Krypton Gas Market Growth Analysis, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report 2025-2034 - Rising Growth in Illumination and R&D Applications, Despite Challenges from LED Adoption

The global krypton gas market was valued at USD 65.01 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 82.25 Million by 2034. The market is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient insulation and specialty lighting systems, especially in high-performance architectural glazing.





Growing Government Initiatives to Aid the Market Growth of Krypton Gas

Region-wise, Europe is significantly contributing, in terms of production, to the krypton gas industry globally. This could be attributed to the growing government initiatives and rising growth of the building and construction sector in the region, which are propelling the growth of sustainable buildings over the forecast period.

Europe is followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is being driven by the increasing demand from the semiconductor sector, which is led by rapid technological innovations and rising demand for chips in the artificial intelligence industry in the region. Further, the krypton gas is widely used in the production of excimer laser, consequently fueling the demand for krypton gas in the forecast period.

Rising R&D Activities to Aid the Market Growth of Krypton Gas



The market growth for krypton gas is being driven by the growing demand for oxygen due to the rising number of patients requiring ventilators has rapidly increased in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, hospitals and governments across the globe are anticipating an increase in the COVID cases; therefore such institutions are building up inventories to prevent shortages in the forecast period, which is expected to propel the market growth of krypton gas. Further, the rising R&D activities to develop new technologies for the production of krypton gas globally is predicted to generate new opportunities for the krypton gas industry over the forecast period.



However, the market for krypton gas is anticipated to witness obstruction due to the rise in the adoption of LED lamps in the lighting industry which will negatively affect the market growth of incandescent lamps with krypton gas over the coming years.



Key Industry Players in the Global Krypton gas Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global krypton gas market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds.

Krypton Gas: Market Segmentation



Krypton gas is a rare gas found in extremely low concentrations in air. It is produced via Linde process of air separation. Krypton gas, owing to its physical properties, accumulates with xenon which is present in the liquid oxygen at the base of the rectification column. It exhibits high insulating properties and high rate of heat dissipation on its usage in energy-efficient windows.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $65.01 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $82.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Insights and Trends:

The Asia-Pacific krypton gas market is expected to register 2.66% CAGR over the forecast period.

By country, the India krypton gas market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.40% over the forecast period.

By function, illumination is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% over the forecast period.

By application, the R&D category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 65.01 Million

Projected Market Size in 2034: USD 82.25 Million

CAGR from 2025 to 2034: 2.38%

Dominant Regional Market: Asia-Pacific

Companies Featured

Air Liquide UK Ltd

Linde plc

Air Products Inc.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Proton Gases (India) Private Limited

On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into:

Illumination

Insulation

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

Lighting

Glass Windows

Laser

R & D

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

