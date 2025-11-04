Digital Textile Printing Market Outlook and Growth Analysis Report 2025: $19.44 Billion Industry Driven by Increasing Focus on Sustainability, and Changing Consumer Preferences and Buying Patterns

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital textile printing market attained a value of approximately USD 3.56 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.50% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching around USD 19.44 Billion by 2034.







Changing consumer preferences and buying patterns inclining towards more refined and precisely printed materials and a wider range of textiles are increasing the demand for the digital textile printing market. The versatility of digital textile printing, in terms of design, type of textile, application, and substrate are surging its adoption by various end users.

Rapidly changing fashion trends and the rise of fast fashion are leading to an enhanced demand for new and stylish textiles, which can be met through digital textile printing. Although textile printing still takes place extensively through traditional methods, the advantages and flexibility offered by digital textile printing are anticipated to bolster the market growth of digital textile printing in the coming years.

Increasing Focus on Sustainability is Aiding the Market Growth of Digital Textile Printing



The advent of digital technology, use of software programmes for a multitude of applications, and increasing importance of sustainability are crucial digital textile printing market trends. Owing to the rising awareness regarding sustainability among consumers about environmental damage as a result of the production processes in the textile industry, brands are continuously shifting towards digital textile printing, thereby, expanding the market for digital textile printing.

Designs made with textile design software are produced using inkjet printers that do not use harmful dyes, instead they use heat transfer or powder dyes that use less water than traditional printing methods. Furthermore, in comparison to conventional printing and dyeing methods, installing a digital textile printing facility requires less space and fewer resources, which is increasing its appeal amongst companies and users.



Global Digital Textile Printing Market Share



The digital textile printing market is being driven by the rising consumer demand for prints on clothing, banners, flags, and household items like bedsheets and curtains. Digital textile printing has gained traction in the recent years owing to the extensive possibility of designs that can be printed on a variety of fabrics like cotton, polyester, and silk, among others, using digital software. In addition, digital textile printing tools are user-friendly, which helps in minimising the need for technical expertise, thus reducing production costs.



The digital textile printing market growth can further be associated with the increasing demand for customisation of clothing for different occasions. Digital textile printing offers the advantage of creating customised designs in multiple colour patterns that can be personalised in small orders using inkjet printers, thus furthering the growth of the global market. With the emergence of digital printing methods supported by textile design software, innovative designs can be printed at low costs, which is enlarging the market for digital textile printing.

In India, the digital textile printing market is witnessing significant growth due to its thriving textile sector, increased adoption of sustainable printing methods, and advancements in inkjet technology. The country's focus on eco-friendly processes aligns with digital printing, which uses less water and energy compared to traditional methods. Key applications in India include printed sarees, t-shirts, and interior decor items.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Players in the Global Digital Textile Printing Market

AM Printex Solutions

Dazian, LLC

Digitex India Inc.

Fisher Textiles, Inc.

Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Aeoon Technologies Gmbh

Roland DG Corporation

Brother International Corporation

Colorjet Group

Dover Corporation

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd.

HP Development Company, L.P.

ATP Color

d.gen, Inc

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Digital Textile Printing: Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Ink Type

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigments

Others

Market Breakup by Substrate

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Clothing/Garments

Household

Technical Textiles

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt22z0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment