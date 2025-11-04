Trust Wallet Turns Users Into VIPs With New Premium Program, Powered by TWT





Trust Premium turns everyday wallet actions into progress and utility, powered by Trust XPs and TWT.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet , the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet with over 210 million users, today announced the launch of Trust Premium, a new loyalty program that rewards users for their ongoing activity inside the wallet. Trust Premium recognizes Web3 participation, whether swapping, staking, funding, or simply holding assets, and turns it into lasting benefits through a tier system powered by Trust XPs and Trust Wallet Token (TWT).

Trust Premium addresses a core gap in self-custody: while users own their assets, their loyalty has historically gone unrecognized. Early Quest programs across Web3 generated excitement but rarely offered meaningful progression or enduring rewards. Trust Premium shifts loyalty from “earn and forget” to “earn and unlock”; giving every action lasting value, visible progress, and real utility.

With Trust Premium, users earn Trust XPs from everyday actions in Trust Wallet and progress through Bronze → Silver → Gold tiers. Holding or locking TWT strengthens and maintains higher tiers, unlocking immediate, in-wallet benefits such as gas and fee savings, and soon exclusive access to Trust Alpha, campaigns and airdrops, and evolving partner rewards.

“In Web3, Trust deserves value. Trust Premium recognizes the journey every Trust Wallet user takes. Whether someone is swapping daily or simply safeguarding their assets, our users’ actions now build real progress and unlock meaningful benefits - all while remaining fully self-custodial.” said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet.







How Trust Premium Works

Earn Trust XPs

Users collect XPs (Experience Points) from everyday actions, including daily check-ins, swapping, and funding the wallet.



Level Up Through Tiers

XPs accumulate over time. Users progress from Bronze → Silver → Gold, with each tier unlocking higher benefits.



Boost With TWT

Holding or locking TWT amplifies XP progress and lets unlock higher tiers, and so provides access to deeper benefits, exclusive campaigns, and early product access.



Unlock Benefits Seamlessly In-App

Benefits are applied automatically, including:



Gas fee savings

0 gas fee on swapping to TWT

Discounted swap fees (limiter offer; where supported)

Priority access to Trust Alpha and feature experiments - coming soon

Access to exclusive campaigns,partner offers & more - coming soon





“Trust Premium makes loyalty visible,” Chen continued. “Your actions, your progress, your rewards; all onchain and owned by you. This is loyalty built for Web3.”

Trust Premium begins rolling out today across supported regions. Users can access the Premium dashboard in Trust Wallet to view their XPs, tier status, tasks, and upcoming benefits.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

