Maze Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced that company management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference; fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference; fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit; fireside chat on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London; presentation on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 a.m. ET

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference; presentation on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:25 a.m. ET





Live webcasts of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Maze Therapeutics website at www.mazetx.com and archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, including obesity. Guided by its Compass™ platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze’s pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor advancing to Phase 2 with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

