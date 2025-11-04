Moisson Montréal Named Among Canada’s Top 10 Most Impactful Food Banks by Charity Intelligence

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moisson Montréal is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Top 10 Most Impactful Food Banks by Charity Intelligence (Ci), an independent organization that evaluates the impact of Canadian charities.

This recognition highlights the efficiency of Moisson Montréal’s operations and the social reach of its work with hundreds of accredited community organizations dedicated to food security across the Island of Montreal. According to Charity Intelligence’s rigorous analysis, the organizations featured in this ranking stand out for the tangible value they create for every dollar invested, demonstrating measurable and lasting impact in the lives of the people they serve. At Moisson Montréal, every dollar donated allows for the redistribution of the equivalent of $15 worth of food, a return that reflects the strength of its food recovery model and the efficiency of its supply chain.

“This recognition reflects the tremendous work accomplished every day by our team, our volunteers, our donors, and our accredited organizations. Together, we are truly making a difference for Montrealers facing food insecurity,” said Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

“Being recognized among the most impactful food banks in the country reaffirms the relevance of our model, which combines food recovery and innovation to strengthen food security in our community,” added Matias Duque, Director of Philanthropy.

Last year, Moisson Montréal recovered and redistributed more than 24 million kilograms of food, enabling its 292 accredited organizations to respond to over one million food assistance requests each month.

In a context of increasing needs, this distinction reinforces donor and partner confidence in the effectiveness of Moisson Montréal’s on-the-ground actions.

www.charityintelligence.ca/charity-profiles/top-10-impact-charities

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada. Each month, it supports hundreds of accredited community organizations that help individuals and families in vulnerable situations. In 2024–2025, Moisson Montréal redistributed more than 24 million kilograms of food, helping strengthen food security and solidarity across the Island of Montreal.

