National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Renews Healthmap Solutions’ Population Health Program Accreditation

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap) announced today that it has earned a three-year renewal of its NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation for its Kidney Population Health Management program.

Healthmap Chief Medical Officer Howard Shaps, MD, MBA said, “This accreditation renewal validates our team’s ongoing dedication to clinical quality and patient-centered population health management. We remain focused on improving quality of care for members in our program, and we are thrilled to be recognized by NCQA for these efforts.”

NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from various stakeholders and resources, including health plans, population health management industry leaders, an expert panel, and standing committees. These standards are purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality. The NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation involves an assessment of several standards, including data integration, population assessment, population segmentation, targeted interventions, practitioner support, measurement, and quality improvement.

Healthmap CEO Eric Reimer said, “Quality is at the center of our Kidney Population Health Management program, and this accreditation is truly a company-wide achievement. Every member of the Healthmap team is committed to ensuring the highest standards of quality every day. I’m especially thankful for our front-line team members who work directly with patients, providers, and clients to make sure we consistently deliver meaningful value while meeting NCQA’s rigorous standards.”

Healthmap’s Kidney Population Health Management program uses advanced data analytics and clinical expertise to improve care and lower costs for patients with kidney disease. Healthmap delivers actionable, clinically proven insights and patient-centered care recommendations to healthcare providers while connecting with patients to provide the support and information they need to adhere to their treatment plan.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter/X@ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap) is a leading Kidney Population Health Management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions that improve the clinical care and financial performance of high-risk, high-cost kidney patient populations.



