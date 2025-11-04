Taysha Gene Therapies Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TSHA-102 granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by FDA

Finalized FDA alignment on REVEAL pivotal trial protocol and SAP, including 6-month interim analysis that may expedite BLA submission, which was enabled by the rigorous developmental milestone evaluation in Part A REVEAL Phase 1/2 trials showing an unprecedented response rate

Dosing of first patient in REVEAL pivotal trial scheduled for Q4 2025, with enrollment of additional patients expected to continue at multiple sites this quarter

Presented new supplemental analysis of Part A REVEAL data reinforcing the broad and consistent, multi-domain impact of TSHA-102 on activities of daily living at the CNS Annual Meeting

TSHA-102 continues to be generally well tolerated with no treatment-related SAEs or DLTs in the 12 patients treated in the Part A REVEAL Phase 1/2 trials as of October 2025 data cutoff

Regained full unencumbered rights to TSHA-102 Rett syndrome program, enabling Taysha to focus on driving long-term value with full strategic flexibility and optionality

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (Taysha or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

“The progress we’ve made in the third quarter of 2025 sets the stage for a potentially transformative period ahead for Taysha. We recently received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, which reflects the FDA’s recognition of the therapeutic potential of TSHA-102 for individuals with Rett syndrome, who face a profound unmet need. Additionally, we’re pleased to have finalized alignment with the FDA on our pivotal trial protocol and SAP, including a six-month interim analysis, which we believe provides a clear opportunity to expedite our BLA submission by at least two quarters,” said Sean P. Nolan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Taysha. “With Breakthrough Therapy designation and finalized FDA alignment, together with our strong balance sheet and regained global rights to TSHA-102, we believe we are strongly positioned to initiate our REVEAL pivotal trial and accelerate execution toward BLA submission. We remain on track to dose the first patient in the REVEAL pivotal trial this quarter and expect additional enrollment to continue at multiple sites this quarter. With an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 patients affected by Rett syndrome across the U.S., EU and U.K. and compelling clinical data from Part A of our REVEAL trials, we see a significant opportunity to bring an innovative therapy with disease-modifying potential to patients.”

Recent Corporate and TSHA-102 Program Highlights

Anticipated Milestones

Dosing of the first patient in the REVEAL pivotal trial is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, with enrollment of additional patients expected to continue at multiple sites during the quarter.

Update on longer-term safety and efficacy data from Part A of REVEAL Phase 1/2 trials expected in the first half of 2026





Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was driven by BLA-enabling process performance qualification manufacturing initiatives, REVEAL clinical trial activities and higher compensation expenses as a result of increased headcount during the three months ended September 30, 2025.





Research and development expenses were $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was driven by BLA-enabling process performance qualification manufacturing initiatives, REVEAL clinical trial activities and higher compensation expenses as a result of increased headcount during the three months ended September 30, 2025. General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase of $0.4 million was primarily due to debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the refinancing of the Company’s existing loan and security agreement with Trinity Capital that are recorded in general and administrative expense under the fair value option and was partially offset by lower legal and professional fees.





General and administrative expenses were $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase of $0.4 million was primarily due to debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the refinancing of the Company’s existing loan and security agreement with Trinity Capital that are recorded in general and administrative expense under the fair value option and was partially offset by lower legal and professional fees. Net Loss: Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $32.7 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.





Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $32.7 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2025, Taysha had $297.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company expects that its current cash resources will support planned operating expenses and capital requirements into 2028.





About TSHA-102

TSHA-102 is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 investigational gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome. Designed as a one-time treatment, TSHA-102 aims to address the genetic root cause of the disease by delivering a functional form of MECP2 to cells in the CNS. TSHA-102 utilizes a novel miRNA-Responsive Auto-Regulatory Element (miRARE) technology designed to mediate levels of MECP2 in the CNS on a cell-by-cell basis without risk of overexpression. TSHA-102 has received Breakthrough Therapy, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track and Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA, Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway designation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked MECP2 gene encoding methyl CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2), which is essential for regulating neuronal and synaptic function in the brain. The disorder is characterized by loss of communication and hand function, slowing and/or regression of development, motor and respiratory impairment, seizures, intellectual disabilities and shortened life expectancy. Rett syndrome progression is divided into four key stages, beginning with early onset stagnation at 6 to 18 months of age followed by rapid regression, plateau and late motor deterioration. Rett syndrome primarily occurs in females and is one of the most common genetic causes of severe intellectual disability. Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies that treat the genetic root cause of the disease. Rett syndrome caused by a pathogenic/likely pathogenic MECP2 mutation is estimated to affect between 15,000 and 20,000 patients in the U.S., EU, and U.K.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company’s management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit www.tayshagtx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the potential of TSHA-102, including the reproducibility and durability of any favorable results initially seen in patients dosed to date in clinical trials, including with respect to functional milestones, to positively impact quality of life and alter the course of disease in the patients Taysha seeks to treat; Taysha’s research, development and regulatory plans for TSHA-102, including the timing of enrolling and dosing patients, initiating additional trials, reporting data from Taysha’s clinical trials and making regulatory submissions, communications with feedback from the FDA on the regulatory pathway for TSHA-102; the potential for TSHA-102 to receive regulatory approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, and whether, if approved, these product candidates will be successfully distributed and marketed; Taysha’s ability to realize the benefits of Breakthrough Therapy Designation; Taysha’s ability to drive long-term value for stockholders; and the potential market opportunity for Taysha’s product candidates and Taysha’s anticipated cash runway. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding Taysha’s business are described in detail in Taysha’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in Taysha’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Taysha makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Taysha disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ — $ 1,788 $ 4,288 $ 6,311 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,745 14,946 61,451 50,676 General and administrative 8,279 7,902 25,035 22,324 Impairment of long-lived assets — 4,838 — 4,838 Total operating expenses 34,024 27,686 86,486 77,838 Loss from operations (34,024 ) (25,898 ) (82,198 ) (71,527 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability (292 ) 75 (463 ) (67 ) Change in fair value of term loan (1,534 ) (1,703 ) (4,525 ) (4,035 ) Interest income 3,169 2,107 6,354 5,240 Interest expense (15 ) (24 ) (51 ) (80 ) Other expense (37 ) (81 ) (261 ) (44 ) Total other income, net 1,291 374 1,054 1,014 Net loss $ (32,733 ) $ (25,524 ) $ (81,144 ) $ (70,513 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 353,309,524 267,824,045 307,175,982 244,052,057

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,344 $ 139,036 Restricted cash 449 449 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,158 2,645 Total current assets 299,951 142,130 Restricted cash 2,151 2,151 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,805 7,485 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,463 8,381 Other non-current assets 184 217 Total assets $ 316,554 $ 160,364 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,438 $ 3,592 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,708 12,862 Deferred revenue 5,485 9,773 Total current liabilities 28,631 26,227 Term loan, net 50,852 43,942 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 16,506 17,361 Other non-current liabilities 1,576 1,309 Total liabilities 97,565 88,839 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value per share; 700,000,000 shares authorized and 273,915,373 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and 400,000,000 shares authorized and 204,943,306 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 903,578 677,859 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,143 ) (4,031 ) Accumulated deficit (683,449 ) (602,305 ) Total stockholders’ equity 218,989 71,525 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 316,554 $ 160,364

