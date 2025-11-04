Foley Catheters Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: $1.2 Billion Market Driven by Innovative Designs, Smart Catheter Development, and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foley Catheters Market by Insertion, French Size, Tip, Balloon Size, Lumen Number, Material, Coating Type, Gender, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Foley catheters market is projected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2030 from USD 931.0 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%

This report investigates the elements that influence market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, while offering insights into the competitive landscape among leading market players. Furthermore, the report evaluates micro-markets by assessing their individual growth trends and forecasting the revenue of market segments across five major regions, including their respective countries.







The market for Foley catheters is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of urological disorders, urinary incontinence, and prostate-related conditions, particularly among the aging population. Additionally, increasing surgical volumes in specialties such as urology, gynecology, and general surgery are contributing to the greater use of Foley catheters in perioperative care.

The growth of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, along with improved access to advanced treatment options, is expanding patient reach and driving demand. Furthermore, product innovations - such as antimicrobial coatings and infection-resistant designs - are mitigating the risks of hospital-acquired infections, making the adoption of these catheters more appealing.



Despite these positive trends, patient discomfort, stigma, and a growing preference for alternative catheterization methods may restrain market growth.

By balloon type, the 5 mL balloons segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on balloon size, the Foley catheters market is divided into 5 mL balloons, 10 mL balloons, and other balloon sizes. The 5 mL balloons segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by its use in short-term catheterization and postoperative care due to its comfort and minimal bladder irritation. Its appeal to pediatric and female patients further boosts demand. To capitalize on this trend, market players should focus on developing high-quality, infection-resistant 5 mL catheters and strengthening distribution in hospitals while targeting specific patient needs.



By material, the latex Foley catheters segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



By material, the Foley catheters market is divided into latex, silicone, and hybrid Foley catheters. The latex Foley catheters segment leads in market share due to their availability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them popular in hospitals and clinics globally. Despite concerns about latex allergies, demand remains high because of their ease of use and affordability compared to silicone. Manufacturers can enhance safety with advanced coatings and hypoallergenic options while improving distribution in price-sensitive markets to maintain leadership in this high-demand segment.



Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The global Foley catheters market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high spending, and an aging population susceptible to urological disorders.

Key countries like Germany, France, and the UK drive demand with strong surgical volumes and established reimbursement systems. The region's focus on infection control has increased the use of coated and antimicrobial Foley catheters. Market players can capitalize on Europe's innovation-driven environment by introducing advanced technologies and enhancing collaborations with healthcare providers for sustained growth.



This Report Provides Insights Into the Following Pointers

Market Penetration: Complete knowledge of the spectrum of products presented by the major companies in the Foley catheters market

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive understanding of the forthcoming trends, research and development initiatives, and product launches & approvals within the Foley catheters market

Market Development: Complete knowledge about profitable developing regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive knowledge of new goods, expanding geographies, and current changes in the Foley catheters industry helps to diversify the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), and B. Braun SE (Germany)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Urological Disorders

Increasing Surgical Volumes and Icu Admissions

Rapid Growth in Global Geriatric Population

Shift Toward Post-Acute and Home-based Care

Restraints

Patient Discomfort and Stigma

Growing Preference for Alternative Catheterization Methods

Opportunities

Innovation in Catheter Design and Material Composition

Development of Smart Foley Catheters

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Challenges

High Risk of Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (Cautis)

Improper Insertion or Maintenance of Foley Catheters

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Products, by Key Players, 2022-2024

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region 2022-2024

Average Selling Price Trend, by Tip Type, 2022-2024

Average Selling Price Trend, by Coating Type, 2022-2024

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturing

Distribution

Marketing & Sales

Post-Sales Services

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Antimicrobial Coating Technologies

Hydrophilic Technology

Complementary Technologies

Smart Catheters

Catheter Securement Devices

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Appropriate Use of Indwelling Urinary Catheters Reduces Risk of Cauti

Case Study 2: Decrease in Foley Catheter Utilization Rates Improves Patient Care in an Intensive Coronary Care Unit

Companies Featured

Coloplast A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic PLC

Sterimed Group

Amsino International, Inc.

Bactiguard AB

McKesson Corporation

Advacare Pharma

Angiplast Private Limited

Optimum Medical Limited

Suzhou Sunmed Co. Ltd.

Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

Polymed

HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company)

Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

RWD Life Science Co. Ltd.

Pennine Healthcare

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Advin Health Care

Ribbel International Ltd.

Handan Fch Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

