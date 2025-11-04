Zelluna ASA: Notice of extraordinary general meeting on 25 November 2025

Oslo, 4 November 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 3 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement and retail offering.

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting on 25 November 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM") to resolve upon proposals by the Board to issue the new shares in tranche 2 of the private placement and to authorize the Board to issue new shares in a potential subsequent repair offering, as further described in the attached EGM notice.

The EGM will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at https://dnb.lumiagm.com/ with the user ID and password provided.

All documents and appendices regarding the EGM are made available at the Company's website: www.zelluna.com

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632





Attachment