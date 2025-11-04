SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results 

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast presentation at 10:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. MDT) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The conference call details can be found below.

MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenue: In the third quarter of 2025, net revenue totaled $244.2 million, reflecting a growth rate of +3.1% compared to the same period in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by strong growth of +13.5% in our combined Cannabis business, partly offset by Liquor retail segment decline.

"Reaching a new record for quarterly free cash flow and, for the first time in our history, achieving positive cumulative free cash flow for the first nine months of the year underscores the strength of our ongoing operational and profitability improvements,” said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL. “We are delivering these results while continuing to grow our Cannabis business well ahead of market and industry peers and accelerating the pace of organic growth investments.

Unlike many players in the industry, SNDL reports its financial performance using rigorous, unadjusted KPIs. Leadership in our industry begins with financial integrity and transparency, principles we owe to our shareholders and ourselves.

Our relentless focus on growth and value creation is reflected not only in our financial progress but also in the strategic decisions that position SNDL for long-term success.”

The Company’s strong balance sheet, with no debt and $240.6 million in unrestricted cash as of September 30, 2025, provides a strategic advantage as we continue building a resilient, growth-oriented, and profitable business. This financial strength enables us to pursue several high-return organic and inorganic opportunities without issuing equity or incurring high interest debt. Examples of these opportunities include:

Acquisition of 1CM Retail Stores: SNDL previously announced an arrangement agreement to acquire 32 cannabis retail stores from 1CM Inc. (“1CM”) for a total cash consideration of $32.2 million. We continue to support the regulatory review process in Ontario, the final step before closing the transaction.

SNDL previously announced an arrangement agreement to acquire 32 cannabis retail stores from 1CM Inc. (“1CM”) for a total cash consideration of $32.2 million. We continue to support the regulatory review process in Ontario, the final step before closing the transaction. Strategic Organic Investments: Targeted CAPEX and working capital investments in support of five additional Cannabis store openings and two new Wine & Beyond stores expected during the fourth quarter.

Targeted CAPEX and working capital investments in support of five additional Cannabis store openings and two new Wine & Beyond stores expected during the fourth quarter. Atholville Facility Ramp: Completion of the capacity ramp-up of our Atholville cultivation facility, which combined with strong commercial relationships, enabled us to achieve $4.2 million in international sales during the third quarter.

Completion of the capacity ramp-up of our Atholville cultivation facility, which combined with strong commercial relationships, enabled us to achieve $4.2 million in international sales during the third quarter. Equity Monetization: Partial sale of SNDL’s equity position in High Tide Inc. (“High Tide”), realizing a gain of $5.3 million during the third quarter.

Partial sale of SNDL’s equity position in High Tide Inc. (“High Tide”), realizing a gain of $5.3 million during the third quarter. SunStream Restructuring Process: The Company continues to work toward the resolution of on-going litigation required to complete SunStream Bancorp Inc. (“SunStream”) restructurings. Once completed, these restructurings are expected to provide shareholders with exposure to dynamic medical cannabis markets including Florida and Texas.





“In a rapidly evolving market, our agility and resilience remain key strengths as we pursue our ambition to become a global cannabis leader. Our team is the foundation of our success, and we are confident in our ability to deliver on our goals.” concluded Zach George.

TOTAL COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change IFRS Financial Measures Net revenue 244,219 236,892 3.1 % 693,902 662,769 4.7 % Gross profit 64,177 62,968 1.9 % 188,419 171,532 9.8 % Operating income (loss) (11,050 ) (18,511 ) 40.3 % (18,100 ) (27,722 ) 34.7 % Change in cash and cash equivalents 32,357 80,042 -59.6 % 22,222 67,935 -67.3 % Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1) Gross margin 26.3 % 26.6 % -0.3 pp 27.2 % 25.9 % 1.3 pp Adjusted operating income (loss) (9,512 ) (16,593 ) 42.7 % (12,713 ) (25,672 ) 50 % Free cash flow 16,692 9,236 80.7 % 7,733 (2,753 ) 381 %

(1) Gross Margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing Gross Profit by Net Revenue. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Free Cash Flow are specified financial measures that do not have a standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. See “Non-IFRS Measures” section below for further information.



BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

SNDL operates and reports its business through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. Additionally, a consolidated total for Cannabis is presented, encompassing the combined results of the two Cannabis segments, along with the revenue elimination associated with the Cannabis Operations sales to the provincial boards that are expected to be subsequently repurchased by the Company’s licensed retail subsidiaries for resale. Corporate and Shared Service expenses are reported as “Corporate”.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net Revenue Cannabis Retail 85,021 81,144 4.8 % 246,960 228,519 8.1 % Cannabis Operations 37,389 25,007 49.5 % 107,544 72,378 48.6 % Intersegment Eliminations (17,579 ) (13,824 ) -27.2 % (51,391 ) (39,307 ) -30.7 % Total Cannabis 104,831 92,327 13.5 % 303,113 261,590 15.9 % Liquor Retail 139,388 144,565 -3.6 % 390,789 401,179 -2.6 % Investments — — 0.0 % — — 0.0 % Total 244,219 236,892 3.1 % 693,902 662,769 4.7 % Operating Income Cannabis Retail 9,105 4,395 107.2 % 22,329 7,255 207.8 % Cannabis Operations (5,434 ) (703 ) -673.0 % (3,628 ) (1,728 ) -110.0 % Total Cannabis 3,671 3,692 -0.6 % 18,701 5,527 238.4 % Liquor Retail 11,222 11,795 -4.9 % 24,276 22,456 8.1 % Investments 1,543 (7,824 ) 119.7 % 1,775 13,711 -87.1 % Corporate (27,486 ) (26,174 ) -5.0 % (62,852 ) (69,416 ) 9.5 % Total (11,050 ) (18,511 ) 40.3 % (18,100 ) (27,722 ) 34.7 % Adjusted Operating Income Cannabis Retail 9,105 4,395 107.2 % 22,329 7,255 207.8 % Cannabis Operations (4,772 ) (578 ) -725.6 % 300 (1,348 ) 122.3 % Total Cannabis 4,333 3,817 13.5 % 22,629 5,907 283.1 % Liquor Retail 11,222 11,795 -4.9 % 24,276 22,456 8.1 % Investments 1,543 (7,824 ) 119.7 % 1,775 13,711 -87.1 % Corporate (26,610 ) (24,381 ) -9.1 % (61,393 ) (67,746 ) 9.4 % Total (9,512 ) (16,593 ) 42.7 % (12,713 ) (25,672 ) 50.5 %



Liquor Retail

SNDL is Canada's largest private sector liquor retailer, operating at November 3, 2025 in 165 locations, predominantly in Alberta, under its three retail banners: “Wine and Beyond” (13), “Liquor Depot” (19), and “Ace Liquor” (133).

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 139,388 144,565 -3.6 % 390,789 401,179 -2.6 % Gross profit 36,704 36,951 -0.7 % 100,993 101,470 -0.5 % Gross margin 26.3 % 25.6 % 0.8 pp 25.8 % 25.3 % 0.6 pp Operating income 11,222 11,795 -4.9 % 24,276 22,456 8.1 % Adjusted operating income 11,222 11,795 -4.9 % 24,276 22,456 8.1 %

Net revenue for Liquor Retail declined in the third quarter of 2025, driven by continued softness in market demand. Same-store sales (2) decreased by -2.6% due to industry-wide volume declines primarily affecting our convenience banners (Ace Liquor and Liquor Depot). In contrast, our Wine & Beyond banner demonstrates resilience, achieving same store sales growth of 2.9% during the quarter.





(2) Same store sales is a specified financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section below for further information.



During the third quarter of 2025, the gross margin for Liquor Retail continued to improve compared to the previous year, marking another record high for the segment. Operating Income showed a slight decline, as the benefits of gross margin expansion and further SG&A cost efficiencies were more than offset by the lapping of a $1.2 million favorable fixed asset revaluation recorded in the same period last year.





Cannabis Retail

SNDL is one of Canada’s largest private-sector cannabis retailer, operating at November 3, 2025 in 186 locations under its two retail banners: “Value Buds” (125), and “Spiritleaf” (61, of which 4 are corporate stores and 57 are franchise stores). The Company’s Cannabis Retail strategy is based on several pillars, including the quality of its store locations, its range of products, and the unique experiences provided to customers. Using data and insights from a large volume of monthly transactions enables SNDL to leverage technology and analytics to inform and improve its retail strategy.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 85,021 81,144 4.8 % 246,960 228,519 8.1 % Gross profit 22,465 20,710 8.5 % 63,974 58,337 9.7 % Gross margin 26.4 % 25.5 % 0.9 pp 25.9 % 25.5 % 0.4 pp Operating income 9,105 4,395 107.2 % 22,329 7,255 207.8 % Adjusted operating income 9,105 4,395 107.2 % 22,329 7,255 207.8 %

The Cannabis Retail segment achieved three new quarterly records: Net Revenue, Gross Profit and Operating Income.

