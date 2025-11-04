Gentex SEMA 2025: Vehicle Unveils, Aftermarket Tech, and New Product Launch with Ringbrothers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation’s (NASDAQ: GNTX) booth at the automotive aftermarket’s SEMA show will be home to two custom car unveils, including one from the world-renowned Ringbrothers, and another from the elite restoration shop, Classic Car Studio. Gentex will also launch a slim profile, carbon fiber automatic-dimming rearview mirror designed specifically for the custom car market and sold through Ringbrothers.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection, medical, and consumer electronics industries. It’s best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance safety.

“This stands to be a fun show for us,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer Neil Boehm. “Not only are we helping unveil two incredible car builds by two extraordinary builders, but we’re also debuting a new line of aftermarket auto-dimming mirrors engineered for custom car builds, supercars, tuners, imports, drift cars and prototypes.”

In 2014, Gentex developed its GNTX-R Series of high-performance vision products designed for professional race teams. From that line emerged a limited edition, lightweight, minimalist rearview mirror designed for custom cars that has been prominently featured on multiple Ringbrothers builds. For the first time, that product will soon be available for purchase.

The Gentex GNTX-R mirror will be available in either red or black and incorporates frameless, chrome-ring glass with a carbon fiber substructure to create a sleek, modern look. It’s also electrochromic, with integrated sensors, microprocessor, and proprietary darkening gel that work together to detect and eliminate dangerous rearview mirror glare. The product is scheduled to be available via Ringbrothers’ online parts store in the first quarter of 2026.

Ringbrothers is also back at the Gentex booth this year with what is arguably their biggest, most ambitious, and highly acclaimed build to date – Octavia, a 1971 Aston Martin DBS. The vehicle is fully bespoke, engineered to reimagine this icon of British motoring as a wholly modern and tech-rich car. The vehicle debuted this past August at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, part of Monterey Car Week. SEMA marks the first time this car will be on display for public viewing.

“We’re excited to be back in the Gentex booth because we believe the SEMA debut of Octavia is going to be something special,” said Ringbrothers co-founder Mike Ring. “This vehicle combines the ferocity of American muscle with English motoring sophistication. It’s unlike anything we’ve built before, with special tech from Gentex like dimmable sun visors, a camera-based digital rearview mirror, custom exterior mirrors, and more.”

In addition to the Ringbrothers unveil, the Gentex booth will feature the debut of Effy, a 1956 F100 built by Classic Car Studio. Headquartered in St Louis, MO, Classic Car Studio is recognized for its custom classic cars and trucks, from meticulous crafted restorations to jaw-dropping custom builds.

The two vehicle unveils will be hosted by professional emcee, host and presenter Jarod DeAnda, and will take place in succession beginning at 11:30 a.m. today at the Gentex booth.

Gentex’s stand will also showcase its automotive portfolio of car-to-home automation, connectivity, e-concierge, digital vision, and dimmable glass products for automakers and the automotive aftermarket.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the world’s premier automotive specialty products trade event. This year’s show takes place November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex’s display can be seen in Central Hall, Hot Rod Alley, booth 23889.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com Gentex Investor Relations Contact

Josh O’Berski

(616) 931-3505

josh.oberski@gentex.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6271fea6-a4b7-4693-adad-9aa2e6385e48

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdc1ef86-64f4-451d-9e02-f9ce0d3004d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e8b4849-f5bf-46d0-9161-409de2d4daa4