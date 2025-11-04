Plug To Announce 2025 Third Quarter Results on November 10, 2025

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, will announce its 2025 third quarter results on November 10, 2025.

Join the call:

Date: November 10, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1739626&tp_key=c156bc1626

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the call.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power’s total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.

Plug Power supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.

