LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, which met our stated guidance and reflect the disciplined execution of our teams as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“During the quarter, we closed 1,107 homes, including 42 currently and previously leased homes, generated $396.6 million in revenue, and delivered gross and adjusted gross margins within our guidance range. Our teams remained focused on driving leads, managing inventory, and executing on sales initiatives that directly contributed an 8.1% year-over-year increase and 43.9% sequential increase in net orders. As a result, we ended the third quarter with 1,305 homes in backlog, up 19.9% compared to the same period last year and 61.5% sequentially. These results reflect the early impact of our strategic initiatives and position us for a strong finish to the year.”

“Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect to close between 1,300 and 1,500 homes,” Mr. Lipar continued. “We remain focused on affordability and meeting buyers at a monthly payment where they are able and willing to transact. We expect our average sales price in the fourth quarter to range between $365,000 and $375,000. Gross margin is expected to range between 21% and 22% and adjusted gross margin between 24% and 25%. Finally, SG&A expense is expected to range between 15% and 16%.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “As we enter the final stretch of the year, we are encouraged by the momentum built in the third quarter and remain confident in our strategy and optimistic about the long-term outlook for the housing market. The persistent shortage of entry-level homes and favorable demographic trends continue to support demand for the attainable housing solutions LGI provides. With a strong land position, disciplined strategy, and a growing backlog, we are well-positioned to navigate the current environment and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Home sales revenues of $396.6 million
  • Home closings of 1,065
  • Average sales price per home closed of $372,424
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 21.5%
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.5%
  • Net income before income taxes of $26.7 million
  • Net income of $19.7 million or $0.85 basic EPS and $0.85 diluted EPS

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Highlights

  • Home sales revenues of $1.2 billion
  • Home closings of 3,384
  • Average sales price per home closed of $363,929
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 21.9%
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.6%
  • Net income before income taxes of $74.5 million
  • Net income of $55.2 million or $2.38 basic EPS and $2.37 diluted EPS
  • Active selling communities at September 30, 2025 of 141
  • Total owned and controlled lots at September 30, 2025 of 62,564
  • Ending backlog at September 30, 2025 of 1,305 homes valued at $498.7 million

Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total liquidity of $429.9 million at September 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents of $62.0 million and $367.9 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility
  • Net debt to capital ratio (non-GAAP) of 44.8% at September 30, 2025

Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of net debt to capital ratio (a non-GAAP measure) to debt to capital ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company expects:

  • Home closings between 1,300 and 1,500
  • Active selling communities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 of approximately 145
  • Average sales price per home closed between $365,000 and $375,000
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 21.0% and 22.0%, adjusted for estimated capitalized interest and estimated purchase accounting of approximately 3.0%, which results in Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.0% and 25.0%
  • SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 15.0% and 16.0%
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 26.0%

This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the fourth quarter of 2025 are similar to those experienced to date in 2025 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land and land development costs for the full fourth quarter of 2025 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place and does not take into account any additional changes to U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the Earnings Call webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning expected fourth quarter 2025 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, and subsequent filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or outlook on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements, including the Company’s fourth quarter 2025 outlook, are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or outlook. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and outlook are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and outlook. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)

  September 30, December 31,
   2025   2024 
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $61,979  $53,197 
Accounts receivable  21,239   28,717 
Real estate inventory  3,646,945   3,387,853 
Pre-acquisition costs and deposits  27,720   36,049 
Property and equipment, net  101,550   57,038 
Other assets  158,756   174,391 
Deferred tax assets, net  9,624   9,271 
Goodwill  12,018   12,018 
Total assets $4,039,831  $3,758,534 
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Accounts payable $37,944  $33,271 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  171,086   207,317 
Notes payable  1,751,427   1,480,718 
Total liabilities  1,960,457   1,721,306 
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
EQUITY    
Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,735,692 shares issued and 23,079,100 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024  277   276 
Additional paid-in capital  347,714   337,161 
Retained earnings  2,141,018   2,085,787 
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,656,592 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 4,247,339 shares as of December 31, 2024  (409,635)  (385,996)
Total equity  2,079,374   2,037,228 
Total liabilities and equity $4,039,831  $3,758,534 


LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Home sales revenues $396,632  $651,854  $1,231,537  $1,645,202 
         
Cost of sales  311,520   488,362   962,104   1,239,425 
Selling expenses  35,661   55,196   119,602   149,196 
General and administrative  27,967   27,991   88,570   90,022 
Operating income  21,484   80,305   61,261   166,559 
Other income, net  (5,217)  (11,547)  (13,204)  (25,270)
Net income before income taxes  26,701   91,852   74,465   191,829 
Income tax provision  6,997   22,277   19,234   46,628 
Net income $19,704  $69,575  $55,231  $145,201 
Earnings per share:        
Basic $0.85  $2.96  $2.38  $6.17 
Diluted $0.85  $2.95  $2.37  $6.15 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  23,056,904   23,500,349   23,223,736   23,540,620 
Diluted  23,149,005   23,579,592   23,289,280   23,611,906 


Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Ending Community Count by Reportable Segment
(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2025
Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period
Central $99,355 307 $323,632 45.0 2.3 45
Southeast  101,419 299  339,194 32.3 3.1 32
Northwest  49,408 109  453,284 14.7 2.5 14
West  91,699 203  451,719 25.7 2.6 25
Florida  54,751 147  372,456 24.3 2.0 25
Total $396,632 1,065 $372,424 142.0 2.5 141


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2024
Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period
Central $164,439 509 $323,063 45.7 3.7 47
Southeast  155,205 466  333,058 27.3 5.7 29
Northwest  83,061 150  553,740 14.3 3.5 15
West  150,646 361  417,302 23.0 5.2 24
Florida  98,503 271  363,480 23.0 3.9 23
Total $651,854 1,757 $371,004 133.3 4.4 138


Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, and Average Monthly Absorption Rate by Reportable Segment
(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate
Central $313,487 997 $314,430 47.8 2.3
Southeast  353,211 1,067  331,032 31.8 3.7
Northwest  137,132 274  500,482 15.8 1.9
West  258,994 592  437,490 25.3 2.6
Florida  168,713 454  371,615 24.6 2.1
Total $1,231,537 3,384 $363,929 145.3 2.6


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate
Central $441,609 1,363 $323,998 43.8 3.5
Southeast  407,068 1,231  330,681 26.2 5.2
Northwest  187,253 344  544,340 13.6 2.8
West  351,880 848  414,953 20.7 4.6
Florida  257,392 709  363,035 21.8 3.6
Total $1,645,202 4,495 $366,007 126.1 4.0


Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2025.

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2025
Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total
Central 997 19,299 715 20,014
Southeast 1,067 13,689 2,666 16,355
Northwest 274 6,064 1,223 7,287
West 592 8,745 3,530 12,275
Florida 454 5,351 1,282 6,633
Total 3,384 53,148 9,416 62,564

(1) Of the 53,148 owned lots as of September 30, 2025, 36,316 were raw/under development lots and 16,832 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,801 completed homes, including information centers, and 895 homes in progress.


Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
Backlog Data 2025 (4) 2024 (5)
Net orders (1)  4,098   4,993 
Cancellation rate (2)  28.1%  21.6%
Ending backlog – homes (3)  1,305   1,088 
Ending backlog – value (3) $498,713  $417,798 

(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.
(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.
(3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.
(4) As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 60 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
(5) As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 212 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.


Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Home sales revenues $396,632  $651,854  $1,231,537  $1,645,202 
Cost of sales  311,520   488,362   962,104   1,239,425 
Gross margin  85,112   163,492   269,433   405,777 
Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales  11,004   12,954   31,107   30,187 
Purchase accounting adjustments (1)  999   1,157   2,850   3,134 
Adjusted gross margin $97,115  $177,603  $303,390  $439,098 
Gross margin % (2)  21.5%  25.1%  21.9%  24.7%
Adjusted gross margin % (2)  24.5%  27.2%  24.6%  26.7%

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.
(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.


Net Debt to Capital Ratio Reconciliation

Net debt to capital ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations and as an indicator of its ability to obtain financing. The Company defines net debt to capital ratio as net debt (which is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt plus total equity. Management believes that the presentation of net debt to capital ratio provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial leverage and its ability to meet long-term obligations. By excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt, the ratio offers a clearer view of the Company’s capital structure and financial flexibility. Management uses this metric to monitor the Company’s capital efficiency and to evaluate the effectiveness of its capital management strategies over time. Other companies may define this measure differently and, as a result, the Company’s measure of net debt to capital ratio may not be directly comparable to the measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net debt to capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) to debt to capital ratio, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands):

  September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Total debt (Notes payable) $1,751,427  $1,480,718 
Total equity  2,079,374   2,037,228 
Total capital  3,830,801   3,517,946 
Debt to capital ratio  45.7%  42.1%
     
Total debt (Notes payable)  1,751,427   1,480,718 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents  61,979   53,197 
Net debt  1,689,448   1,427,521 
Total equity  2,079,374   2,037,228 
Total net capital $3,768,822  $3,464,749 
Net debt to capital ratio (1)  44.8%  41.2%

(1) Net debt to capital ratio is calculated as net debt (which is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt plus total equity.


