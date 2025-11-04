Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact (Cadillac); Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d’Or (Abitibi, Quebec). The NCZ consists of three parallel high-grade gold zones: NCZ1, NCZ2 and NCZ3, spaced approximately 50 m apart.

Strategic Highlights from Contact Sector

Drill Hole Results of NCZ (Figures 1 & 2)

CA25-536 intersected 339.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m included in 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m (NCZ1).

intersected included in (NCZ1). CA25-532 graded 22.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m included in 11.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m (NCZ1).

graded included in (NCZ1). CA25-535 reported 17.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m included in 9.6 g/t Au over 2.0 m (NCZ1).

reported included in (NCZ1). CA25-531 intersected 7.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m included in 3.2 g/t Au over 12.5 m (NCZ3).

intersected included in (NCZ3). CA25-533 graded 11.0 g/t Au over 0.7 m included in 3.9 g/t Au over 4.7 m (NCZ3).



Significance for Investors

Recent drilling results continue to clearly demonstrate the presence of a shallow and extensive mineralized system (400 m in strike length by 300 m in depth), hosting multiple stacked high-grade gold zones with significant grades , widths and continuity .

continue to clearly demonstrate and (400 m in strike length by 300 m in depth), hosting with , and . Holes CA25-531 and CA25-536 represent the deepest holes completed by Cartier and confirm the gold system remains robust and open in all directions , suggesting significant expansion potential .

and confirm and , suggesting . All the drilling objectives were successfully achieved, namely, enhance understanding of the mineralization style associated with the newly identified Héva Fault Zone and define a gold enrichment vector to guide future drilling campaigns.

associated with and to guide future drilling campaigns. The combination of exposed bedrock, minimal overburden (5 m) and proximity to year-round road access (250 m) positions NCZ as a highly strategic asset for potential shallow operation scenarios.

Next Steps

Upcoming drilling is required on NCZ to extend gold mineralization closer to surface (0-150 m) to support a future gold inventory for this new highly strategic sector.

is required on NCZ to (0-150 m) to support for this new highly strategic sector. Further exploration drilling is already planned to test several new high-priority regional targets at Contact Sector, backed by detailed structural and geological modelling and VRIFY’s artificial intelligence (AI) driven targeting, reinforcing the potential for additional gold discoveries.

" Encouraged by these results, Cartier is now evaluating an expansion of its drilling program toward the eastern extensions of NCZ, where multiple geophysical anomalies identified, outlining a highly prospective 5 km-long target zone with strong potential for new gold discoveries. " – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

" Cartier has now released its third round of results from NCZ, each time delivering outcomes that have exceeded the company’s expectations. These consistent successes highlight the robustness and continuity of this high-grade gold system, reinforcing the strategic importance of focusing exploration efforts in this sector. " – Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Figure 1: Plan view, cross and long sections of the Contact Sector





Figure 2: Photos of the drill core from hole CA25-536





Table 1: Drill hole best assay results from Contact Sector

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA25-531 328.5 341.0 12.5 3.2 ≈315







NCZ3







Including 328.5 331.5 3.0 7.0 Including 338.0 341.0 3.0 5.8 CA25-532 223.0 225.0 2.0 11.4 ≈205



NCZ1



Including 224.0 225.0 1.0 22.0 And 287.5 295.0 7.5 1.8* ≈265 NCZ3 CA25-533 227.3 232.0 4.7 3.9 ≈220



NCZ3



Including 227.3 228.0 0.7 11.0 CA25-534 195.0 198.0 3.0 2.5 ≈190 NCZ1 CA25-535 227.0 229.0 2.0 9.6 ≈225



NCZ1



Including 227.0 228.0 1.0 17.1 And 307.0 315.0 8.0 2.0 ≈305



NCZ3



Including 314.0 315.0 1.0 7.7 CA25-536 226.0 228.0 2.0 111.5* ≈225



NCZ1



Including 226.9 227.4 0.5 339.6* And 308.0 315.0 7.0 1.9 ≈305



NCZ3



Including 308.0 309.0 1.0 10.8

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-70% of the reported core length intervals.