Year-over-year Net Revenue growth in the third quarter was supported by a 3.6% increase in same-store sales. The slowdown in revenue growth compared to previous quarters was primarily due to the lapping of heavier promotional periods during the second half of 2024. This reduction in promotional intensity was the main driver of gross margin improvement.

Operating Income experienced substantial growth, driven by higher revenue and gross margin, as well as productivity initiatives lowering SG&A. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2025 there was a $1.0 million reversal of fixed asset impairments recorded several years ago, reflecting continued improvement in store performance.





Cannabis Operations

SNDL has a diverse brand portfolio from value to premium, emphasizing premium inhalable formats and a full suite of 2.0 products. With enhanced procurement capabilities and plans to continue evolving toward a cost-effective cultivation and manufacturing operation, the Cannabis Operations segment is a key enabler of SNDL’s vertical integration strategy.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000s) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 37,389 25,007 49.5 % 107,544 72,378 48.6 % Gross profit 5,008 5,307 -5.6 % 23,452 11,725 100.0 % Gross margin 13.4 % 21.2 % -7.8 pp 21.8 % 16.2 % 5.6 pp Operating income (loss) (5,434 ) (703 ) -673.0 % (3,628 ) (1,728 ) -110.0 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (4,772 ) (578 ) -725.6 % 300 (1,348 ) 122.3 %

Cannabis Operations continued to deliver significant revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, reaching a new net revenue record for the segment.

Growth was driven by edibles, following Indiva’s acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as accelerating international sales, which reached $4.2 million during the quarter.

Gross profit and Operating Income were impacted by inventory write-offs and valuation adjustments, primarily related to the cultivation ramp-up, and the fixed asset write-off of the idle Stellarton facility.





Investments

As of September 30, 2025, the Company has deployed capital to a portfolio of cannabis-related investments with a carrying value of $410.8 million, including $391.1 million to SunStream. This carrying value increased by $4.7 million during the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the USD to CAD exchange rate from 1.3643 on June 30, 2025 to 1.3921 on September 30, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the investment portfolio generated a positive operating income of $1.5 million, primarily driven by interests earned from our cash accounts.

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company sold 2,929,371 common shares of High Tide, reducing its holdings to 3,693,274 shares as of September 30, 2025, representing 4.2% ownership. In October 2025, the Company disposed of an additional 599,758 common shares, bringing its total position down to 3,093,516 shares by November 3, 2025, or 3.6% ownership. To date, these dispositions have resulted in a realized gain of $6.3 million, comprising $5.3 million recognized in the third quarter and the remaining $1.0 million in October 2025. The Company recorded these gains as part of other comprehensive income, below the Net Income/(Loss) line.





Equity Position

$651.5 million of unrestricted cash, marketable securities and investments, including investments in equity-accounted investees, and no outstanding debt at September 30, 2025, resulting in a net book value of $1.1 billion.

The board of directors of the Company has approved the renewal of its Share Repurchase Program upon the expiry of its current share repurchase program on November 20, 2025. The Share Repurchase Program remains subject to the filing of the required notice with, and acceptance by, the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company purchased and cancelled 1,800 common shares at a weighted average price of US$1.21 per share. SNDL will continue to evaluate opportunities to utilize the program to the extent that management believes it is in the best interest of SNDL’s shareholders. As a reminder, since the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company repurchased 10,765,907 common shares for cancellation.





This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis. These documents are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast presentation at 10:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. MDT) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

WEBCAST ACCESS

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gutfgczk

REPLAY

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://sndl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds and Spiritleaf. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL’s consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit www.sndl.com

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s operational goals and plans, the benefits of SNDL’s financial reporting compared to industry peers, the Company’s ability to achieve long-term, sustainable profitability, growth, success and efficiencies, the anticipated benefit of the Company’s strong balance sheet, the growth opportunities available to SNDL and the expected benefits thereof, the timing and closing of the transaction to acquire assets from 1CM, the expected benefits of the Sunstream restructurings, the treatment of Cannabis Operations sales to the provincial boards, the Company’s retail strategy, expectations with respect to the Company’s Cannabis Operations segment, and any other potential forms of shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “could”, “due”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “positioned”, “pioneer”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would”, and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond its control. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 18, 2025, and the risk factors included in our other public disclosure documents for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.







Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue 244,219 236,892 693,902 662,769 Cost of sales 180,042 173,924 505,483 491,237 Gross profit 64,177 62,968 188,419 171,532 Investment income 1,777 5,577 6,162 12,817 Share of (loss) profit of equity-accounted investees (234 ) (13,401 ) (4,387 ) 999 General and administrative 45,967 49,980 137,702 142,711 Sales and marketing 3,617 2,813 10,768 8,850 Depreciation and amortization 12,928 13,389 39,076 41,051 Share-based compensation 10,883 5,702 15,190 15,428 Restructuring costs 1,134 1,918 2,287 2,050 Asset impairment (recovery), net 2,051 (258 ) 2,971 2,317 Research and development 156 76 354 222 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 34 35 (54 ) 441 Operating loss (11,050 ) (18,511 ) (18,100 ) (27,722 ) Other (expenses) income, net (2,269 ) 609 (7,041 ) (4,080 ) Loss before income tax (13,319 ) (17,902 ) (25,141 ) (31,802 ) Income tax (expense) recovery — (1,434 ) — 2,847 Net loss (13,319 ) (19,336 ) (25,141 ) (28,955 ) Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income (loss) 7,709 (4,802 ) (13,250 ) 9,532 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") - change in fair value 12,940 — 9,754 — Comprehensive income (loss) 7,330 (24,138 ) (28,637 ) (19,423 ) Net loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (13,319 ) (19,328 ) (25,141 ) (27,654 ) Non-controlling interest — (8 ) — (1,301 ) (13,319 ) (19,336 ) (25,141 ) (28,955 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 7,330 (24,130 ) (28,637 ) (18,122 ) Non-controlling interest — (8 ) — (1,301 ) 7,330 (24,138 ) (28,637 ) (19,423 ) Net loss per common share attributable to owners of the Company Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 )





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 240,581 218,359 Restricted cash 19,798 19,815 Marketable securities 139 139 Accounts receivable 26,299 28,118 Biological assets 3,507 1,187 Inventory 125,334 127,919 Prepaid expenses and deposits 12,580 16,860 Investments 595 27,560 Assets held for sale 746 19,051 Net investment in subleases 2,754 2,832 432,333 461,840 Non-current assets Long-term deposits and receivables 4,460 3,679 Right of use assets 122,701 115,435 Property, plant and equipment 152,510 145,810 Net investment in subleases 12,350 15,354 Intangible assets 59,224 61,325 Investments 19,089 8,427 Equity-accounted investees 391,146 413,124 Goodwill 124,248 124,248 Total assets 1,318,061 1,349,242 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 50,652 56,275 Lease liabilities 35,158 34,256 Derivative warrants — 26 85,810 90,557 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 119,971 118,017 Other liabilities 12,989 7,312 Total liabilities 218,770 215,886 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 2,295,625 2,346,728 Warrants 667 667 Contributed surplus 66,435 57,156 Accumulated deficit (1,312,710 ) (1,323,965 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") 49,274 52,770 Total shareholders’ equity 1,099,291 1,133,356 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,318,061 1,349,242





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Net loss for the period (13,319 ) (19,336 ) (25,141 ) (28,955 ) Adjustments for: Income tax expense (recovery) — 1,434 — (2,847 ) Interest and fee income (1,675 ) (5,577 ) (5,849 ) (12,886 ) Change in fair value of biological assets (784 ) 167 (2,559 ) (401 ) Change in fair value of inventory sold 1,313 — 1,313 — Share-based compensation 10,883 5,702 15,190 15,428 Depreciation and amortization 13,972 13,970 42,108 42,679 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 34 35 (54 ) 441 Inventory impairment and obsolescence 1,833 413 2,663 3,395 Finance costs, net 1,812 1,740 5,149 5,522 Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants (1 ) (3,848 ) (26 ) (4,348 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (153 ) 80 40 235 Transaction costs — — — 164 Asset impairment (recovery), net 2,051 (258 ) 2,971 2,317 Share of loss (profit) of equity-accounted investees 234 13,401 4,387 (999 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (102 ) — (313 ) 69 Additions to marketable securities — (327 ) 313 (327 ) Income distributions from equity-accounted investees — 10,715 68 10,715 Interest received 1,409 4,496 5,628 10,317 Change in non-cash working capital 14,194 (13 ) (282 ) (9,722 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,701 22,794 45,606 30,797 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (5,185 ) (1,706 ) (8,853 ) (5,306 ) Additions to intangible assets — (2,421 ) — (2,421 ) Additions to investments — (29,066 ) (16,414 ) (29,966 ) Principal payments from investments 129 10,114 27,293 12,382 Proceeds from disposal of investments 15,058 — 15,058 — Capital refunds from equity-accounted investees — — — 168 Capital distributions from equity-accounted investees 481 89,758 4,273 89,758 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — — 166 126 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (1,000 ) (1,654 ) Change in non-cash working capital 39 (191 ) 10 379 Net cash provided by investing activities 10,522 66,488 20,533 63,466 Financing activities Change in restricted cash — (243 ) — (324 ) Payments on lease liabilities, net (9,920 ) (9,780 ) (29,217 ) (27,002 ) Repurchase of common shares (3 ) — (15,034 ) — Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of costs — — — (57 ) Issuance of common shares by subsidiaries — — — 174 Change in non-cash working capital 57 783 334 881 Net cash used in financing activities (9,866 ) (9,240 ) (43,917 ) (26,328 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 32,357 80,042 22,222 67,935 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 208,224 182,934 218,359 195,041 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 240,581 262,976 240,581 262,976





NON-IFRS MEASURES

Certain specified financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures. These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for or superior to measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are presented and described in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional measures in understanding the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the management team.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its operating performance in a similar manner to its management team. The Company defines adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) less restructuring costs (recovery), goodwill and intangible asset impairments and asset impairments triggered by restructuring activities.

The following tables reconcile adjusted to un-adjusted operating income (loss) for the periods noted.

($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2025 Operating income (loss) 9,105 (5,434 ) 3,671 11,222 1,543 (27,486 ) (11,050 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs — 258 258 — — 876 1,134 Impairments triggered by restructuring — 404 404 — — — 404 Adjusted operating income (loss) 9,105 (4,772 ) 4,333 11,222 1,543 (26,610 ) (9,512 )





($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Operating income (loss) 22,329 (3,628 ) 18,701 24,276 1,775 (62,852 ) (18,100 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs — 828 828 — — 1,459 2,287 Impairments triggered by restructuring — 3,100 3,100 — — — 3,100 Adjusted operating income (loss) 22,329 300 22,629 24,276 1,775 (61,393 ) (12,713 )





($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2024 Operating income (loss) 4,395 (703 ) 3,692 11,795 (7,824 ) (26,174 ) (18,511 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs — 125 125 — — 1,793 1,918 Adjusted operating income (loss) 4,395 (578 ) 3,817 11,795 (7,824 ) (24,381 ) (16,593 )





($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Operating income (loss) 7,255 (1,728 ) 5,527 22,456 13,711 (69,416 ) (27,722 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs — 380 380 — — 1,670 2,050 Adjusted operating income (loss) 7,255 (1,348 ) 5,907 22,456 13,711 (67,746 ) (25,672 )



GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing gross profit by net revenue for the periods noted.

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance, providing information which management believes to be useful in understanding and evaluating the Company’s ability to generate positive cash flows as it removes cash used for non-operational items. The Company defines free cash flow as the total change in cash and cash equivalents less cash used for common share repurchases, dividends (if any), changes to debt instruments, changes to long-term investments, net cash used for acquisitions plus cash provided by dispositions (if any).

The following table reconciles free cash flow to change in cash and cash equivalents for the periods noted.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change in cash and cash equivalents 32,357 80,042 22,222 67,935 Adjustments: Repurchase of common shares 3 — 15,034 — Changes to long-term investments (15,668 ) (70,806 ) (30,523 ) (72,342 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — 1,000 1,654 Free cash flow 16,692 9,236 7,733 (2,753 )



SAME STORE SALES

Same store sales is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance in its retail segments. Same store sales provides information which management believes to be useful to investors, analysts and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s sales trends excluding the effect of the opening and closure of stores.

Same store sales refers to the revenue generated by the Company’s existing retail locations during the current and prior comparison periods.