Knock Introduces Knock Bridge Loan Plus to Make Buying Before Selling Easier and More Affordable for Every Homebuyer

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knock, the real estate technology company that helps lenders and agents make it easier for homeowners to buy before they sell, today announced the launch of Knock Bridge Loan Plus. This powerful new financing option now pays off the homeowner’s existing mortgage upfront, eliminating double payments and unlocking even more buying power for today’s homeowners.

By paying off homeowners’ current mortgage and releasing the equity locked up in their old home, Knock eliminates their monthly mortgage payments when they qualify for a new home mortgage. This structure provides borrowers greater flexibility to work with any preferred lender and helps more buyers make competitive, non-contingent offers.

“The Knock Bridge Loan Plus gives homeowners more financial breathing room, more choice in lenders and a faster path to their next home,” said Sean Black, Co-Founder and CEO of Knock. “It embodies our mission to put consumers first by removing friction and complexity from the homebuying process while empowering our partners to serve more buyers with less hassle.”

The introduction of Bridge Loan Plus builds on Knock’s recent $100 million oversubscribed bond issuance that unlocked $900 million in new lending capacity. This additional capital enables Knock to offer more cash upfront to consumers and support a broader range of loan programs.

The Knock Bridge Loan Plus provides all of the benefits of the original Knock Bridge LoanTM, and more. Homeowners continue to benefit from Knock’s guaranteed backup offer, and they retain all equity gains. The Knock Bridge Loan Plus carries the same one-time 2.25% fee as the original Knock Bridge Loan through the end of the year.

This fee can be offset—or even exceeded—by the savings from avoiding up to six months of mortgage payments on the old home. For instance, one Knock client with a $151,000 mortgage balance avoided paying $8,257 in mortgage payments over six months, covering the $8,100 contract fee. This doesn’t include any discount the borrower may receive from the seller for making a non-contingent offer or any premium they receive for their current home for making improvements using the Knock Bridge Loan.

By supporting a broader range of loan programs, including VA loans, and allowing buyers to work with any lender, including banks, the Knock Bridge Loan Plus empowers loan officers and agents to serve a broader range of clients and close more deals faster and with more confidence.

“Just when I thought the process couldn't get any simpler, it's now even better,” said Rebecca Landro, Sales Manager at Guild Mortgage. “Doing a couple of bridge loans each month has already made a big difference in my business, and this change will now allow more buyers to take advantage of bridge loans for their future home purchases. I can't wait to share this with my Realtor partners and buyers. It’s going to be a game changer!”

Knock’s products are currently available through thousands of agents and lending partners in 25 states and Washington, D.C., and continue to drive momentum across the market.

About Knock

Knock is transforming the way people buy and sell homes with the first-of-its-kind Knock Bridge Loan™—a smarter solution that empowers homeowners to purchase their next home before selling their current one. Knock partners with lenders and agents to provide clients with access to the equity tied up in their current home, enabling them to make stronger, non-contingent offers, move on their own timeline, and avoid the stress of coordinating two transactions. These funds can be used toward their existing mortgage, a down payment on a new home, home repairs, debt payoff, and more all backed by Knock’s guaranteed purchase offer, giving homeowners peace of mind that their home will sell.

