Yukon Metals Launches Digital Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company) has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. (“Native Ads”) dated October 29, 2025 (the “Agreement”), pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a comprehensive digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$140,000 commencing on November 10, 2025. Under the terms of the Agreement, Native Ads will provide strategic content creation, with targeted distribution across major search engines and financial media platforms, email marketing, and digital campaign optimization. The campaign will continue until the allocated budget is fully deployed, with the option to extend should the Company choose to increase the campaign budget.

Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads and its principal, Jon Malach, are arm’s length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads by the Company is subject to making the necessary filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Native ads, the product, are paid advertisements that match the look, feel, and function of the media format in which they appear, making them blend in with the surrounding content instead of disrupting it. All paid advertisements served in this format are accompanied with required disclosure elements to maintain compliance.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold’s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities.

Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company’s strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world’s last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

