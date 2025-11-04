Data Center Power Market Research Report 2025-2030: Lucrative Opportunities Emerging in Geothermal and Nuclear Energy Adoption for Sustainable, High-Capacity, Low-Emission Operations

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market by Electrical Solution, Data Center Size, Data Center Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center power market is expected to grow from USD 35.14 billion in 2025 to USD 50.51 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%

This research provides the most accurate revenue estimates for the entire data center power industry and its subsegments, benefiting both established leaders and new entrants. Stakeholders will gain valuable insights into the competitive landscape, enabling them to better position their companies and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report outlines key market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, helping industry players understand the current state of the market.

Rising sustainability targets and supportive energy policies are accelerating the adoption of advanced data center power systems worldwide. Operators are investing in AI-driven power management, renewable integration, and grid-interactive solutions to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and ensure uptime. These advancements enhance scalability, operational resilience, and compliance with green standards.



However, reliance on traditional power infrastructure remains a restraint, as many data centers still operate with legacy systems that limit efficiency and flexibility. Transitioning to modern, intelligent power architectures demands significant capital, skilled expertise, and integration efforts, making cost and complexity major hurdles in the growth of the data center power market.

Some of the significant data center power market vendors are Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), Legrand (France), Toshiba (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kehua Tech (China), Rittal (Germany), Socomec (France), Cyber Power Systems (US), Anord Mardix (Ireland), Cummins (US), Rosenberger OSI (Germany), Belden (US), Panduit (US), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), Riello UPS (Italy), Rolls-Royce (UK), ZincFive (US), 42U (US), and nVent (US).

Based on enterprise vertical, the telecommunications segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025



Telecommunications data centers form the backbone of global connectivity, supporting mobile networks, internet services, VoIP platforms, and cloud communication systems. Any disruption in power can degrade network performance, interrupt services, or impact critical infrastructure such as 5G base stations, leading to service outages and customer dissatisfaction. Vendors provide UPS systems, PDUs, on-site generators, and battery energy storage to ensure continuous, reliable electricity for these high-demand workloads.



Redundant and fault-tolerant power architectures with multiple distribution paths maintain uptime for high-density network operations, ensuring seamless connectivity across diverse geographies. Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy management platforms optimize electricity consumption, prevent downtime, and reduce operational costs. Modular and scalable power solutions allow telecommunications data centers to expand capacity rapidly to accommodate growing subscriber bases, IoT traffic, and edge computing deployments without affecting ongoing operations.



Intelligent load balancing and optimized energy delivery safeguard sensitive networking equipment, supporting uninterrupted data flow and minimizing latency. Vendors supplying resilient, high-performance, and efficiently managed power infrastructure enable telecommunications providers to sustain continuous service, meet SLA requirements, and enhance operational reliability. These solutions form a robust foundation for powering telecom data centers, ensuring reliable connectivity, high availability, and efficient network operations.



Based on tier type, the tier IV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Tier IV data centers represent the highest standard of power reliability and fault tolerance, designed to support mission-critical workloads that cannot afford any interruption. Fully redundant and dual-powered systems ensure that every component - from UPS and PDUs to generators and energy storage - can continue functioning even in the event of multiple failures. This design guarantees uninterrupted power delivery, minimizing risk to critical IT infrastructure and protecting business continuity under all circumstances.



For solution providers, Tier IV demands meticulous planning and precise deployment to integrate multiple independent power paths, redundant cooling systems, and robust monitoring platforms. Components must be carefully synchronized to maintain continuous operation, while advanced power management software delivers real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and automated responses to potential anomalies.



Scalability and future readiness are essential, as Tier IV facilities often need to accommodate rapidly growing workloads without compromising fault tolerance. Energy efficiency is enhanced through load balancing, peak shaving, and renewable energy integration, reducing operational costs while maintaining resilience.



By delivering uncompromised uptime and optimized performance, Tier IV data centers provide a foundation for the most demanding applications and services. Vendors supporting this tier enable organizations to achieve the ultimate in operational reliability, energy efficiency, and scalable, future-proof power infrastructure.



North America will lead in the market share, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



North America is the largest market for data center power solutions, supported by the concentration of hyperscale facilities, cloud service providers, and colocation operators. The US and Canada are witnessing heavy investments in renewable integration, battery energy storage, and AI-driven power management to meet surging energy demand and sustainability goals. Strong regulatory support, advanced digital infrastructure, and continuous expansion of hyperscale campuses further strengthen the region's leadership.



In contrast, Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing data center power market, with rapid capacity expansion in countries like China, India, Singapore, and Australia. Explosive growth in cloud adoption, 5G rollouts, and digital transformation initiatives are fueling demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and reliable power solutions. Government-backed green energy programs, increasing investments by global tech firms, and rising colocation activity are accelerating adoption, positioning APAC as a high-growth hub for data center power technologies.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new service and product introductions in the data center power market

Market Development: In-depth details regarding profitable markets, examining the global data center power market

Market Diversification: Comprehensive details regarding recent advancements, investments, unexplored regions, and new solutions and services

Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of the market shares, expansion plans, and offerings of the top competitors

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Data Centers Worldwide

High-Performance Computing Driving Ultra-Dense Power Requirements

Rising AI Workloads Escalating Energy Consumption and Grid Pressure

Growing Need for Power Resilience and Guaranteed Uptime

Restraints

Water Scarcity and Localized Resource Risks Restrain Data Center Growth

Opportunities

Geothermal Energy Enhances Sustainable and Reliable Power for Data Centers

Nuclear Energy Drives High-Capacity, Low-Emission Power Solutions for Data Centers

Challenges

Power Challenges Threatening Data Center Growth

Case Study Analysis

ABB's Modular Ups Solution Empowered Ficolo's Underground Data Center Expansion

Converge Ict Solutions Expanded Its Data Center with Huawei Smartli Ups

Czech Ict Leader Upgraded Data Center Power with ABB's Conceptpower Dpa 500 Ups

Powering Up with Vegetable Oils

Hitachi Energy Provided Power Structure for Turkiye's Most Advanced Data Center

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Silicon Carbide (Sic) & Gallium Nitride (Gan) Semiconductors

Solid-State Circuit Breakers (Sscbs)

Nuclear Small Modular Reactors (Smrs)

Complementary Technologies

Digital Twin

Energy Management Platforms (Dcim, Ems)

Remote Monitoring & Gateways

Adjacent Technologies

Microgrids & Demand Response

Grid-Interactive Ups/Energy-As-A-Service Models

Companies Featured

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Delta Electronics

Vertiv

Huawei

Legrand

Toshiba

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Kehua Tech

Rittal

Socomec

Cyber Power System

Anord Mardix

Cummins

Rosenberger OSI

Belden

Panduit

AEG Power Solutions

Riello UPS

Rolls-Royce

ZincFive

42U

nVent





