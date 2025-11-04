Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecast Trends Report 2025-2034: $2.88 Bn Market Led by Yara, ICL, SQM, and Kugler, Growth Driven by Sustainable Crop Nutrition and Precision Agriculture Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Fertilizers Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid fertilizers market, valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2024, has experienced significant growth, primarily due to their ability to provide nutrients that plants can rapidly absorb, boosting growth rates and crop yields. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching USD 4.43 Billion by 2034, as liquid fertilizers can be customised to meet the specific needs of the soil, enhancing its structure and nutrient balance over time.







The liquid fertilizers market offers several benefits, including efficient nutrient delivery, better soil health, and precise application methods through irrigation systems. Liquid fertilizers promote faster nutrient absorption, enhancing crop yield and plant health. They are cost-effective, versatile, and environmentally friendly, with reduced waste and nutrient loss. According to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry, 55% of Australia's land was allocated for agricultural use as of December 2023 boosting the growth of the liquid fertilizers market.



Customisable for specific crops, they support sustainable farming by minimising resource overuse. Additionally, their quicker response times and flexibility allow for improved plant growth and adaptability to environmental changes, making them a valuable tool in modern agriculture. The widespread adoption of these fertilisers enhances overall efficiency and promotes more productive, healthier farming practices.



Key Trends and Recent Developments



The growth of the liquid fertilizers market is being driven by technological innovations in fertiliser formulation, increasing demand for high-yield crops, and government support for sustainable farming practices.



Sustainability and Eco-friendly Products is the Trend of the Liquid Fertilizers Market



The market is increasingly favouring sustainable, eco-friendly products. With growing environmental awareness among consumers and agricultural stakeholders, there is rising demand for fertilisers that minimise nutrient runoff and promote sustainable farming practices. Products designed for efficiency, waste reduction, and lower environmental impact are leading this shift. Yara has introduced low-carbon fertilisers made using renewable electricity, aiming to reduce emissions by 70-90% compared to traditional fertilizers, supporting sustainable agricultural methods, as per Yara International, July 2022.



Technological Advancements in Fertiliser Formulation Impacting the Liquid Fertilizers Market Revenue



Technological advancements in liquid fertilizer formulations are reshaping the market. Innovations such as efficient nutrient delivery systems, nanotechnology, and slow-release mechanisms enable faster nutrient absorption, improved soil health, and higher crop yields. Precision agriculture techniques further optimise fertiliser use, reduce environmental impact, and enhance farm productivity. Green Technologies launched GreenEdge, a biobased slow-release fertiliser, which promotes sustainable farming by reducing fertiliser and water usage according to USDA, March 2024.



Rising Demand for High-Yield Crops Driving Opportunities in the Liquid Fertilizers Market



As global food demand increases, particularly in emerging economies, there is a growing need for high-yield, nutrient-rich crops. Liquid fertilizers are essential in meeting this demand by providing more efficient nutrient delivery, promoting faster crop growth and higher yields. This trend is fuelled by the need for greater agricultural productivity. In December 2024, BARC in Mumbai developed high-yield, climate-resilient crop varieties, aiming to revolutionise agriculture in India through non-GMO innovations.



Government Support for Sustainable Agricultural Practices Boosting Liquid Fertilizers Market Growth



Global governments are supporting sustainable farming practices, including the use of liquid fertilizers, which is accelerating the growth of the market. Policies focused on soil health, reducing chemical runoff, and encouraging innovative fertiliser use are driving adoption, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's BioPreferred Program promotes biobased, environmentally friendly fertilizers, increasing market awareness and consumer adoption of sustainable products (USDA BioPreferred Program Report, 2023).

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Share



According to the liquid fertilizers market analysis, the industry is dominated by organic liquid fertilisers, which improve soil health by fostering microbial activity and enhancing nutrient availability. They help reduce chemical runoff, lower environmental impact, and promote sustainable farming. Crops grown with organic fertilisers also tend to have better flavour and quality, making them more attractive to consumers. In December 2023, Aries Agro introduced a range of organic liquid fertilisers designed for hydroponic systems, enhancing nutrient absorption, and promoting healthier plant growth while minimizing environmental impact.



The growth of the liquid fertilizers market is further supported by synthetic liquid fertilisers, which provide a concentrated source of nutrients that are quickly absorbed by plants, resulting in rapid growth and increased yields. They offer precise nutrient management, enabling farmers to address specific crop deficiencies efficiently. Additionally, synthetic fertilisers are typically less expensive than organic alternatives. In January 2024, Nutrien launched a new enhanced efficiency liquid fertiliser aimed at optimising nutrient uptake and supporting sustainable, higher yields with minimal environmental impact.



Competitive Landscape



The liquid fertilizers market key players offer a range of mineral fertilizers, industrial products, and plant nutrition solutions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity. These companies operate across more than 60 countries, assisting farmers with innovative technologies and precision agriculture to enhance crop yields while minimising environmental impact. They are committed to sustainability, focusing on reducing emissions, optimising resource use, and improving food security through responsible agricultural practices.

Yara International ASA



Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Yara International ASA was established in 1905. It is a leading global fertiliser company, providing a wide range of crop nutrition solutions. Yara focuses on sustainable agriculture, delivering innovative products and services to improve crop yields while minimising environmental impact.



Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)



Established in 1968 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company is a global manufacturer of fertilisers, specialities, and industrial products. ICL provides crop nutrients and solutions to improve agricultural productivity and is committed to sustainability through responsible resource management and innovative technologies in its product range.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)



Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, SQM is a major producer of fertilisers, speciality plant nutrients, and lithium. It is one of the largest suppliers of potash and iodine globally. SQM focuses on sustainable mining and agricultural practices to support global food production.



Kugler Company



Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Nebraska, United States, the company specialises in manufacturing liquid fertilisers. The company provides high-performance, environmentally friendly fertiliser solutions to farmers, aiming to enhance crop production and improve soil health through innovative, efficient nutrient delivery methods.



Other key players in the liquid fertilizers market report include Agroliquid, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Agrium Inc., Plant Food Company, Inc., and COMPO EXPERT GmbH, among others.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Industry Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type

Nitrogen

Potassium

Phosphate

Micronutrients

Market Breakup by Form

Organic

Synthetic

Market Breakup by Mode of Application

Foliar

Aerial

Starter Solutions

Fertigation

Injection into Soil

Market Breakup by Crop Type

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Commercial Crops

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

