivable 728   673   714   2,142   1,979 
Net cash provided by investing activities$1,634  $674  $1,444  $4,025  $6,788 
                    
Cash flows from financing activities                   
Debt borrowings$  $23,000  $  $33,700  $152,850 
Debt repayments (32,000)  (36,000)  (37,500)  (106,500)  (110,696)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (10,055)  (9,986)  (10,055)  (46,386)  (62,159)
Distributions to preferred unitholders    (1,605)        (6,398)
Redemption of preferred units    (31,666)        (71,666)
Warrant settlements             (65,689)
Other items, net 1   (2)     (5,362)  (6,392)
Net cash used in financing activities$(42,054) $(56,259) $(47,555) $(124,548) $(170,150)
                    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$675  $(1,440) $(532) $575  $18,911 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,344   32,340   30,876   30,444   11,989 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$31,019  $30,900  $30,344  $31,019  $30,900 
                    
Supplemental cash flow information:                   
Cash paid for interest$1,413  $3,800  $2,725  $6,509  $11,466 
                    


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
      
Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
 September 30, December 31,
 2025 2024
(In thousands, except unit data)(Unaudited)   
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$31,019  $30,444 
Accounts receivable, net 30,442   31,469 
Other current assets, net 455   1,961 
Total current assets$61,916  $63,874 
Land 24,008   24,008 
Mineral rights, net 369,902   379,638 
Intangible assets, net 12,332   12,924 
Equity in unconsolidated investment 253,717   257,355 
Long-term contract receivable, net 21,197   23,480 
Other long-term assets, net 10,482   11,628 
Total assets$753,554  $772,907 
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$886  $909 
Accrued liabilities 8,313   12,121 
Accrued interest 492   302 
Current portion of deferred revenue 5,005   4,341 
Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,246   14,192 
Total current liabilities$28,942  $31,865 
Deferred revenue 52,514   55,814 
Long-term debt, net 55,131   127,876 
Other non-current liabilities 5,717   6,244 
Total liabilities$142,304  $221,799 
Commitments and contingencies       
Partners’ capital       
Common unitholders’ interest (13,138,097 and 13,049,123 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)$602,552  $543,231 
General partner’s interest 10,913   9,547 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,215)  (1,670)
Total partners’ capital$611,250  $551,108 
Total liabilities and partners' capital$753,554  $772,907 
        


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
                   
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                   
             Accumulated    
             Other Total
 Common Unitholders General Comprehensive Partners'
(In thousands)Units Amounts Partner Income (Loss) Capital
Balance at December 31, 2024 13,049  $543,231  $9,547  $(1,670) $551,108 
Net income    39,448   805      40,253 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (25,750)  (526)     (26,276)
Issuance of unit-based awards 89             
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net    (3,175)        (3,175)
Capital contribution       187      187 
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other          2,260   2,260 
Balance at March 31, 2025 13,138  $553,754  $10,013  $590  $564,357 
Net income    33,527   684      34,211 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (9,854)  (201)     (10,055)
Unit-based awards amortization    2,346         2,346 
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other          (414)  (414)
Balance at June 30, 2025 13,138  $579,773  $10,496  $176  $590,445 
Net income    30,287   618      30,905 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (9,854)  (201)     (10,055)
Unit-based awards amortization    2,346         2,346 
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other          (2,391)  (2,391)
Balance at September 30, 2025 13,138  $602,552  $10,913  $(2,215) $611,250 
                    


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
                       
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                       
                 Accumulated    
                 Other Total
 Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners'
(In thousands)Units Amounts Partner Holders Loss Capital
Balance at December 31, 2023 12,635  $503,076  $8,005  $23,095  $(3,122) $531,054 
Net income(1)    55,089   1,124         56,213 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (41,342)  (844)        (42,186)
Distributions to preferred unitholders    (2,107)  (43)        (2,150)
Issuance of unit-based awards 126                
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net    (3,971)           (3,971)
Capital contribution       227         227 
Warrant settlements 199   (36,650)  (748)  (18,291)     (55,689)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other             845   845 
Balance at March 31, 2024 12,960  $474,095  $7,721  $4,804  $(2,277) $484,343 
Net income(2)    45,142   922         46,064 
Redemption of preferred units    (13,393)  (273)        (13,666)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (9,787)  (200)        (9,987)
Distributions to preferred unitholders    (2,590)  (53)        (2,643)
Unit-based awards amortization    2,502            2,502 
Capital contribution       555         555 
Warrant settlements 89   (5,092)  (104)  (4,804)     (10,000)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other             1,239   1,239 
Balance at June 30, 2024 13,049  $490,877  $8,568  $  $(1,038) $498,407 
Net income(3)    37,824   771         38,595 
Redemption of preferred units    (10,602)  (217)        (10,819)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner    (9,787)  (199)        (9,986)
Distributions to preferred unitholders    (1,573)  (32)        (1,605)
Unit-based awards amortization    2,519            2,519 
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other             82   82 
Balance at September 30, 2024 13,049  $509,258  $8,891  $  $(956) $517,193 


   
(1)Net income includes $2.15 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.11 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.04 million is allocated to the general partner.
(2)Net income includes $1.44 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $1.41 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.03 million is allocated to the general partner.
(3)Net income includes $0.66 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $0.64 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.01 million is allocated to the general partner.
  

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and June 30, 2025:

 Operating Segments        
 Mineral     Corporate
and		    
(In thousands)Rights Soda Ash Financing Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025               
Revenues$51,415  $  $  $51,415 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    (2,390)     (2,390)
Gain on asset sales and disposals 906         906 
Total revenues and other income$52,321  $(2,390) $  $49,931 
Asset impairments$  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss)$40,859  $(2,446) $(7,508) $30,905 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$44,723  $(56) $(5,725) $38,942 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$44,428  $(55) $(3,278) $41,095 
Investing activities$1,634  $  $  $1,634 
Financing activities$  $  $(42,054) $(42,054)
Distributable cash flow(1)$46,062  $(55) $(3,278) $42,729 
Free cash flow(1)$45,156  $(55) $(3,278) $41,823 
                
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024               
Revenues$52,217  $  $  $52,217 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    8,109      8,109 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 1         1 
Total revenues and other income$52,218  $8,109  $  $60,327 
Asset impairments$87  $  $  $87 
Net income (loss)$40,644  $8,085  $(10,134) $38,595 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$45,456  $6,296  $(5,935) $45,817 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$53,610  $6,297  $(5,762) $54,145 
Investing activities$674  $  $  $674 
Financing activities$  $  $(56,259) $(56,259)
Distributable cash flow(1)$54,284  $6,297  $(5,762) $54,819 
Free cash flow(1)$54,283  $6,297  $(5,762) $54,818 
                
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Revenues$46,846  $  $  $46,846 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    2,526      2,526 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 729         729 
Total revenues and other income$47,575  $2,526  $  $50,101 
Asset impairments$  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss)$39,691  $2,502  $(7,982) $34,211 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$43,439  $4,876  $(5,596) $42,719 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$45,576  $4,875  $(4,872) $45,579 
Investing activities$1,444  $  $  $1,444 
Financing activities$  $  $(47,555) $(47,555)
Distributable cash flow(1)$47,020  $4,875  $(4,872) $47,023 
Free cash flow(1)$46,290  $4,875  $(4,872) $46,293 


    
 (1)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
   

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

 Operating Segments        
 Mineral     Corporate and    
(In thousands)Rights Soda Ash Financing Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025               
Revenues$153,942  $  $  $153,942 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    4,746      4,746 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 1,882         1,882 
Total revenues and other income$155,824  $4,746  $  $160,570 
Asset impairments$20  $  $  $20 
Net income (loss)$125,758  $4,606  $(24,995) $105,369 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$137,375  $7,700  $(18,154) $126,921 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$133,227  $7,700  $(19,829) $121,098 
Investing activities$4,025  $  $  $4,025 
Financing activities$(841) $  $(123,707) $(124,548)
Distributable cash flow(1)$137,252  $7,700  $(19,829) $125,123 
Free cash flow(1)$135,369  $7,700  $(19,829) $123,240 
                
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024               
Revenues$180,268  $  $  $180,268 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming    17,204      17,204 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,809         4,809 
Total revenues and other income$185,077  $17,204  $  $202,281 
Asset impairments$87  $  $  $87 
Net income (loss)$154,017  $17,092  $(30,237) $140,872 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$166,798  $28,002  $(18,193) $176,607 
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:               
Operating activities$179,593  $28,002  $(25,322) $182,273 
Investing activities$6,788  $  $  $6,788 
Financing activities$(1,086) $  $(169,064) $(170,150)
Distributable cash flow(1)$186,381  $28,002  $(25,322) $189,061 
Free cash flow(1)$181,572  $28,002  $(25,322) $184,252 


    
 (1)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
    


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
      
Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
      
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except per ton data)2025 2024 2025 2025 2024
Coal sales volumes (tons)                   
Appalachia                   
Northern 1,508   470   132   1,764   716 
Central 3,296   3,507   3,195   9,797   10,677 
Southern 678   705   548   1,522   1,984 
Total Appalachia 5,482   4,682   3,875   13,083   13,377 
Illinois Basin 1,005   1,128   1,637   5,984   4,503 
Northern Powder River Basin 841   944   426   2,183   2,460 
Gulf Coast 201   436   176   614   1,136 
Total coal sales volumes 7,529   7,190   6,114   21,864   21,476 
                    
Coal royalty revenue per ton                   
Appalachia                   
Northern$1.48  $2.34  $1.91  $1.51  $2.70 
Central 6.08   6.55   6.41   6.22   7.34 
Southern 8.36   9.56   8.53   8.58   10.37 
Illinois Basin 1.93   1.76   2.21   2.29   2.33 
Northern Powder River Basin 4.68   4.82   5.73   4.83   4.87 
Gulf Coast 0.80   0.84   0.80   0.79   0.79 
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 4.51   5.24   5.17   4.64   5.78 
                    
Coal royalty revenues                   
Appalachia                   
Northern$2,225  $1,100  $252  $2,660  $1,930 
Central 20,051   22,958   20,494   60,971   78,328 
Southern 5,666   6,743   4,676   13,060   20,571 
Total Appalachia 27,942   30,801   25,422   76,691   100,829 
Illinois Basin 1,943   1,987   3,610   13,694   10,510 
Northern Powder River Basin 3,932   4,546   2,443   10,544   11,976 
Gulf Coast 161   366   140   485   902 
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 33,978   37,700   31,615   101,414   124,217 
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases 215   (95)  (72)  (180)  (109)
Total coal royalty revenues$34,193  $37,605  $31,543  $101,234  $124,108 
                    
Other revenues                   
Production lease minimum revenues$1,365  $437  $123  $4,213  $1,773 
Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,176   4,117   4,050   12,276   12,414 
Oil and gas royalty revenues 1,787   1,317   1,981   6,212   6,956 
Carbon neutral revenues 316   (39)  290   1,201   4,322 
Property tax revenues 2,105   1,809   1,519   5,261   5,246 
Wheelage revenues 2,225   2,072   2,543   6,506   7,082 
Coal overriding royalty revenues 297   227   456   1,633   2,064 
Lease amendment revenues 1,699   1,071   656   3,010   2,485 
Aggregates royalty revenues 1,011   662   906   2,770   2,164 
Other revenues 441   1,127   228   854   3,754 
Total other revenues$15,422  $12,800  $12,752  $43,936  $48,260 
Royalty and other mineral rights$49,615  $50,405  $44,295  $145,170  $172,368 
Transportation and processing services revenues 1,800   1,812   2,551   8,772   7,900 
Gain on asset sales and disposals 906   1   729   1,882   4,809 
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income$52,321  $52,218  $47,575  $155,824  $185,077 
                    


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
              
Adjusted EBITDA
              
 Mineral     Corporate
and		    
(In thousands)Rights Soda Ash Financing Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025               
Net income (loss)$40,859  $(2,446) $(7,508) $30,905 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment    2,390      2,390 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           
Add: interest expense, net       1,779   1,779 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,864      4   3,868 
Add: asset impairments           
Adjusted EBITDA$44,723  $(56) $(5,725) $38,942 
                
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024               
Net income (loss)$40,644  $8,085  $(10,134) $38,595 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment    (8,109)     (8,109)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment    6,320      6,320 
Add: interest expense, net       4,194   4,194 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,725      5   4,730 
Add: asset impairments 87         87 
Adjusted EBITDA$45,456  $6,296  $(5,935) $45,817 
                
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Net income (loss)$39,691  $2,502  $(7,982) $34,211 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment    (2,526)     (2,526)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment    4,900      4,900 
Add: interest expense, net       2,380   2,380 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,748      6   3,754 
Add: asset impairments           
Adjusted EBITDA$43,439  $4,876  $(5,596) $42,719 
                


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
              
Adjusted EBITDA
              
 Mineral     Corporate
and		    
(In thousands)Rights Soda Ash Financing Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025               
Net income (loss)$125,758  $4,606  $(24,995) $105,369 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment    (4,746)     (4,746)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment    7,840      7,840 
Add: interest expense, net       6,827   6,827 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,597      14   11,611 
Add: asset impairments 20         20 
Adjusted EBITDA$137,375  $7,700  $(18,154) $126,921 
                
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024               
Net income (loss)$154,017  $17,092  $(30,237) $140,872 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment    (17,204)     (17,204)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment    28,114      28,114 
Add: interest expense, net       12,030   12,030 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,694      14   12,708 
Add: asset impairments 87         87 
Adjusted EBITDA$166,798  $28,002  $(18,193) $176,607 
                


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
              
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
              
 Mineral     Corporate
and		    
(In thousands)Rights Soda Ash Financing Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$44,428  $(55) $(3,278) $41,095 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 906         906 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 728         728 
Distributable cash flow$46,062  $(55) $(3,278) $42,729 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (906)        (906)
Free cash flow$45,156  $(55) $(3,278) $41,823 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$1,634  $  $  $1,634 
Net cash used in financing activities$  $  $(42,054) $(42,054)
                
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$53,610  $6,297  $(5,762) $54,145 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 1         1 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 673         673 
Distributable cash flow$54,284  $6,297  $(5,762) $54,819 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (1)        (1)
Free cash flow$54,283  $6,297  $(5,762) $54,818 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$674  $  $  $674 
Net cash used in financing activities$  $  $(56,259) $(56,259)
                
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$45,576  $4,875  $(4,872) $45,579 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 730         730 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 714         714 
Distributable cash flow$47,020  $4,875  $(4,872) $47,023 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (730)        (730)
Free cash flow$46,290  $4,875  $(4,872) $46,293 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$1,444  $  $  $1,444 
Net cash used in financing activities$  $  $(47,555) $(47,555)
                


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
              
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
              
 Mineral     Corporate
and		    
(In thousands)Rights Soda Ash Financing Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$133,227  $7,700  $(19,829) $121,098 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 1,883         1,883 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 2,142         2,142 
Distributable cash flow$137,252  $7,700  $(19,829) $125,123 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (1,883)        (1,883)
Free cash flow$135,369  $7,700  $(19,829) $123,240 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$4,025  $  $  $4,025 
Net cash used in financing activities$(841) $  $(123,707) $(124,548)
                
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$179,593  $28,002  $(25,322) $182,273 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 4,809         4,809 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,979         1,979 
Distributable cash flow$186,381  $28,002  $(25,322) $189,061 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (4,809)        (4,809)
Free cash flow$181,572  $28,002  $(25,322) $184,252 
                
Net cash provided by investing activities$6,788  $  $  $6,788 
Net cash used in financing activities$(1,086) $  $(169,064) $(170,150)
                


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow
       
 For the Three Months Ended    
(In thousands)December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Last 12 Months
Net cash provided by operating activities$66,220  $34,424  $45,579  $41,095  $187,318 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 37   247   730   906   1,920 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable 686   700   714   728   2,828 
Distributable cash flow$66,943  $35,371  $47,023  $42,729  $192,066 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (37)  (247)  (730)  (906)  (1,920)
Free cash flow$66,906  $35,124  $46,293  $41,823  $190,146 
                    


Leverage Ratio
       
 For the Three Months Ended    
(In thousands)December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Last 12 Months
Net income$42,772  $40,253  $34,211  $30,905  $148,141 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (931)  (4,610)  (2,526)  2,390   (5,677)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,667   2,940   4,900      18,507 
Add: interest expense, net 3,524   2,668   2,380   1,779   10,351 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,827   3,989   3,754   3,868   14,438 
Add: asset impairments    20         20 
Adjusted EBITDA$58,859  $45,260  $42,719  $38,942  $185,780 
                    
Debt—at September 30, 2025                $69,547 
                    
Leverage Ratio                0.4 x 
                   


 For the Three Months Ended    
(In thousands)December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 Last 12 Months
Net income$64,980  $56,213  $46,064  $38,595  $205,852 
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,764)  (5,450)  (3,645)  (8,109)  (31,968)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 15,338   14,210   7,584   6,320   43,452 
Add: interest expense, net 3,921   3,487   4,349   4,194   15,951 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,020   4,654   3,324   4,730   18,728 
Add: asset impairments 424         87   511 
Adjusted EBITDA$75,919  $73,114  $57,676  $45,817  $252,526 
                    
Debt—at September 30, 2024                $197,678 
                    
Leverage Ratio                0.8 x 
                   