Contact Sector

The Contact Sector is a highly prospective area featuring the North Contact Zone (" NCZ ") and several newly defined high-priority drill targets.

The NCZ lies along an east-west trending, strongly sheared corridor (Héva Fault Zone), situated approximately 900 m north of the Cadillac Fault Zone, and occurs at the contact between the hanging wall mafic to intermediate volcanics (basalt to andesite) of Louvicourt Group and the footwall turbiditic sedimentary rocks (wacke-mudrock) of Cadillac Group. This lithological contact is a favorable horizon for hydrothermal fluid flow, likely related to synvolcanic gold deposition.

The NCZ, defined by at least three parallel gold-rich zones, are typically and primarily associated with a fine-grained and disseminated arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization, with a pervasive biotite-chlorite-carbonate alteration, all crosscut by late-stage smoky quartz vein and veinlet stockworks containing visible gold. Locally, accessory minerals such as sphalerite, galena and tourmaline are observed.

Milestones of 2025-2027 Exploration Program

100,000 m Drilling Program (Q3 2025 to Q2 2027)

The ambitious 600-hole drilling program will both expand known gold zones and test new shallow surface high-potential targets. The objective is to unlock the camp-scale, high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault Zone. It is important to note that Cartier’s recent consolidation of this large land holding offers the unique opportunity in over 90 years for unrestricted exploration.

Environmental Baseline Studies & Economic Evaluation of Chimo mine tailings (Q3 2025 to Q3 2026)

The baseline studies will be divided into two distinct parts which include 1) environmental baseline desktop study and 2) preliminary environmental geochemical characterization. The initial baseline studies will provide a comprehensive understanding of the current environmental conditions and implement operations that minimize environmental impact while optimizing the economic potential of the project. These studies will be supplemented by an initial assessment of the economic potential of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings to determine whether a quantity of gold can be extracted economically.

Metallurgical Sampling and Testwork Program (Q4 2025 to Q1 2026)

The metallurgical testwork program includes defining of expected gold recovery rates and improving historical results from the Chimo deposit, as well as establishing metallurgical recovery data for the first-time for the East Chimo and West Nordeau satellite deposits, where no previous data exists. This comprehensive program will characterize the mineralized material, gold recovery potential and validate optimal grind size defining the most efficient and cost-effective flowsheet. The data generated will directly support optimized project development and have the potential to significantly reduce both capital and operating costs, while also improving the environmental footprint.

Table 2: Drill hole collar coordinates from Contact Sector

Hole Number UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Hole Length (m) CA25-531 335729 5320155 363 203 -80 360 CA25-532 335729 5320155 363 166 -73 330 CA25-533 335815 5320140 361 194 -65 270 CA25-534 335815 5320140 361 188 -73 309 CA25-535 335815 5320140 361 205 -78 351 CA25-536 335815 5320140 361 166 -78 360



Table 3: Drill hole detailed assay results from Contact Sector

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length* (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA25-531 255.5 266.0 10.5 1.0 ≈245















NCZ1















Including 256.5 257.0 0.5 1.7 Including 257.0 258.0 1.0 1.6 Including 258.0 259.0 1.0 1.0 Including 265.0 266.0 1.0 3.6 And 274.0 275.0 1.0 1.9 ≈260 NCZ1 And 328.5 341.0 12.5 3.2 ≈315



























NCZ3



























Including 328.5 331.5 3.0 7.0 Including 328.5 329.5 1.0 15.0 Including 330.5 331.5 1.0 5.2 Including 335.5 336.0 1.0 3.8 Including 338.0 341.0 3.0 5.8 Including 338.0 339.0 1.0 4.8 Including 340.0 341.0 1.0 12.1 And 349.0 350.0 1.0 1.0 ≈330 NCZ3 CA25-532 223.0 225.0 2.0 11.4 ≈205



NCZ1



Including 224.0 225.0 1.0 22.0 And 238.0 239.0 1.0 1.9 ≈215 NCZ2 And 287.5 295.0 7.5 1.8* ≈265































