Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates the Season with the Return of the Patty Melt and Two Delicious Holiday Treats

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill is kicking off the holiday season with the return of a fan favorite and a few festive surprises. Beginning November 5, guests can celebrate A Very Habit Holiday with the comeback of the beloved Patty Melt, plus two all-new menu items that are here to make spirits bright: Cheesy Cauliflower Tots and a Peppermint Bark Shake. Available through the holiday season while supplies last.

Back by popular demand, the Patty Melt has earned a cult following among Habit fans for good reason. It features caramelized onions, melted American and White American cheeses, tangy Thousand Island dressing, and two juicy chargrilled beef patties layered between crispy toasted rye bread. Warm, savory, and perfectly nostalgic, the Patty Melt is the ultimate comfort food for the holiday season.

Joining the celebration are two new limited-time menu items:

Cheesy Cauliflower Tots : Golden, crispy cauliflower and white cheddar cheese tots, perfectly seasoned and served with a side of housemade ranch.

: Golden, crispy cauliflower and white cheddar cheese tots, perfectly seasoned and served with a side of housemade ranch. Peppermint Bark Shake: Creamy vanilla soft serve, handspun with crushed peppermint and chocolate flakes for a sweet taste of the holidays.

“Our fans have been asking for the Patty Melt nonstop, and I love that kind of passion,” said Chef Jason Triail. “It’s got all the cozy, craveable flavors you want this time of year. Add in the new tots and shake, and it’s basically a holiday party on your plate.”

Make it A Very Habit Holiday starting November 5 at participating Habit locations.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at FB, IG, TikTok & LinkedIn.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over almost 400 restaurants across 14 states—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 & 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 & 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3 Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025).

4 Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023)

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a665718-0b77-4d24-9ea6-0a9af68b10f2