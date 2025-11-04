OnEquity Earns “Best Multi-Asset Institutional Broker – APAC” at UF AWARDS 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity, a globally regulated multi-asset brokerage, has been awarded the title of “Best Multi-Asset Institutional Broker – APAC” at the UF AWARDS APAC 2025, held during iFX EXPO Asia 2025 in Hong Kong.





The accolade reflects OnEquity’s ongoing commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and technology-driven trading solutions that meet the evolving needs of both institutional and professional traders across global markets. It also marks another milestone in the firm’s regional expansion and recognition for its high operational and service standards.

Antonis Ioannou, Chief Marketing Officer at OnEquity, commented:

“It’s an honor for OnEquity to be recognized as the Best Multi-Asset Institutional Broker in APAC. This award reflects the dedication and excellence of our entire team, whose commitment continues to drive our success. As we expand our presence and partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region, this recognition underscores our focus on delivering institutional-grade services and innovative solutions that meet the needs of a fast-growing trading community.”

The UF AWARDS APAC celebrates excellence across the fintech and financial services sectors, recognizing companies that demonstrate leadership in innovation, transparency, and client service. OnEquity’s recognition reinforces its reputation as a trusted, globally regulated firm known for its disciplined approach to risk management, liquidity provision, and institutional infrastructure.

Licensed and supervised by multiple respected regulators—including the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, OnEquity continues to uphold the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and operational transparency.

Through advanced infrastructure, deep liquidity, and seamless access across FX, commodities, indices, equities, and digital assets, OnEquity remains dedicated to empowering traders with reliability, precision, and confidence across global markets.

About OnEquity

OnEquity and its globally regulated entities provide institutional-grade, multi-asset trading solutions with seamless execution across FX, commodities, indices, equities, and digital assets. Built on robust infrastructure, the firm delivers deep liquidity, transparent conditions, disciplined risk controls, and comprehensive reporting—ensuring professional partners benefit from reliable and scalable market access.

For institutional-grade insights and market analysis, visit the OnEquity Official Website and explore verified client feedback on Trustpilot (4.6 TrustScore).

Risk Disclosure

Trading in financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of investments can fluctuate and result in total loss of capital. Investors should consider their financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance and may seek professional advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