NCZ3



































Including 287.5 288.5 1.0 1.6 Including 289.5 290.5 1.0 3.3 Including 290.5 291.0 0.5 2.1 Including 291.0 291.5 0.5 3.4* Including 291.5 292.0 0.5 3.2 Including 292.5 293.0 0.5 1.0 Including 293.0 294.0 1.0 2.1 Including 294.0 295.0 1.0 1.2 And 303.5 304.0 0.5 3.1* ≈280 CA25-533 224.8 232.0 7.2 2.8 ≈220























NCZ3























Including 224.8 225.8 1.0 1.9 Including 227.3 228.0 0.7 11.0 Including 228.0 229.0 1.0 3.2 Including 229.0 230.0 1.0 1.8 Including 230.0 231.0 1.0 2.9 Including 231.0 232.0 1.0 2.7 CA25-534 195.0 198.0 3.0 2.5 ≈190







NCZ1







Including 196.0 197.0 1.0 2.2 Including 197.0 198.0 1.0 4.5 And 262.0 267.0 5.0 1.0 ≈250







NCZ3







Including 263.0 264.0 1.0 1.6 Including 264.0 265.0 1.0 1.2 CA25-535 227.0 229.0 2.0 9.6 ≈225



NCZ1



Including 227.0 228.0 1.0 17.1 And 307.0 315.0 8.0 2.0 ≈305











NCZ3











Including 307.0 308.0 1.0 2.5 Including 308.0 309.0 1.0 4.0 Including 314.0 315.0 1.0 7.7 CA25-536 220.0 228.0 8.0 28.2* ≈225



















NCZ1



































Including 220.0 221.0 1.0 1.5 Including 226.0 228.0 2.0 111.5* Including 226.0 226.9 0.9 53.1* Including 226.9 227.4 0.5 339.6* Including 227.4 228.0 0.6 9.1* And 241.0 244.0 3.0 1.8 ≈240











Including 241.0 242.0 1.0 1.8 Including 242.0 243.0 1.0 1.9 Including 243.0 244.0 1.0 1.6 And 308.0 315.0 7.0 1.9 ≈305







NCZ3







Including 308.0 309.0 1.0 10.8 Including 314.0 315.0 1.0 1.5

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-70% of the reported core length intervals.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) Program

The drill core from the Cadillac Project is NQ-size and, upon receipt from the drill rig, is described and sampled by Cartier geologists. Core is sawn in half, with one half labelled, bagged and submitted for analysis and the other half retained and stored at Cartier’s coreshack facilities located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for future reference and verification. As part of Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, Cartier inserts blank samples and certified reference materials (standards) at regular intervals into the sample stream prior to shipment to monitor laboratory performance and analytical accuracy.



Drill core samples are sent to MSALABS's analytical laboratory located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried and crushed (70% passing a 2-millimeter sieve). The analysis for gold is performed on an approximately 500 g aliquot using Chrysos Photon Assay™ technology, which uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to quickly and non-destructively measure gold content.

Alternatively, samples are submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs"), located in either Val-d’Or or Ste-Germaine-Boulé, both in Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried, crushed (90% passing a 2-millimetre sieve) and 250 g is pulverized (90% passing a 0.07-millimetre sieve). The analysis for gold is conducted using a 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, with a detection limit up to 10,000 ppb. Samples exceeding this threshold are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish to determine high-grade values accurately.

Both MSALABS and Actlabs are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for gold assays and implement industry-standard QA/QC protocols. Their internal quality control programs include the use of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials at set intervals, with established acceptance criteria to ensure data integrity and analytical precision.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d’Or mining camp. Cartier’s flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district. With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

Using a gold price of US$1,750/oz, a Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrated the economic viability of a 2-km segment, compared to the 15 km that will be the subject of the 100,000 m drilling program, with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. Indicated resources are estimated at 720,000 ounces (7.1 million tonnes at 3.1 g/t Au) and inferred resources at 1,633,000 ounces (18.5 million tonnes at 2.8 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 ″Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions″ effective May 29, 2023.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d’Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada’s most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a fully funded program to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier’s strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

