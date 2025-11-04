VirTra Appoints Grant Barber to Advisory Board

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force training simulators and firearms training systems, today announced the appointment of Grant A. Barber to its Advisory Board. Barber brings more than 35 years of international financial and operational leadership across technology, telecommunications, and industrial technology markets.

Barber previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hughes Communications, a global leader in satellite-based broadband and managed network services. During his tenure, he helped lead the company’s transformation into a public company, overseeing regulatory reporting, public company filings, investor engagement, and multinational governance requirements. He also supported major strategic initiatives that strengthened operational performance and global market reach.

Before Hughes, Barber held senior leadership roles at Acterna Inc., where he led a rapid operational turnaround that restored performance. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly two decades at Nortel Networks, overseeing multi-billion-dollar regional and global finance operations across North America and Europe.

“Grant’s background in global finance, strategic planning, and public company governance makes him an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board,” said John Givens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VirTra. “He brings extensive experience strengthening organizations at scale, and his perspective will help support our long-term growth objectives as we continue expanding our presence globally.”

“I am honored to join VirTra’s Advisory Board and contribute to the Company’s mission,” said Grant Barber. “VirTra’s innovative training technology has real-world impact, and the Company has a clear pathway for broader market adoption. I look forward to contributing my financial expertise to help VirTra reach its potential.”

Barber holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. He has served on several boards, including CIG Wireless Corp. (CIGW), Cloudbolt Software, Inc., and Hughes Systique, LLC.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) provides judgmental use-of-force training simulators and firearms training systems that prepare law enforcement, military, and security professionals for real-world encounters. Used worldwide, VirTra’s immersive simulators and patented technology help improve decision-making, enhance safety, and save lives through effective, realistic training.

