BrainsWay Reports National Institutes of Health Grant to Leading U.S. Research Team Investigating Accelerated Deep TMS for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a new grant – totaling approximately $2.5 million over five years – to a research team led by Principal Investigator Dr. Claudia Padula and Co-Investigator Dr. Michelle Madore of Stanford University and the Palo Alto Veterans Institute for Research. The funding will support a clinical study evaluating the mechanism of action and potential efficacy of an accelerated Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) protocol using BrainsWay’s device to treat Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

"This accelerated treatment protocol represents a substantial leap forward in our research on AUD,” said Dr. Colleen Hanlon, Vice President of Medical Affairs BrainsWay. “If we can confirm that this rapid, high-intensity Deep TMS protocol effectively and durably engages the targeted brain circuits and reduces relapse risk, it has the potential to facilitate the development of new, much-needed neuromodulation-based treatment strategies for AUD.”

The study, titled, "Assessing the Impact of dTMS on Neural Targets Associated with Alcohol Use Disorder," will utilize BrainsWay’s H7 Coil to target brain regions which are associated with core neural mechanisms underlying addiction and relapse risk.

Accelerated, High-Intensity Treatment Protocol

The study features an accelerated dosing schedule, designed to rapidly engage neural targets and improve patient access:

Protocol: Participants will receive three Deep TMS treatments per day for 10 consecutive business days, totaling 30 treatment sessions.

Participants will receive three Deep TMS treatments per day for 10 consecutive business days, totaling 30 treatment sessions. Design: The study will enroll 100 adults with AUD in a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial.

The study will enroll 100 adults with AUD in a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial. Mechanistic Focus: Researchers will use neuroimaging assessments to investigate the “target engagement” – i.e. neural activation in the targeted brain regions such as the dorsal Anterior Cingulate Cortex (dACC) – in the active group relative to sham. This seeks to link various clinical outcomes being measured in the study (including percentage of days abstinent and heavy drinking days) to any observed brain changes.



This marks the second major NIH grant awarded to this team of researchers in two years, reinforcing their leadership in neuromodulation for addiction. Last year, the same team received a multimillion-dollar NIH grant – with a $1.49M first-year budget – to study a similar accelerated Deep TMS protocol using the H4 Coil for Stimulant Use Disorder (Methamphetamine Use Disorder (MUD)), primarily focusing on veterans.

“We are excited to see clinical studies evaluating the use of accelerated Deep TMS being conducted by such highly distinguished researchers,” stated Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “If successful, the findings from the MUD and AUD studies may lead to significantly expanded adoption of advanced, noninvasive neuromodulation techniques to treat substance use disorders.”

This new research follows other recent Company developments relating to the use of accelerated protocols with its products. BrainsWay recently announced that it received FDA clearance for its H1 Coil for the accelerated treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD), including those with comorbid anxiety symptoms.

