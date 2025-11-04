$144.85 Bn Disposable Medical Device Markets, 2025-2030: Opportunities in Innovation in Sustainable Materials, and Expansion in Emerging Markets and Underserved Regions

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Device Market by Device, Device Class, Material, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable medical device market is projected to reach USD 144.85 billion in 2030, growing from USD 113.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall disposable medical device market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain more insights, and position their businesses better to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the market pulse and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of the market is driven by rising concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increasing surgical procedures, and the need for cost-effective, single-use solutions. Additionally, the growing elderly population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong demand for home healthcare support this trend. Regulatory emphasis on infection control, materials, and manufacturing technology advancements fuels global market expansion.



By device type, the drug delivery devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The drug delivery devices segment is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, which are significantly boosting the demand for disposable syringes, needles, and infusion sets for long-term therapy management.

Additionally, the global rise in vaccination programs, especially post-pandemic, has accelerated the adoption of single-use drug delivery systems to reduce the risk of contamination and enhance patient safety. The growing preference for home-based care and self-administration of injectable drugs also supports this growth, alongside technological advancements, such as prefilled syringes and auto-injectors that offer greater convenience and compliance. Moreover, regulatory push for infection prevention and disposables' cost-effectiveness further reinforces this segment's rapid expansion.



The plastic-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The plastic-based segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth is due to the cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, high versatility, and ease of mass production offered by plastic-based materials.

Plastics like polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC are widely used for manufacturing a broad range of disposable devices, such as syringes, catheters, and surgical instruments. Additionally, advancements in biocompatible and recyclable plastics support sustainability trends, further fueling growth in this segment.



By class of device, the class II segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the class II segment is driven by the widespread use of class II medical devices in essential medical procedures, especially in infection prevention and chronic disease management. These devices, such as surgical gloves, catheters, infusion sets, and diagnostic tools, balance safety and regulatory requirements, which makes them faster to market compared to class III devices.

Additionally, the rising number of hospital admissions, outpatient procedures, and home healthcare setups has significantly boosted the demand for these moderately regulated devices. Moreover, post-pandemic infection control protocols and the global push for safe, single-use medical solutions continue accelerating the adoption of class II disposable devices.



By end user, the homecare setting segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The projected growth of the home care setting during the forecast period is due to the increasing preference for home-based treatment, especially among the elderly and patients with chronic illnesses. Additionally, the rising cost of hospital care has further encouraged a shift toward more affordable home care solutions.

Technological advancements have led to the development of compact, user-friendly, and safe disposable devices, such as insulin pens, wound dressings, and portable diagnostic tools. Moreover, greater awareness of people regarding health management and improved patient education empower individuals to manage their conditions independently at home, further fueling this segment's growth.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the disposable medical devices market in Asia Pacific is driven by rapid urbanization and an expanding middle-class population with increased access to healthcare services, boosting the demand for affordable and efficient medical solutions. Governments in India, China, and Southeast Asia are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure and expanding insurance coverage, which, in turn, supports higher usage of disposable devices in hospitals and clinics.

Additionally, the growing burden of chronic diseases, rising awareness of infection prevention, and an aging population are amplifying the need for single-use medical products. A strong medical manufacturing base and cost-effective production capabilities make the region a hub for domestic consumption and global supply of disposable medical devices.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Infection Prevention & Cross-Contamination Control

Growing Surgical Volumes and Minimally Invasive Procedures

Technological Innovations and Sustainable Alternatives

Regulatory Support and Guidelines

Restraints

High Cumulative Costs for Large-Volume Users

Advancements in Sterilization Methods and Reprocessing Technologies

Opportunities

Innovation in Sustainable Materials

Expansion in Emerging Markets and Underserved Regions

Challenges

Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Scrutiny of Medical Waste

Industry Trends

Advancements in Material Science and Sustainable Design

Growing Interest of Private Equity Firms in Disposable Medical Device Market

Outsourcing of Disposable Medical Device Services

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Biodegradable/Biopolymer Materials

Iomt-Enabled Smart Disposables

Adjacent Technologies

D Printing (Additive Manufacturing)

Wearable Sensors

Complementary Technologies

Sterilization Technologies

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Barriers to Entry

Brand Loyalty and Trust

Demand for Compact, Cost-Effective, and Non-Invasive Devices

Poor Financing Environment

Threat of Substitutes

Sustainability & Environmental Concerns

Growth of Reusable and Hybrid Devices

Availability of Alternatives

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Raw Material Dependency and Volume Demand

Role of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos)

Regulatory & Compliance Constraints

Innovation vs. Commoditization

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Price Sensitivity and Bulk Procurement

Regulatory and Quality Expectations

Low Switching Cost

Growth of Centralized Procurement Models

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Standardized Product Offerings

Overlapping Target Customers

Cost Efficiency and Scale as Differentiators

Low Exit Barriers

